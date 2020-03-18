See More Speed Reads
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin warns against praising low coronavirus rate: 'We didn't test'

12:21 p.m.

President Trump spent Tuesday portraying West Virginia as a coronavirus success story. Its senator says that's dangerously untrue.

Before Tuesday, West Virginia was the last state in the nation that hadn't reported any cases of COVID-19, leading Trump to praise Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for "doing a good job." But as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — a conservative Democrat who often votes with Trump — said in a Wednesday interview with CNN, he "hoped the president wouldn't go down that road and make it look like we were doing something special."

The only "special" thing is that "they didn't test," Manchin continued. "We have no testing, we're not prepared, people think that we're immune from this," Manchin added, warning against portraying West Virginia as "some kind of beacon of hope."

Manchin warned how susceptible his state is to COVID-19 on the Senate floor on Monday, noting a Kaiser Family Foundation report that showed West Virginia has the huge portion of at-risk adults when it comes to possible coronavirus infection. A full half of West Virginia's adults have been deemed at risk of contracting COVID-19 — a higher proportion than any other state. Kathryn Krawczyk

Why Iceland might be the key to understanding coronavirus

12:28 p.m.
Icelandic landscape.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Iceland has a population of just over 360,000 — a little bit larger than Colorado Springs, Colorado. And that's precisely why it could ultimately be the country that could unlock a lot of coronavirus unknowns and provide much better data as the world fights the virus, BuzzFeed News reports.

The island country is providing large-scale COVID-19 testing for its citizens, which is made easier by its small population, but they're crucially offering tests to people who aren't exhibiting symptoms. That differs most other countries, who are saving their limited supply for people that most clearly need one.

Much has been made, however, about the lack of good data floating around because there's almost certainly at least a decent amount of undetected mild or asymptomatic cases. Iceland could help change people's understanding about both the amount of cases out there, as well as transmission and fatality rates. "This effort is intended to gather insight into the actual prevalence of the virus in the community, as most countries are almost exclusively testing symptomatic idividuals at this time," Thorolfur Guðnason, Iceland's chief epidemiologist, told BuzzFeed.

So far, there have been 3,787 tests administered in Iceland (which the government says is a higher proportion of the population than any other country), which have yielded a total of 218 positive tests. The early results show "a low proportion of the general population has contracted the virus and that about half of those who tested positive are non-symptomatic." The sample size will increase, so it's probably worth keeping an eye on Iceland over the next few weeks. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

George R.R. Martin might finally finish The Winds of Winter because he has nothing else to do

11:32 a.m.
George R. R. Martin
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Apparently all it takes for George R.R. Martin to make progress on the much-delayed next installment of Game of Thrones is a literal global pandemic.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the 71-year-old author said he is "aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population" and reassured "I feel fine at the moment." He added that he is "off by myself in a remote, isolated location … and I'm not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day."

Hey, whoever said this whole mess couldn't have a silver lining? Jeva Lange

Children can become seriously ill from coronavirus, study warns

11:20 a.m.
JFK airport.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As COVID-19 spreads throughout the world and the U.S., it's accurately been seen as the biggest concern for people over 60 and those with respiratory issues or compromised immune systems. But as a study of new coronavirus cases in China shows, it can turn serious — and even deadly — for seemingly healthy children as well.

The study, as reported by The New York Times, focuses on China as the epicenter of COVID-19, and looks at 2,143 cases of children who were infected with the disease and reported their illness to the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Feb. 8. Half of those kids became mildly sick with fevers, fatigue, coughs and other manageable symptoms. About another third had moderate symptoms, including pneumonia or lung problems. And four percent had no symptoms at all.

But things were far more concerning for 125 children included in the study. They suffered "serious symptoms" that included "dire respiratory problems," the Times reports via the study. Thirteen of those serious cases were labeled "critical" because those children were "on the brink of respiratory or organ failure," the Times writes. And one of them, a 14-year-old boy who was confirmed to have COVID-19, died.

Of the 2,143 cases studied, only a third were confirmed with lab testing, while the others remained suspected cases based on symptoms, exposure and X-rays. Find the whole study in the medical journal Pediatrics, and read more about it at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers are still waiting on coronavirus orders from the Trump administration

10:55 a.m.
Army Corps of Engineers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Key agencies" of the federal government have still "not been asked to play much of a role" in the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, The New York Times reports.

