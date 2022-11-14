3 killed in University of Virginia shooting, 4 dead at University of Idaho in suspected homicides

Three people were shot dead and two wounded Sunday night at a parking garage on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, police said Sunday night. University police identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., as the suspect and issued a shelter-in-place advisory that was still in effect Monday morning. Earlier Sunday, police in Moscow, Idaho, found four University of Idaho students dead at a house off campus and said they are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Monday classes were canceled at both universities.

A massive manhunt was underway for Jones in and around Charlottesville involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Police said Jones, 22, is considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a black SUV. There was no suspect in custody in the University of Idaho deaths as of Sunday night, Moscow police told the Idaho Statesman.

None of the victims at either university have been identified as police contact their families.