Emoluments
Trump and Kushner can still benefit from the $2.2. trillion coronavirus bill, despite Democratic safeguards

7:57 a.m.

Democrats insisted on, and Republicans agreed to, language in a $2.2 trillion coronavirus financial rescue package that bars participation in a $500 billion loan program by any company controlled by the president, top White House officials, members of Congress, or their spouses, children, or children-in-law. But "even the fine print in a near-final 880-page version of the bill has fine print," The New York Times reports, and that provision, meant to block President Trump from profiting off the massive bill, is no exception.

"It turns out that the provision might not preclude funds from going to companies owned by the family of Mr. Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, while Mr. Trump's companies would not be barred from benefiting from other elements of the bill intended to help broad swaths of American business," the Times reports. Trump hotels, for example, will be eligible for the $350 billion in small-business loans or grants, thanks to lobbying by the hotel industry, and "the Trump Organization could also benefit from the $15 billion change to the tax code won by restaurants and retailers."

As for Kushner, the Times explains:

While the provision expressly bars such funds from going to companies controlled by "the spouse, child, son-in-law, or daughter-in-law" of the president and other officials, in order for the prohibition to kick in, the person in question would have to "directly or indirectly" own or control 20 percent or more of a company. Mr. Kushner rarely owns that much in his family firm's various real estate projects, according to a person familiar with the family's business arrangements. The ownership is usually divided between Mr. Kushner, his three siblings, his two parents and various outside investors. [The New York Times]

The various members of the Trump and Kushner families are presumably too wealthy to qualify for the $1,200 direct payments in the legislation, at least. Read more about the fine print at The New York Times. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Fed chair says 'we may well be in a recession' already

8:21 a.m.

The United States "may well be in a recession," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says.

The Fed chair appeared Thursday on Today amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis and shortly before the Labor Department will release its highly-anticipated report on the number of unemployment claims filed last week.

Powell argued in the interview that the U.S. is not facing "a typical downturn" and that although "you may well see significant rises in unemployment, significant declines in economic activity," there "can also be a good rebound" once the virus is under control.

Asked if the U.S. is already in a recession right now or if a recession is inevitable, Powell concluded "we may well be in a recession" but again argued this is different from a "normal recession" and that "there's nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy."

Savannah Guthrie asked Powell about any additional actions that may be taken by the Federal Reserve after its previous intervention and whether there is "any limit to the amount of money the Fed is willing to put into this economy to keep it afloat" amid the crisis. Powell responded that "essentially, the answer to your question, though, is no" and later said the Fed won't "run out of ammunition." He also told Today the "first order of business" will be to get the novel coronavirus' spread under control and then to "resume economic activity."

Experts are anticipating grim unemployment numbers from the Labor Department report on Thursday morning; Axios reports the figure could be as high as 3.4 million, which would be not only "the highest level in history" but "nearly five times the highest level of claims seen during the Great Recession."

Powell's morning show appearance on Thursday was a rare one, and CNN's Phil Mattingly observed, "feel like a good barometer of how bad things are economically is the Fed chair is doing the Today show." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000, nearly a third of them in New York City

7:10 a.m.

The U.S. passed 1,000 deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday, hitting 1,046 deaths by Thursday morning, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly a third of those deaths, 280, were in New York City, where "a makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city’s police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing," The Associated Press reports.

The U.S. has about 69,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, making it No. 3 after China and Italy. Spain overtook China in registered COVID-19 deaths, 3,647, while Italy is reporting 7,503 deaths. Overall, there are more than 480,000 confirmed cases worldwide, 21,600 deaths, and 115,850 patients who recovered. Nearly a third of the world's population is in lockdown to slow the virus' spread. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Late night hosts pan Trump's 'sociopathic' push to resurrect the U.S. economy by Easter

6:37 a.m.

The Senate passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill with $1,200 checks for Americans and a ban on bailouts for President Trump's businesses, Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Social Distancing Show. "Just take a second to appreciate how strange it is that lawmakers felt that they needed to write in that the president cannot use this money for himself and his family."

