It wasn't all bad
Minnesota med students help hospital workers fighting coronavirus with child care, errands

2:20 a.m.
Nurses in protective gear.
Misha Friedman/Getty Images

They'll walk dogs, pick up groceries, or swing by the pharmacy — anything that health care professionals who are dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can't do themselves.

With their classes moved online and clinical rotations canceled, University of Minnesota Medical School students Sruthi Shankar and Sara Lederman had more free time, and started thinking about the hospital workers who don't have the same luxury. They wanted to do something to assist the doctors, nurses, and hospital janitors and kitchen staff who are working long hours fighting coronavirus, and launched a volunteer group called MN CovidSitters.

More than 280 University of Minnesota Medical School students have signed up for MN CovidSitters. They are paired with health care professionals, who let them know ways they can help their families, from babysitting to cooking dinner. The students assist health care workers who live close to them, and they practice social distancing. Lederman told CNN that "everyone's superpowers are coming out. We are realizing so many of our classmates have incredible skills and talents that we didn't know about until now." Catherine Garcia

who cares?
House Democrats say Trump's impeachment has been totally eclipsed by coronavirus

10:34 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It may feel like an eternity ago at this point, but President Trump's Senate impeachment trial ended in an acquittal less than two months ago on Feb. 5. House Democrats thought it would define 2018's down ballot elections, and many lawmakers representing swing districts had to carefully consider the potential ramifications of their vote. Now, though, some of those same lawmakers say none of their constituents seem to care at all, Politico reports.

Now they naturally hear about the novel coronavirus, which looks like it will be the real determining factor in 2020 elections, one way or another. "I've been through a few decades, and I haven't seen anything like this," said Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-Ariz.) in reference to the amount he hears about the virus. O'Halleren also told Politico the flood of calls he once received about impeachment have stopped.

Others, however, never expected the impeachment attention span to last that long. "I haven't heard about impeachment since the Senate failed to do its job," said Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.). "People have moved on before coronavirus."

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.) said that's the nature of the modern news cycle, emphasizing that she hopes in two months people will be talking about something else again. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

not just yet
Trump suggests he might soon prioritize the economy over public health

9:49 a.m.

The White House is apparently regretting letting medical experts handle a medical emergency.

As President Trump's top coronavirus doctor Anthony Fauci let on in weekend interviews, he's pleased Trump has actually listened to and taken his advice in fighting the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. But starting with a Sunday night tweet, Trump indicated he's taking back the helm from Fauci as soon as the CDC's recommended 15-day isolation period is over.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem," Trump tweeted, alluding to the economic fallout that coronavirus containment measures have caused. Vice President Mike Pence echoed that sentiment in saying the CDC would update its guidance Monday to allow people exposed to the virus to return to work sooner if they wear a mask. It comes amid a "growing sentiment" in the White House that "medical experts were allowed to set policy that has hurt the economy," and after some Republican lawmakers "pleaded with the White House to find ways to restart the economy," The New York Times reports.

There's a big problem with that strategy, experts warn. If Americans were magically been frozen in place for 15 days and the U.S. could test everyone, sure, the rampant coronavirus would die and it would be clear who needed further isolation or medical care, The New York Times' health and science reporter explained. But that clearly isn't happening, and, paired with America's late start on coronavirus containment, it shows why the U.S. probably shouldn't reopen for business just yet. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Surgeon general offers 'dire' coronavirus message: 'This week, it's going to get bad'

9:12 a.m.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, the U.S. surgeon general is offering a "dire" message about the week ahead.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke to Today on Monday morning and warned that the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the United States is going to continue to rise in the coming days.

"I want America to understand: this week, it's going to get bad," he said. "And we really need to come together as a nation."

Adams also took to CBS This Morning on Monday to deliver the same warning, saying, "I didn't expect to be starting off my week with such a dire message for America, but the numbers are going to get worse this week. Things are going to get worse before they get better."

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States has passed 30,000, and more than 400 people have died.

In both interviews, Adams urged Americans to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus while decrying reports of crowded beaches and other gatherings.

"Unfortunately, we're finding out a lot of people think this can't happen to them," Adams said. "...Right now, there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously."

The Trump administration last week introduced a set of social distancing guidelines as part of a "15 Days to Slow the Spread" initiative, and on Sunday, Trump tweeted that at the end of the 15-day period, "we will make a decision as to which way we want to go!" On CBS This Morning, though, Adams cautioned that "it's going to be a while before life gets back to normal." Brendan Morrow

Trump tweets
Trump complains that all he sees in all the TV he watches is 'hatred of me at any cost'

8:14 a.m.