The White House has said it will use "the full power of the federal government" in the response to the pandemic, and on Tuesday, President Trump said the Army Corps of Engineers is "ready, willing, and able" should their assistance be "necessary." The Army Corps of Engineers, however, has not yet received orders.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is prepared to assist the nation in a time of crisis to the very best of its capabilities, and we are postured to lean forward when an official request is received through the Department of Defense," an Army Corps spokesperson told the Times. "However, at this time, we have not been assigned a mission."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has called for help from the Army Corps. In a recent Times op-ed, he wrote that "without immediate action, the imminent failure of hospital systems is all but certain," and "our best hope is to utilize the Army Corps of Engineers to leverage its expertise, equipment and people power to retrofit and equip existing facilities — like military bases or college dormitories — to serve as temporary medical centers."

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he has given Cuomo his "full commitment that we would get the Corps of Engineers up there soonest," though it wasn't clear what specific instruction the Army Corps may have received.

Additionally, after Trump said "we are working closely and getting FEMA involved ... to a different level," the Times reports that as the Department of Health and Human Services has been put in charge of the federal response, FEMA is also "waiting for orders from the agency before it moves to ramp up assistance." Brendan Morrow

U.S., Canada shut border after 'mutual consent' amid coronavirus pandemic

10:45 a.m.

Another border has been shut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump announced Wednesday the United States and Canada have decided to shut off non-essential travel between the two neighbors temporarily, as both countries grapple with the virus' spread. Trump said more details were coming but trade would not be affected, which was seemingly backed up by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said trucking would continue.

Canada closed its borders Monday to almost every non-citizen, except for permanent residents, immediate family members, and U.S. citizens, though the latter group has now entered the no-go category. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's tweets show his dramatic 9-day shift toward actually taking coronavirus seriously

9:53 a.m.

President Trump is apparently worried about coronavirus now.

In a Wednesday tweet, Trump said he'd "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously," using the offensive and medically incorrect term for COVID-19 in a possible attempt to further distance himself from any blame over its spread. Trump has "done a very good job from the beginning" staving off the virus, he maintained — despite acting totally unbothered by it as recently as last week.

Contrast that with a tweet from nine days ago in which Trump downplayed the virus and compared it to the everyday flu.

That's not to mention the many comments Trump made out loud about how unthreatening he perceived COVID-19 to be.

Fox News, home to some of Trump's closest allies and confidantes, also majorly changed its tune on coronavirus in the past few weeks, as The Washington Post documented in this whiplash-inducing video. Kathryn Krawczyk

A Japanese flu drug appears to be effective at combatting coronavirus, Chinese studies show

9:52 a.m.
Favipiravir.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are working around the clock and around the globe to come up with remedies for the novel coronavirus, and, believe it or not, there's been some good news so far.

Chinese medical authorities, for example, have said a Japanese drug called favipiravir, which is normally used to treat new strains of the flu, is "clearly effective" in treating COVID-19 patients, The Guardian reports. And while it would still need government approval for full-scale use, it also has a high degree of safety because it's already been used to treat flu patients. Approval could reportedly happen as early as May, per The Guardian, though that's mostly speculation.

The Chinese studies, which tested 340 COVID-19 patients, have shown patients turned negative for the virus after a median of four days compared to 11 for those who were not administered the drug, and X-rays confirmed lung condition improvements in 91 percent of those who received it versus 62 percent of those who didn't.

Of course, favipiravir would be a treatment and not a cure, and Japanese clinical trials have so far found that the drug's effectiveness is not as strong in patients with more severe symptoms.

It's not the only positive development, either. Another study from China found that three macaque monkeys didn't develop a second COVID-19 infection after recovering from their initial exposure, which suggests people may build up immunity after infection, and also provides some hope for research groups looking to use plasma from recovered patients as a treatment for the disease.

Beyond that, companies worldwide are racing to develop faster tests and vaccines, with some clinical trials ready to begin. Read more at The Guardian and The Scientist. Tim O'Donnell