Meanwhile, coronavirus is spreading exponentially in the U.S., especially New York, and "while more and more countries around the world are shutting down to stop coronavirus from spreading ... Trump is preparing for a grand opening" by Easter, Noah said. It's a terrible idea to lift restrictions so soon, but urging people to cram into churches during a pandemic "is basically every supervillain's wet dream," he added. "Trump is like the Joker, just with more makeup."

Trump was already "terrible at Easter," Late Night's Seth Meyers said from his living room, but if his "plan to deal with a very contagious disease is to pack as many people as possible into enclosed spaces, have them touch their faces, and drink out of the same cup," that's straight-up "sociopathic governance."

Trump clearly "cares more about the Dow than saving lives," and now he's "being goaded on in this sadistic plan to put profits over lives by CEOs, economic advisers, and fringe characters on the right who are actually suggesting that it might be worth letting some people die in order to save the economy," he said. "Glenn Beck accused Democrats of wanting to pull the plug on Grammy, and now 10 years later he's saying the stock market's down, Grammy's gotta go."

"Trump desperately wants to protect his beautiful stock market, and he keeps calling himself a 'wartime president,'" Jimmy Kimmel agreed. "Maybe if we call the coronavirus Vietnam, Trump would be okay with people staying home for it." Many of the Americans quarantined at home are "watching Friends, because you can't see your real ones," Kimmel said, and so he checked in with Courteney Cox and had her play Monica-based trivia with Kimmel's Friends-obsessed cousin Anthony.

"Earlier this month, before everyone was wearing masks and gloves, I met a people wearing, well, masks and gloves — furries," Amy Hoggart reported on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "We can learn a lot from people who were forced to social-distance before it was cool." Watch her surprisingly topical dispatch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus and the economy
Here's how the U.S. government plans to spend $2.2 trillion to save the economy from coronavirus

3:33 a.m.
Congress reflected off an ambulance
Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

Senate and White House negotiators threw together the largest economic rescue bill in modern U.S. history in less than a week, and the final version of the $2.2 trillion package — passed unanimously in the Senate late Wednesday — has a lot of money for a lot of businesses and institutions. The goal of the legislation is to shore up the U.S. economy and civil society during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Here's where some of that money will go:

Direct cash payments: Most Americans will get checks of up to $1,200 plus $500 per child, at a cost of about $290 billion.

Hospitals: $100 billion is for grants to hospitals and health care providers struggling to purchase critical supplies and losing money from postponed elective surgeries. There's also money for community health centers, Medicare, telehealth, and public health agencies.

Unemployment: The bill sets aside $260 billion to expand unemployment payments to a broader group of workers affected by the pandemic, add 13 weeks of coverage for the unemployed, and boost weekly payments by up to $600.

State and local governments: $150 billion will go to help state and local governments weather the outbreak, including a minimum of $1.5 billion per state and $8 billion for tribal governments. There's another $25 billion in state infrastructure grants.

Small businesses: $377 billion is set aside for zero-interest loans and other payments for businesses with fewer than 500 employees — including nonprofits and individual hotels and restaurants from large chains. The loans will be forgiven if the companies retain their employees and meet other conditions.

Big businesses: The bill has $500 billion for industries hit especially hard by the pandemic. This includes $50 billion for passenger airlines — $25 billion in loans, $25 billion in grants — $8 billion for cargo carriers, and $17 billion for "businesses critical to maintaining national security" (read: Boeing). The other $425 billion is loans allocated through Federal Reserve programs, with some limits on executive compensation and stock buybacks, new oversight mechanisms, and a ban on participation by companies significantly controlled by President Trump, other top administration officials, members of Congress, or their families.

Miscellaneous: The Pentagon receives $10.4 billion, FEMA gets $45 billion, $25 billion goes for food stamps, $25 billion for public transit systems, $31 billion for local schools and colleges, and states get $400 million to prepare for the 2020 elections, including expanding vote-by-mail and polling locations.

Find more details at Politico, The Associated Press, and The Washington Post, and learn more about the fine print at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Coronavirus news you can use
Most Americans will get coronavirus stimulus check in April. Here's how the program works.