President Trump is worried about the media, he tweeted late Sunday night, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders were furiously working to iron out differences in a massive coronavirus stimulus/bailout package. "I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost, and all I see is hatred of me at any cost," he tweeted. "Don't they understand that they are destroying themselves?"

Republican pollster Frank Luntz pointed out that Trump, at least in the past, denied watching much TV and said he "seldom, if ever" watched CNN or MSNBC.

Maybe Trump has broadened his buffet of news sources as president, or at least his "executive time" to watch and read the news. But sleep is good, too, especially when there's a dangerous new virus on the loose. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Rep. Ben McAdams hospitalized with 'severe shortness of breath' after testing positive for coronavirus

8:01 a.m.
Ben McAdams
CNN

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) has been hospitalized after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

McAdams last week became the second member of Congress to announce they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), saying he had cold-like symptoms. On Sunday, McAdams announced he had been hospitalized after he "experienced severe shortness of breath" on Friday.

"I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels," McAdams said. "I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctor determines it is appropriate."

Since McAdams and Diaz-Balart announced they had the novel coronavirus last week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Sunday became the first senator to test positive.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, McAdams said he was "feeling about as sick as I've ever been" with "labored breathing" and "pain every time I cough." He also explained that he's living proof of the fact that the coronavirus must be taken seriously.

"This is not overblown, this is very serious — I'm 45, I'm in good health, and it has knocked me down," he said. "And so we need to follow these guidelines to slow the spread of this. This is going to be bad." Brendan Morrow

Quotables
Top coronavirus doctor Anthony Fauci has some theories on why Trump hasn't fired him

7:40 a.m.
Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 79-year-old longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the person least likely to gratuitously praise President Trump on his coronavirus task force, is "sort of exhausted" but he's "not, to my knowledge, coronavirus infected," Fauci told Science's Jon Cohen. "To my knowledge, I haven't been fired," he added, laughing. Cohen asked how he'd managed to keep his job, despite publicly contradicting Trump. "Well, that's pretty interesting because to his credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens," Fauci said. "He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say."

Fauci called the speculation about his job status "kind of funny but understandable" in a Thursday interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, she reported Saturday. "People said, 'What the hell's the matter with Fauci?' because I had been walking a fine line," he said. "I have publicly had to say something different with what he states. It's a risky business. But that's my style, Maureen. You know me for many years. I say it the way it is, and if he's gonna get pissed off, he's gonna get pissed off. Thankfully, he is not. Interestingly." Fauci added that he doesn't "want to embarrass" Trump, "I don't want to act like a tough guy, like I stood up to the president. I just want to get the facts out," and "he gets that. He's a smart guy."

But there's only so much he can do when Trump says something factually wrong, Fauci told Cohen. "What do you want me to do? I mean, seriously Jon, let's get real, what do you want me to do?" he asked. "I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down." When Cohen asked if Fauci got blowback for covering his face when Trump criticized the "Deep State Department," Fauci replied with a diplomatic "no comment." Read the entire interview at Science. Peter Weber

Coronavirus news you can use
Here's why you should take coronavirus social distancing seriously, and how to wash your hands

5:52 a.m.

You, statically speaking, are unlikely to die or even get very ill from the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading around the world. So why should you put your life on hold and self-isolate, if you can? If the idea of flattening a curve seems too abstract, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) points out that "the penalty" for ignoring orders or requests to commit to social distancing is that "you might kill your grandparent." (Younger people get seriously ill and die from the disease, too, though in smaller numbers).

Prof. Hugh Montgomery, an intensive care specialist in Britain, drew on math, pointing out that one difference between the flu and this more contagious new coronavirus is that one person might infect 14 others with the flu in the same time a person with COVID-19 infects 59,000, with repercussions for an entire society. "If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don't mind if you get the flu, remember it's not about you — it's about everybody else," he told Channel 4's Dispatches program.

Tom Hanks, who is recovering from the coronavirus in Australia, had a gentler explanation.

Sometimes gentle doesn't cut it, as these Italian mayors and governor demonstrate.

The other, less-strenuous thing you can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 — for yourself and others — is to wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. And you are probably not doing a great job of washing your hands, as this tutorial shared by Canada's armed forces shows, with a nod to Robert Frost. The video is in Spanish, but in this case, language is no barrier.

"If we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts," Hanks writes, "this, too, shall pass." Peter Weber

