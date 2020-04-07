See More Speed Reads
Stevie Nicks finally learned what a dove sounds like

1:12 p.m.

Stevie Nicks famously sang about the "white-winged dove" in her 1981 hit "Edge of Seventeen," but she'd apparently never actually heard one sing … until now:

"In 1980, I was flying home from Phoenix, Arizona, and I was handed a menu that said, 'The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she’s singing ooh, ooh, ooh. She makes her home here in the great Saguaro cactus that provides shelter and protection for her…'" Nicks tweeted. She incorporated the info into her lyrics, but "over the last 40 years I can honestly say, I have never heard a dove sing" until "several days ago" when a friend pointed one out:

Of course, the real news here is: the lyrics to "Edge of Seventeen" were plagiarized from a wildlife pamphlet?! Jeva Lange

YouTube bans coronavirus conspiracy videos after livestreamer falsely links virus to 5G networks

1:48 p.m.
YouTube is banning conspiracy videos that spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the platform told BBC.

The ban was prompted after a two-hour live stream riddled with false accusations appeared on YouTube, and was deleted only after it had concluded. Previously, the platform stated it would limit such videos in the "Up Next" section, BBC reports.

The since-deleted live-streamed interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke appeared on the platform Monday. Icke falsely promoted a growing conspiracy linking coronavirus and 5G networks, and falsely stated that coronavirus vaccines will include chips to control humans, per BBC.

The live video was watched by 65,000 people, BBC reports, with several viewers commenting in support of attacks on 5G towers. The conspiracy has been promoted by celebrities, and some towers in the U.K. were actually set on fire.

"Now any content that disputes the existence or transmission of COVID-19, as described by the [World Health Organization] and local health authorities is in violation of YouTube policies," the spokesperson told BBC.

Read more at BBC. Taylor Watson

R. Kelly's motion to get out of jail because of the coronavirus denied by judge

1:37 p.m.
R. Kelly can't get out of jail because of the coronavirus pandemic, a judge has decided.

Kelly, the disgraced R&B star who faces charges related to his alleged sexual abuse of minors, is awaiting trial, and his attorneys requested he be released from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly on Tuesday denied his bid, saying he is in custody "because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses" and he "has not explained how those risks have changed," Variety reports.

The judge said that while she is "sympathetic" to Kelly's "anxiety" over the coronavirus, he has "not established compelling reasons" to be released, noting there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility where he's being held. She also denied the argument that the prison's restrictions on visits are preventing him from preparing for his trial, saying it "appears unlikely" to proceed as scheduled in July and he can continue speaking with his lawyers via phone and email.

Previously, a judge denied a bid from President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to leave prison because of coronavirus concerns, saying he must "accept the consequences of his criminal convictions." But rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has asthma, recently secured an early release because of the pandemic, with a judge deciding he would serve out of the rest of his sentence on charges including racketeering at home "in light of the heightened medical risk." Bill Cosby has also cited the coronavirus pandemic in asking to be let out of prison. Brendan Morrow

More than 1,000 companies responded to FEMA's call for coronavirus supplies, but so far only 3 could actually help

1:30 p.m.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency got a lot of hits on its call for companies to provide supplies for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus response, but very few have resulted in any success, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A person familiar with the situation told the Journal that more than 1,000 companies originally responded to the request, but as of early Monday, only three unknown companies actually had supplies FEMA could buy. A lot of the offers — for things like protective medical gear, body bags, and tests — fell short because the vendors wanted FEMA to provide payment upfront, which the agency can't do. Others reportedly simply oversold their stock. The source said many phone calls with potential suppliers transitioned from something along the lines of "I've got" to "I can find" in a matter of days.

"There's a lot of disappointment in how the business community is responding," the person said.

The pandemic response has been a unique challenge for FEMA, which usually operates in response to localized disasters like hurricanes and wildfires, but the agency has had some unsavory dealings over supply procurement before, the Journal reports. Craig Fugate, who headed the agency under the Obama administration, said during previous disasters some companies proved to be "absolute rip-off" artists, which, he explained, is just how it works when you put out sweeping proposals. The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Trump just ousted the inspector general overseeing coronavirus relief spending

1:05 p.m.
President Trump has removed the inspector general tasked with overseeing how the federal government's coronavirus relief package is spent.

After Trump signed $2.2 trillion in federal spending, a panel of inspectors general from across Cabinet departments were tasked with ensuring it was distributed and spent as intended. The panel chose Defense Department Inspector General Glenn Fine as its chair, but Trump ousted him from the department on Monday, thus removing him from the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

News of Fine's ouster started circulating Tuesday, and a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed he was removed both from office and the committee to Politico. Michael Bromwich, a Justice Department inspector general under former President Bill Clinton, declared it "the latest step in the president's wholesale assault on the inspector general community" in a tweet.

Trump has since designated EPA Inspector General Sean O'Donnell as the Pentagon's temporary IG and head of the accountability committee, and nominated Jason Abend, a senior policy adviser at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to fill Fine's role. The panel of inspectors general will be able to select a new chair to oversee the massive spending bill soon. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tracy Morgan wants to get his sharks and moray eel tested for coronavirus

12:42 p.m.

During a wide-ranging and utterly bizarre interview on the Today show Tuesday, actor Tracy Morgan fretted about the health of his exotic animals after reading that a tiger at the Bronx zoo tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

"I'm getting my sharks tested, I'm getting my moray eel tested, I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla and I'm going to take him down to NewYork-Presbyterian and get him tested," Morgan, who owns a 20,000-gallon fish tank, told a disbelieving Hoda Kotb.

"Are you for real or are you just pretending?" Kotb pushed, attempting to get the interview back on track. But Morgan claimed, "No, I'm for real man, this is real stuff!"

Watch the interview — which begins with some awkward TMI — below. Jeva Lange

Rand Paul announces he's no longer positive for coronavirus, will volunteer at local hospital in Kentucky

12:30 p.m.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that he was re-tested for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus — about two weeks after he was diagnosed despite being asymptomatic — and is no longer positive for the disease.

While it's uncertain to what extent and for how long people develop immunity after they recover from the virus, the consensus seems to be that people are protected for at least a little while. So, Paul, who is a physician, plans to volunteer at a local Kentucky hospital to lend an extra hand as health care systems around the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul was the first and, to date, only member of the Senate to test positive for COVID-19. He drew some criticism for taking a test despite a lack of symptoms amid a shortage of tests nationwide. Tim O'Donnell

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have 'reunited during their self-isolation'

12:17 p.m.
The loneliness of social distancing poses obvious challenges for people who really, really shouldn't text their exs (seriously, don't do it!), but Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have taken questionable quarantine arrangements to the next level and "reunited during their self-isolation," sources tell People.

The couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, were confirmed to be self-isolating together for an indefinite period of time by their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah, who posted a picture of her parents in matching pajamas with the caption "chaotic neutral." Over the years and despite other relationships (Willis married Emma Heming in 2009; Moore was most recently married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013), Willis and Moore have stayed close friends.

"We felt more connected than we did before the divorce," Moore wrote in her 2019 memoir. Jeva Lange

