Zelensky will virtually address Congress this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to U.S. Congress on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday, per CBS News.

Zelensky had previously spoken to members of Congress on a Zoom call earlier in the month, CBS News notes.

"The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia's unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war," the congressional leaders wrote. "As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m."

Congress and President Biden last week approved $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, as the country continues to defend itself against a Russian invasion. Biden also recently announced a ban on the import of Russian oil and gas, in addition to a revocation of Moscow's "most favored nation" trade status.

Zelensky, meanwhile, has continued to call on both the U.S. and NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a plea Western leaders have resisted for fear of further escalating the conflict, CBS adds.