2:19 a.m.
U.S. treasury checks
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

The Senate unanimously passed a massive $2.2 trillion coronavirus emergency rescue package late Wednesday, and among its many tools to bolster the economy amid the COIVD-19 pandemic is $290 billion set aside for direct payments to most Americans. Assuming the House passes the bill, expected to happen Friday, and President Trump signs it, most Americans will get a one-time payment of about $1,200 sometime in April, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says.

The payments will be based on tax returns from 2019 or 2018. Generally speaking, individuals with an adjusted gross income up to $75,000 will get $1,200 checks, or $2,400 for couples earning up to $150,000. Couples and "head of household" single parents will also get $500 per child. The checks taper off up to $99,000 in income per individual and $198,000 for joint filers with no children. The Washington Post has a calculator for estimating how much money your check should contain.

About 125 million people, or 83 percent of tax filers, will get checks, says Kyle Pomerleau at the American Enterprise Institute. "The main people excluded from receiving a payment are: the wealthy, nonresident aliens (i.e. foreigners who do not hold a green card), and 'dependents' who can be claimed on someone else’s tax return.," the Post reports.

Many Americans won't actually get a paper check. The first people to get funds from the program will be those who have direct deposit information on file with the Internal Revenue Service from 2019 returns, filed this year, or 2018 returns. If the IRS does not have your direct deposit information, it will send a check to the mailing address it has on file. "People who don't pay taxes, such as those with very low incomes, may be hard to reach the way the program is designed," Politico notes.

"The last time the U.S. government did anything like this, back in 2008," the Post reports, "the payments went out in batches and it took about eight weeks for the final people to receive their checks." Peter Weber

Wow
Mick Mulvaney reportedly received 2 coronavirus tests, despite not showing any symptoms

2:10 a.m.
Mick Mulvaney.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Mick Mulvaney, the former acting White House chief of staff, was tested twice for coronavirus despite exhibiting no symptoms, The Washington Post reports.

Mulvaney was first tested in February. He was scheduled to accompany President Trump on his visit to India, but prior to leaving said he felt sick. Although the test came back negative, Mulvaney did not join Trump on the trip. He was tested again this month after his niece, who shares an apartment with him, showed COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms after visiting Mar-a-Lago and meeting members of a Brazilian delegation who later tested positive for the virus, the Post reports.

During an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in late February, Mulvaney tried to downplay the seriousness of COVID-19, saying it is "not a death sentence" and was being exaggerated because the media thinks "this will bring down the president."

In addition to Mulvaney, two other people close to Trump have been tested for coronavirus despite not showing any symptoms; Mark Meadows, his new acting White House chief of staff, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). Gaetz and Meadows came into contact with a person at CPAC who was later diagnosed with COVID-19, and the White House medical office arranged their tests because of the possibility they could infect Trump, the Post says.

Federal health officials have said only people who are seriously ill should receive COVID-19 tests, and because of shortages, the United States is testing at a rate of just 0.12 percent, the Post reports. People who have been exposed to COVID-19 are being told to stay at home, take their temperature twice a day, and monitor for any symptoms. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
The Cheesecake Factory tells landlords it won't be able to pay rent in April

1:00 a.m.
Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Cheesecake Factory has notified its landlords that it will not be able to make any rent payments in April, Eater Los Angeles reports.

In a letter dated March 18, Cheesecake Factory Chairman and CEO David Overton said he was "asking for your patience, and frankly, your help." Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several Cheesecake Factories have had to close or can only serve takeout and delivery, and as such the "severe decrease in restaurant traffic has severely decreased our cash flow and inflicted a tremendous financial blow to our business," Overton said. The company hopes to "resume our rent payments as soon as reasonably possible" but "cannot predict the extent or the duration of the current crisis."

The first Cheesecake Factory opened in 1972 in Beverly Hills; today, there are 294 locations in the United States and Canada. The company, which employs 38,000 people, has had to temporarily close 27 restaurants because of the coronavirus pandemic. A Cheesecake Factory representative told Eater Los Angeles the company has "very strong, longstanding relationships with our landlords. We are certain that with their partnership, we will be able to work together to weather this storm in the appropriate manner." Catherine Garcia

