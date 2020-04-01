Stephen Colbert, George Wendt retool the Cheers theme song for coronavirus quarantines

-
Stephen Colbert, George Wendt retool the Cheers theme song for coronavirus quarantines11:26 p.m.
-
New financial disclosure shows Sen. Kelly Loeffler invested in firm that makes personal protective equipment11:16 p.m.
-
FDA says heartburn drug Zantac should be immediately pulled from shelves9:38 p.m.
-
Coast Guard orders cruise ships to keep sick passengers at sea8:57 p.m.
-
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus complications7:31 p.m.
-
Pence encourages Americans to not attend worship services with more than 10 people6:56 p.m.
-
Netanyahu reportedly mistook a Hallmark series clip for proof of an Iranian coronavirus coverup5:49 p.m.
-
National stockpile nearly out of masks, gloves for health care workers, DHS officials say5:42 p.m.
11:26 p.m.
New financial disclosure shows Sen. Kelly Loeffler invested in firm that makes personal protective equipment
11:16 p.m.
9:38 p.m.
8:57 p.m.
7:31 p.m.
6:56 p.m.
Netanyahu reportedly mistook a Hallmark series clip for proof of an Iranian coronavirus coverup
5:49 p.m.
5:42 p.m.