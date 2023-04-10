SNL's Donald Trump compares himself to Jesus, favorably, in special Easter cold open

Saturday Night Live opened its Holy Saturday show with a pretty straightforward re-enactment of the Last Supper, with Jesus Christ predicting his coming persecution and death on a cross. "Sound familiar?" freshly arrested former President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) asked, stepping in front of the tableau. "A famous wonderful man arrested for no reason at all. If you haven't put it together, folks, I'm comparing myself to Jesus again. And what better time than on his birthday, Easter?"

Comparing Trump to Jesus after his arraignment in New York is a real thing prominent Trump supporters did last week.

SNL's Trump went on to compare Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) to Judas and said he would have been resurrected in two days, not three. "Now people are saying perhaps I'm even better that Jesus, because I'm a self-made billionaire and Christ was — let's call it what it is — a nepo-baby, okay?" he said. "I mean, his dad was God. It's pretty easy to start a religion when your dad is God. He did Good Friday, I said, Why not make it great? We could make it great. With me, we'll be doing Great Friday."