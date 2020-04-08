Jimmy Fallon mourns beloved SNL music producer Hal Willner, who died of coronavirus

Music producer Hal Willner, a veteran of Saturday Night Live, has died from COVID-19 complications, and Jimmy Fallon just offered a touching tribute.

The Tonight Show host and former SNL cast member on his Tuesday show-from-home choked up while mourning Willner, describing the late producer as a "creative genius" who was loved by all.

"I loved him so much," Fallon said. "Everyone loved him, every cast member loved him. And we'll miss him so much."

In addition to producing SNL musical sketches, Willner throughout his career also produced music from artists like Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull and worked on tribute albums like Stay Awake: Various Interpretations of Music from Vintage Disney Films. Variety reports he died from coronavirus complications at 64.

Fallon on The Tonight Show noted that many Americans now either know someone who had the novel coronavirus and recovered from it or someone who had it and passed away, and "sadly, for me, today was my first passing."