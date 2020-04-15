See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Guatemala's health minister says at least half of all deportees from U.S. have COVID-19

1:32 a.m.
A woman in Guatemala wears a face mask.
Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images

Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy on Tuesday said more than 50 percent of all deportees flown to his country from the United States have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Monroy did not share any specific numbers on how many deportees are sick or when they returned to Guatemala, the Los Angeles Times reports, but he did say that deportees are stepping off airplanes with fevers and coughs and receiving immediate COVID-19 testing. Guatemala has 150 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and at least five Guatemalans have died from the virus. A spokesman for the Guatemalan foreign ministry told the Times the "official" number of deportees diagnosed with COVID-19 is four, with one arriving on Monday.

Since January, more than 11,758 Guatemalans have been deported from the United States, including 100 unaccompanied minors who were flown to the country during the first week of April. On Monday, 182 deportees arrived in Guatemala on two flights from Texas.

There are 33,000 migrants now in U.S. custody, and immigration officials said that 77 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, although some may have been released. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Guatemalan authorities have asked the United States to halt deportations to the country, over fears of spreading the virus. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus research
The CIA, FAA, France, and Rita Wilson warn about taking chloroquine, a now-politicized COVID-19 option

2:24 a.m.

Chloroquine and its cousin hydroxychloroquine may end up being a highly effective treatment for COVID-19, but patients who try out the suddenly popular anti-malaria drug have plenty to lose, despite what President Trump says. The Central Intelligence Agency, for example, has quietly warned its employees against using the drug unless prescribed by medical professionals "as part of ongoing investigational studies," because "there are potentially significant side effects, including sudden cardiac death."

The Federal Aviation Administration won't let pilots fly within 48 hours of taking chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, CNN reports. The FAA cautions pilots there's "no satisfactory scientific evidence that use of these medications decreases the severity of the virus."

Rita Wilson, who took chloroquine while battling COVID-19 with her husband, Tom Hanks, described its "extreme side effects" on Tuesday's CBS This Morning. "I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo," Wilson told Gayle King. "I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't really know if it's helpful in this case."

France's drug regulator ANSM announced Monday its "initial assessment" on hydroxychloroquine is "that the risks, in particular cardiovascular, associated with these treatments are very present and potentially increased in COVID-19 patients," after at least four patients taking the drug died and dozens more had adverse cardiac events, Politico reports. "France is one of several European countries to raise alarm bells about the medicine touted by Trump." A recent chloroquine study is Brazil was halted after several subjects developed dangerous heart issues.

Several hydroxycloroquine trials are being conducted in the U.S. — South Dakota announced one Monday — and a 46 percent plurality of voters support using the drug before it gets fully vetted by the National Institutes of Health, a Politico/Morning Consult released Wednesday finds. But there is a stark partisan split — 71 percent of Republicans by only 30 percent of Democratic voters support using hydroxycloroquine at this point.

the coronavirus crisis
7 sailors on the hospital ship Mercy test positive for COVID-19

2:00 a.m.
The USNS Mercy.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading through the crew of the USNS Mercy, with seven sailors testing positive as of Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cmdr. John Fage, a 3rd Fleet spokesman, told the newspaper that the sailors and people who came into close contact with them have all left the ship and are now in quarantine. The Mercy arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on March 27 from San Diego, in order to treat local patients who do not have COVID-19. Fage said the outbreak has not affected the ship's ability to take on patients, and all are tested for COVID-19 before coming aboard.

There are more than 1,000 people serving on the Mercy's medical staff, and one sailor told the Union-Tribune that several worked at the Naval Medical Center San Diego prior to deploying to the Mercy. While there, some rotated through the COVID-19 screening area, the sailor said, and there are concerns that they brought the virus on the ship. Catherine Garcia

retail crisis
J.C. Penney reportedly exploring filing for bankruptcy protection

12:34 a.m.
A JC Penney store in Manhattan.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With its 850 U.S. stores temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, J.C. Penney is contemplating filing for bankruptcy protection, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company has had to furlough some of its 85,000 employees, and there are concerns that even when stores reopen, shoppers might not return, Reuters reports. While J.C. Penney has enough cash available to make it through the next few months, regulatory filings show it has a debt payment of about $12 million due on Wednesday and a $105 million bond repayment coming up in June.

While exploring bankruptcy is one way to save money on debt payments, it's not the only thing J.C. Penney is mulling over, Reuters reports — the company is also considering asking creditors to rework its debt and could seek rescue financing. In a statement, a J.C. Penney spokeswoman said the company "has been engaged in discussions with its lenders since mid-2019 to evaluate options to strengthen its balance sheet and maximize its financial flexibility, a process that has become even more important as our stores have also closed due to the pandemic." Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus politics
Trump now says he'll be 'authorizing' governors to reopen their states at the 'most appropriate' time

12:31 a.m.

President Trump's incorrect assertion Monday that he has "total" authority over when states lift or relax coronavirus mitigation rules "caught his aides off guard and prompted them to study whether Trump would have such authority in a time of emergency like the ongoing pandemic," The Washington Post reports. Trump continued pushing the idea Tuesday, suggesting that disobeying his orders to reopen the economy would be akin to "mutiny."

