Senate confirms Bridget Brink as 1st U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2019

Hours after the U.S. reopened its embassy in Kyiv, the Senate confirmed Bridget Brink as ambassador to Ukraine, giving the embassy its first confirmed chief since former President Donald Trump recalled Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019 under pressure from Rudy Giuliani and his allies. Brink, a veteran foreign service officer and current U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, was unanimously confirmed by voice vote Wednesday night.

In her confirmation hearing two weeks ago, Brink said her top priorities would be facilitating the delivery of humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders. The Senate is expected to approve a $40 billion aid package on Thursday, sending it to President Biden's desk.

"To have no ambassador really hinders our relationship in ways that nobody would want to see," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, and Brink will be an "outstanding" ambassador and a "crucial link as the United States continues to help the Ukrainian people resist the brutal and vicious attacks by Russia."