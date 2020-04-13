See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

The backlog for COVID-19 testing in New Jersey is getting worse

8:51 p.m.
People wait to get tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It's becoming harder, not easier, for people in New Jersey to receive testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus, with some having to sleep in their cars overnight to ensure they are among the lucky ones to get tested.

The New York Times' Rukmini Callimachi found that even when a person is tested, the state has a major backlog, and their test might have to go through a long journey to a lab hundreds of miles away. New Jersey has conducted roughly 115,000 COVID-19 tests, and Gov. Phil Murphy (D) recently admitted when it comes to testing, there are "constraints in the entire food chain." As of Monday night, there are a total of 64,584 confirmed cases in New Jersey, with 2,443 deaths, the Times reports.

Callimachi writes that the initial issue in New Jersey was a lack of test kits, but now there is a shortage of nurses and nasal swabs. Earlier this month, she went to the drive-thru testing site at Bergen Community College in Paramus, where some people got in line the night before to make sure they were one of the 500 people able to get tested.

On the day Callimachi visited, the site ran out of tests by mid-afternoon. The test tubes were put into boxes and covered with ice packs, then driven to the Quest Diagnostics lab in Teterboro. Because there are so many tests being conducted in New York, and only a few hospitals in New Jersey have testing capabilities, this lab has been flooded with specimens. Tests from hospitals also take priority over those that come from drive-thru sites, so Quest decided to send the Bergen Community College tests to a lab in Chantilly, Virginia.

The Virginia lab has a machine that can run 376 tests at a time, with each cycle taking between three to four hours. Quest, however, has to limit the number of tests it runs in a day, because an enzyme necessary for the process is in short supply. Once the tests were completed, Quest sent the results to a federal contractor called Maximus, which then called the patients to let them know whether they tested positive or negative for COVID-19. Read more about the process, and how people Callimachi met dealt with their results once they received them, at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Fauci says he used the 'wrong choice of words' when describing 'pushback' from White House

6:54 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

During Monday's White House coronavirus briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said comments he made over the weekend were not meant to be jabs against President Trump.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force. While appearing on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning, Fauci told host Jake Tapper that in February, there was "a lot of pushback" to the idea of enacting social distancing guidelines, and "you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives." The White House issued social distancing guidelines on March 16.

On Monday, Fauci said he was answering a "hypothetical question," and stating that there was "a lot of pushback" was "the wrong choice of words." When asked if Trump suggested he offer the clarification, Fauci responded, "Everything I do is voluntarily. Please. Don't even imply that." Catherine Garcia

justice for bats
Edit

Bats probably aren't more likely to spread viruses to humans than other animals, study suggests

5:14 p.m.
bat.
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

There's a lot of suspicion that the COVID-19 coronavirus originated in bats, perhaps jumping to another species first before infecting humans. It's added to the notion that bats might harbor an excess number of zoonotic viruses (diseases that spread from animals to human) considering Ebola may have been transferred from them, as well.

But research from the University of Glasgow found the proportion of zoonotic viruses in bats doesn't differ significantly across 11 major orders of birds and mammals, and that the number that have emerged from them are line with expectations for "any mammalian group of their size." In other words, bats don't pose a higher risk of spreading viruses to humans than many other animals.

That doesn't mean bats shouldn't be studied, said Dr. Narcus Mollentze, a research assistant at the university's Centre for Virus Research. Their potential connection to COVID-19 and Ebola certainly warrant a deeper look, but the study is really implying that "ongoing efforts to identify potential future threats to human health by screening animals for undiscovered viruses will need to focus on a much wider change than is currently the case."

Ultimately, though, scientists tend to believe that a better understanding of the characteristics of the viruses themselves, rather than their animal host, will be more telling about zoonotic transmission. Read more at RTE. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus recovery
Edit

Groups of states are bypassing the federal government to form their own regional economic re-opening plans

4:09 p.m.

President Trump assembled a team Monday whose task it is to figure how to re-open the American economy as the country continues to deal with the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

There weren't too many surprises. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer all made the cut, as did Trump's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The list elicited some eye rolls from Trump critics.

And it sounds like several states don't have too much faith in the federal government's ability to get things back up and running smoothly, either. So, they're taking matters into their own hands to make sure there is a consistent response across state lines that will help deter a coronavirus rebound. The governors of states in the Northeast announced they're teaming up to form their own regional plan.

