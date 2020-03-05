Trump, conservative think-tanker are very concerned that Warren is hurting Bernie, the 'progressive cause'

Some supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) complained after Super Tuesday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) cost Sanders a handful of primaries because, as they saw it, she took votes from her fellow progressive candidate, allowing former Vice President Joe Biden some big wins. You know who else is angry at Warren for hurting Sanders? President Trump, apparently.

So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

And Trump isn't the only conservative who thinks Warren's "stubbornness" is killing Sanders. Henry Olsen, a senior fellow at the conservative think tank the Ethics and Public Policy Center, made a longer version of Trump's argument in a Washington Post column Wednesday.

Warren, "effectively a niche candidate of the chardonnay left," could have "followed [Sen. Amy] Klobuchar's example and dropped out on Tuesday, endorsing Sanders," wrote Olsen, a columnist "focusing on politics, populism, and American conservative thought." "Dropping out then and endorsing Sanders would have meant she sacrificed her dream in the short run while uniting the progressive vote behind the clear leader," and her votes "would have easily given Sanders victories in at least Maine, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and probably Texas as well. Instead, Warren's votes were wasted" and "the progressive cause" is dead.

There are a lot of assumptions packed into that argument, starting with that Warren voters would pick Sanders as their second choice. Also:

Bloomberg took many more votes away from Biden than Warren took away from Bernie. So I guess the system was even more rigged against Biden? — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 4, 2020

The Republican "plan A is a Sanders nomination (which they think would lose)," Washington Post political reporter David Weigel wrote Wednesday morning. "Plan B is a messy primary that leads to 'rigged!' bitterness." Peter Weber