FDA authorizes Pfizer booster shots for seniors and high-risk individuals

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans 65 and older and two other groups: younger people with underlying health conditions and those whose jobs put them at high risk of getting the virus.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must come up with its own recommendation on booster shots and when people should get them. A panel of CDC advisers convened on Wednesday to discuss the matter, and some suggested waiting a month and seeing what new evidence might come out about booster shots, The Associated Press reports.

Pfizer has released data compiled by the pharmaceutical company and the Israeli government, which suggests that boosters are beneficial for people 65 and older, but might not do as much for younger people, even those with underlying conditions.

"As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed," Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, said in a statement.