Pence again touts chloroquine as coronavirus treatment after it's linked to deaths

Pence again touts chloroquine as coronavirus treatment after it's linked to deaths1:40 p.m.
Trump claims he 'canceled' Congress' coronavirus deal Monday night1:57 p.m.
Lady Gaga postpones new album amid coronavirus pandemic, urges fans to 'stay home'12:58 p.m.
States are reportedly trying to stop doctors from 'hoarding' potential coronavirus treatment drugs12:41 p.m.
Cuomo pleads for federal help with 'critical and desperate' ventilator shortage12:19 p.m.
Britney Spears calls for wealth redistribution, general strike on Instagram11:56 a.m.
India implements most extensive stay-at-home order in the world with 3-week lockdown11:52 a.m.
FDA labels potential coronavirus treatment as 'orphan' drug, likely jacking up its price11:31 a.m.