Governors from both parties noted pointedly on Tuesday that they have and will retain the authority to lift social distancing rules they put in place. By his press conference Tuesday night, Trump largely reversed course.

"I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly and I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, and a very powerful reopening plan, of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate," Trump said. "The day will be very close," and in some states "maybe even before the date of May 1." He added that "the governors will be very, very respectful of the presidency," but they "are responsible, they have to take charge, they have to do a great job," or he might "close 'em up and start all over again."

"Trump outlined a vision in which workers would be tested, perhaps on a weekly basis, and governors would test travelers arriving at their states' borders," The Associated Press reports. "But the U.S. is nowhere near having that kind of infrastructure." Atypically, Trump ended the press conference without letting federal health officials field questions.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump appeared to threaten to withhold federal assistance from states that don't obey him, oddly placing himself in the role of Capt. William Bligh.

One official told the Post that "Trump is frustrated that the governors are getting so much credit and no blame while he gets all the blame and none of the credit," specifically complaining about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). Trump tweeted Tuesday that Cuomo has been "begging" for supplies but "now he seems to want Independence! That won't happen!" Peter Weber

Edit

Report: Stimulus checks may be delayed over order to have Trump's name printed on them

April 14, 2020
Donald Trump.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service's information technology team learned early on Tuesday that President Trump's name must appear on the stimulus checks being sent to millions of Americans, an order that will likely lead to a delay in issuing the first batch of payments, three senior IRS officials told The Washington Post.

This will be the first time a president's name appears on an IRS disbursement, the Post reports. The plan went into motion a few weeks ago, the officials said, after Trump privately mentioned to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that he should be allowed to formally sign the checks. Presidents, however, are not authorized signers for U.S. Treasury disbursements, and the checks are signed by civil servants to show the payment is nonpartisan. To make up for this, the Post reports, Trump's name will be written on the check's memo line, under the words "Economic Impact Payment."

The IRS's information technology team is working from home, and to get Trump's name on the checks, they must change the computer code and then run tests to make sure it works. Chad Hooper, a quality control manager who is also president of the IRS's Professional Managers Association, told the Post that "any last minute request like this will create a downstream snarl that will result in a delay." A Treasury Department representative pushed back, saying the checks are "scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned — there is absolutely no delay whatsoever."

The checks are part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus package passed by Congress last month, and are supposed to be sent on Thursday to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, where they will be printed and issued. They will be mailed to people whose banking information is not on file with the IRS, at a rate of five million every week through September. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Crew members sue Celebrity Cruises over response to coronavirus pandemic

April 14, 2020
The Celebrity Apex ship.
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP via Getty Images

More than 1,000 Celebrity Cruises employees have joined a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday in Miami, alleging that the company knew how easily the novel coronavirus could spread on ships yet still did not do enough to protect crew members working on board.

In February, the Diamond Princess ship was placed under quarantine in Japan for two weeks, with 712 passengers and crew members testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The lawsuit states that this was an "early warning of how easily COVID-19 could spread on massive ocean liners," yet Celebrity Cruises still had its crew members eat buffet-style, attend parties, and participate in drills on board despite "having notice that COVID-19 was and/or likely was present aboard the vessels."

Last month, a crew member on the Celebrity Infinity died after displaying coronavirus-like symptoms, and attorney Michael Winkleman told ABC News the cruise line "egregiously failed to take even the most basic steps to protect its crew members from the rampant spread of coronavirus."

The plaintiff representing the class in the suit is Alexandra Nedeltcheva, who worked in the food and beverage department on the Celebrity Apex. She boarded the ship on March 2, and said there were "no masks, no screenings." She tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of March, and said most of her colleagues are sick because "we were the ones in constant contact with all the other people on board." She was able to leave the ship after being in quarantine, and told ABC News, "I pray to God that everybody's safe. The guests are very important, but we're also human at the end of the day."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over the last two months, COVID-19 outbreaks on three cruise ships have resulted in more than 800 confirmed cases in the United States amid passengers and 10 deaths. There are about 18,900 crew members still on board 25 cruise ships that are anchored in U.S. waters, the U.S. Coast Guard told ABC News on Monday, and 20,900 crew members on 26 cruise ships moored in U.S. ports. Catherine Garcia

come together
Bernie Sanders says his job now is to 'rally my supporters' for Joe Biden

April 14, 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday urged his supporters to back former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, saying President Trump will win in November if progressives "sit on their hands."

Last week, Sanders suspended his presidential bid, and he endorsed Biden on Monday. During an interview with The Associated Press, Sanders said if his loyalists take an active role in this election, they will "move Joe and his campaign in a more progressive direction," but if they sit it out, that will pave the way for "the most dangerous president in modern American history to get re-elected."

Sanders also told AP it would be "irresponsible" for his supporters not to back Biden just because they disagree with him on some issues, and predicted that there will soon be "significant movement on the part of the Biden campaign into a more progressive direction on a whole lot of issues." He then vowed to "do everything I can to help elect Joe. We had a contentious campaign. We disagree on issues. But my job now is to not only rally my supporters, but to do everything I can to bring the party together to see that [Trump] is not elected president." Catherine Garcia