The three West Coast states, who have received praise for their handling of the pandemic, are prepared to do something similar, as well. Tim O'Donnell

joining forces
Edit

Biden tells Sanders in endorsement live stream, 'You don't get enough credit, Bernie'

3:45 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden praised Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a live stream Monday after officially securing his endorsement, telling the Vermont senator he doesn't "get enough credit."

Sanders remotely joined Biden for a live stream after Sanders announced last week he was suspending his campaign for president. Sanders offered Biden his endorsement, something Biden called a "big deal" while telling Sanders "you just made me" the Democratic nominee and heaping praise on his former primary competitor.

"You've been the most powerful voice for a fair and more just America," Biden told Sanders. "...You don't get enough credit, Bernie, for being the voice that forces us to take a hard look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'Have we done enough?' And we haven't."

Biden, who during the stream said it's not "good enough" to go "back to the way things were before" after the coronavirus crisis, also embraced Sanders' 2020 campaign slogan of "not me, us" and asked the senator's supporters to join him.

"Thank you for being so generous," Biden told Sanders. "I give you my word, I'll try my best not to let you all down."

After the live stream, the Trump campaign in a statement said this endorsement news is "further proof that even though Bernie Sanders won't be on the ballot in November, his issues will be." Meanwhile, Briahna Joy Gray, former national press secretary for the Sanders campaign, tweeted that because Biden doesn't support issues like Medicare-for-all, "With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being and a genuine inspiration, I don't endorse Joe Biden." Brendan Morrow

2020 Campaign
Edit

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't ready to endorse Joe Biden

2:57 p.m.
AOC.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn't ready to officially endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president, though she's sticking to her promise to support the Democratic nominee against President Trump in November.

Ocasio-Cortez told The New York Times that it's basically up to Biden to get a full-fledged endorsement from her, noting that she would like to see him commit more fully to a progressive agenda, rather than to simply hedge a little more to the left on certain issues. "The whole process of coming together should be uncomfortable for everyone involved — that's how you know it's working," she said. "And if Biden is only doing things he's comfortable with, then it's not enough."

The congresswoman maintains the opinion that Biden didn't emerge as the presumptive nominee because of his policy, but rather his coalition-building. She said it's clear Democratic voters in most states back an agenda more suited to the progressive wing of the party. Still, she admitted there's a chance she'd participate in something like a unity rally with Biden down the line if he follows through in certain areas.

The Times interview took place before Ocasio-Cortez's first choice for the presidency, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), endorsed Biden officially Monday, so it'll be worth keeping an eye on whether her stance shifts at all in the near future. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

meet me out back
Edit

Pitbull threatens to beat up the coronavirus in new song

2:48 p.m.

Eeeeyyyooooo! Pitbull released a pandemic anthem overnight in which he vows to beat up the coronavirus, thus proving that every metaphor indeed has its limits.

"You know what spreads faster than any virus is fear," Pitbull says on the track, going on to warn COVID-19, "take a swing at us, you better hit hard, 'cause when we swing back, it's like oh god."

Arguably COVID-19 has hit hard and does not need to be encouraged, but Mr. 305 clearly aims to be inspiring — the song is titled "I Believe That We Will Win." Still, it's unclear what it means to "knuckle up" against something that is roughly the size of a smoke particle. Listen here, and watch Pitbull explain his inspiration on Good Morning America below. Jeva Lange

foes no more
Edit

Bernie Sanders officially endorses Joe Biden

2:32 p.m.
Bernie Sanders.
David McNew/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is officially throwing his weight behind the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

A week after suspending his 2020 campaign, Sanders joined former Vice President Joe Biden on a livestream to endorse him. It was unclear if the progressive Sanders would push his followers to line up behind the centrist Biden, but Sanders told Biden on Monday that "we've got to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House."

"I am asking all Americans," including every Democrat, Independent, and even "some Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy," Sanders declared Monday. "It's no great secret" that we "have our differences," Sanders said, and "I'm not going to paper over that." But he agreed with Biden when he said "we're apart on some issues, but we're awfully close on a whole bunch of others."

Sanders then starting naming some of his platform's top priorities, including raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and protecting union workers, and Biden guaranteed his support for them. But Biden stopped short of backing Sanders' plan for free tuition at public colleges, and still didn't endorse Sanders' Medicare-for-all proposal. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.