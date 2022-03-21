Pro-Kremlin tabloid deletes its report that 9,861 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine

More than 9,800 Russian troops have been killed and more than 16,000 wounded since the invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, according to a report published and then deleted by a pro-Kremlin tabloid, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Journal foreign affairs correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov tweeted a screenshot of the article, which began by citing Ukrainian reports of Russian casualties claiming that over 14,000 Russian troops have been killed.

The article in Komsomolskaya Pravda, one of Russia's most widely read newspapers, also cites Ukrainian claims that, as of Sunday, Russia had lost 96 aircraft and 118 helicopters.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation refutes the information," the article continues. "According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during the special operation in Ukraine, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation lost 9,861 [soldiers] killed" and "16,153 ... injured."

If these numbers are accurate, it would mean that, in less than four weeks, the Russian military has lost more than double the number of U.S.-led coalition troops killed during the entire nine-year Iraq War.

The Komsomolskaya Pravda article has since been deleted. Attempts to recover it using the Wayback Machine were unsuccessful.

Russia's last official casualty report was released on March 2 and claimed that 498 Russian troops had been killed and 1,597 wounded.

On March 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began.