Coachella might be moved to October because of the coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden sat down with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday, a day before the pivotal Michigan primary, and O'Donnell asked Biden if he understood the "gut punch" many women feel that a Democratic president field that included at least four strong female contenders is now down to him and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Biden said yes, sexism is "real" and "there was sexism in Hillary's race," too.

Biden suggested he might pick a female running mate, but promised only that if elected, "my administration, from vice president on, is gonna look like the country." He said his most important criteria "in choosing a vice president is whether or not the person is simpatico with me in terms of where I want to take the country," and could competently share the governing load.

O'Donnell also asked Biden if Congress sent him, as president, a version of the Medicare-for-all bill that's at the center of Sanders' campaign, "do you veto it?" Biden said he "would veto anything that delays providing the security and the certainty of health care being available now." He added that getting Medicare-for-all through Congress would be "a miracle," he supports the goal that "health care should be a right in America," and would want to know where the money came from.

Okay, you've seen that viral tweet about how Biden said he'd veto Medicare for All. That's clearly NOT what he said. He says what his opposition is based on, says he agrees with it in principle and goes out of his way not to say he'd veto it. Watch and decide. pic.twitter.com/hcqnnsnIqy — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 10, 2020

Asked about Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Biden said Americans, the world, and the financial markets have "no confidence in the president, in anything he says or does. He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself, and he's actually imploding in the process, but there's a lot of innocent bystanders that are being badly hurt. I wish he would just be quiet" and "just let the experts speak."