High school journalism students work with local newspaper to keep their community informed

High school journalism students work with local newspaper to keep their community informed8:10 p.m.
Ohio judge denies state's attempt to postpone primary until June 29:03 p.m.
Amazon says it will hire 100,000 U.S. warehouse workers to keep up with demand6:49 p.m.
Bay Area residents directed to 'shelter in place' in toughest U.S. coronavirus response so far5:36 p.m.
Trump admits coronavirus is looking 'very bad,' economy may be headed toward recession4:24 p.m.
Universal to make theatrical films available on demand for $20 amid the coronavirus pandemic3:47 p.m.
Ohio governor says lawsuit will be filed to postpone primary amid coronavirus pandemic3:41 p.m.
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus2:55 p.m.
