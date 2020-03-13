See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Girl Scout sets up libraries at hospitals so parents can read to their premature babies

A newborn baby.
iStock

Born at just 27 weeks, Anoushka Talwar spent her first three months of life in a neonatal intensive care unit, but she wasn't alone.

Talwar's father sat next to her incubator every day, and while he couldn't hold his daughter, he could form a bond by talking to her and reading stories. Now 14, Talwar wanted to assist families going through similar situations, and for her Girl Scout service project, collected books to start NICU libraries. "I wanted to help other parents connect with their premature babies," she told CNN.

The Georgia resident's goal was to collect 100 books, but after going to her neighbors and asking for donations, she found herself with 450 books. Talwar partnered with the March of Dimes, and was able to set up mini-libraries at two hospitals: Scottish Rite Hospital of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Hardcover books are for the NICUs, and paperback books are given to families as a keepsake once they are able to take their babies home.

The project earned Talwar her Girl Scout Silver Award, as well as the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Council's Young Women of Distinction Award. Catherine Garcia

Betty White's representative reassures fans she's 'fine' amid coronavirus outbreak

Betty White.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Betty White fans can breathe a sigh of relief — the Hollywood icon has not been affected by coronavirus.

Everyone's favorite golden girl is 98 years old, and in the panic that ensued on Wednesday night after Tom Hanks revealed he has coronavirus, Twitter users immediately began fretting about White. "Someone get Betty White into her own quarantine," one said. "We can't lose her."

The worrying was all for naught, as White's representative told Today on Thursday that "Betty is fine." That's good to know, but still, someone put this woman in a bubble. Catherine Garcia

Trump's Oval Office coronavirus speech was a slapdash, last-minute endeavor, aides say

Trump
Doug Mills/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

At some point on Wednesday, President Trump decided to deliver a prime-time Oval Office address on the coronavirus outbreak, setting off "a frantic scramble to arrange airtime on television networks, iron out logistics for his delivery, and prepare a draft of what he would say," The Washington Post reports. "Trump — who believed that by giving the speech he would appear in command and that his remarks would reassure financial markets and the country — was in 'an unusually foul mood' and sounded at times 'apoplectic' on Thursday as he watched stocks tumble and digested widespread criticism of his speech," the Post adds, citing a former senior administration official.

The speech was mostly written by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, according to the Post, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, and The New York Times. Miller isn't involved in Trump's coronavirus task force, and "Kushner hasn't attended a single task force meeting," the Journal reports. The speech was "based on extensive dictation from the president and suggestions from Vice President Mike Pence," and it "was being rewritten up until the time it was fed into the teleprompter."

"The hastily drafted 10-minute speech had undergone last-minute edits from the president" and Miller "after other aides had left the room," Bloomberg News reports. "Among the changes they made: Deleting a sentence where Trump said he and Melania were sending their prayers and love to people suffering from the illness." The copy fed into the teleprompter contained two significant errors and Trump inserted a third, prompting an immediate post-speech cleanup effort.

The speech itself "caused a divide inside the White House," the Journal reports. Kushner thought Trump needed to do it, while senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told colleagues "it was a terrible idea." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also against the speech, urging Trump to "wait at least a day or two so as to provide officials with more information," the Times reports. Along with Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Hope Hicks favored the speech. Trump's final product, like "much of his presidency," the Post says, "was riddled with errors, nationalist and xenophobic in tone, limited in its empathy, and boastful of both his own decisions and the supremacy of the nation he leads."

Pelosi says she's 'near' an agreement with White House on coronavirus aid package

Nancy Pelosi.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

After spending hours working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced late Thursday that she is close to reaching a deal with the White House on a coronavirus aid package.

We "are near to an agreement," she told reporters. The final details are still being hammered out, but the package is set to include a provision requiring businesses to give employees up to 14 days of paid leave if they have to stay home with the coronavirus. Companies would be reimbursed by the federal government through tax credits. It will also have measures to boost paid family leave, unemployment benefits, and nutrition programs, while also providing free coronavirus testing.

Pelosi said she expects there will be a vote on the package Friday "one way or another." Last week, Congress passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

NRA annual meeting canceled due to coronavirus

March 12, 2020
Donald Trump at the NRA's annual meeting in 2016.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) declared a state of emergency on Thursday morning, the National Rifle Association decided to cancel its annual membership meeting scheduled for April 16 to 19 in Nashville.

There are at least 18 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee, and Lee declared a state of emergency in order to hasten the state's response to the outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the NRA said it wasn't easy to call off the meeting amid coronavirus fears, but the organization was "ultimately guided by our responsibility to help ensure the safety and well-being of our NRA members, guests, and surrounding community." Catherine Garcia

Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

March 12, 2020
Sophie Trudeau.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced Thursday night that his wife Sophie Trudeau has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Both Trudeaus will remain quarantined in their home for the next 14 days. Sophie Trudeau is "feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions, and her symptoms remain mild," the prime minister's office said in a statement. Justin Trudeau is "in good health with no symptoms," and because of that, his doctors have advised him not to get tested for COVID-19.

Sophie Trudeau was recently in the United Kingdom, and upon her return to Canada, began experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. Justin Trudeau continued to work on Thursday, holding virtual meetings and making phone calls to world leaders from his home. Catherine Garcia

Walt Disney World closing over coronavirus concerns

March 12, 2020
Disney World.
Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Walt Disney World is following in its west coast counterpart's footsteps.

Hours after it was announced that Disneyland and California Adventure will temporarily close starting Saturday morning, the Walt Disney Company said Walt Disney World will do the same, beginning Monday. The parks will remain shuttered through the end of the month. Disneyland Paris is also closing on Sunday, and the Disney Cruise Line is suspending departures starting Saturday.

Disney said it wants to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and the closures are being done "in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees." All employees will be paid during this time, WESH reports. Walt Disney World has been closed before due to Hurricanes Floyd, Charley, Matthew, Irma, and Dorian. Catherine Garcia

San Francisco and Houston closing public schools, LDS Church suspends public gatherings worldwide

March 12, 2020
The LDS temple in Salt Lake City.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

Life is about to change for public school students in San Francisco and Houston, as well as members of The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints.

Over coronavirus concerns, the San Francisco Unified School District announced on Thursday it will close schools to students for three weeks, starting Monday. During some of that time, staff will undergo training on how to "educate and support community health," the district said.

The Houston Independent School District, the largest public school system in Texas, made a similar statement on Thursday. Schools there will close on Friday, with classes resuming on March 31.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Thursday afternoon that effective immediately, "all public gatherings of church members are temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice." This includes "all public worship services," local church activities, and conferences. Church leaders are encouraging members "in their ministering efforts to care for one another." Catherine Garcia

