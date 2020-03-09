Pete Buttigieg is going to be a late-night talk show host for a day

Flip through the channels this Thursday night for gut-busting monologues from all your favorite late-night hosts: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and ... Pete Buttigieg?

That's right, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and ex-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be temporarily filling in for Jimmy Kimmel as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 12. Buttigieg confirmed as much during an appearance on Today, explaining that none other than Patrick Stewart will be his guest.

Buttigieg also confirmed he'll do an opening monologue on the show, although "hopefully, some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that," he said. Whether Buttigieg the talk-show host will have some zingers about Buttigieg the former Democratic presidential candidate remains to be seen.

But this temporary gig for Buttigieg will come less than two weeks after he dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Should Buttigieg's late-night chops impress, perhaps he could one day take over permanently, going from presidential contender to network TV host and, therefore, pulling a reverse President Trump. Brendan Morrow