Wuhan's coronavirus death toll jumps by 50 percent after authorities revise count

Officials in China have revised their official coronavirus death toll, adding more than 1,000 fatalities in Wuhan.
Chinese officials on Friday reported 1,290 additional coronavirus deaths in Wuhan, meaning the death toll in the city where the virus first appeared has jumped about 50 percent to 3,869, CNN reports. Additionally, 325 confirmed COVID-19 cases were added to Wuhan's official count, bringing the total confirmed cases in the city, which has ended its lockdown, to 50,333.
A Wuhan official explained this increase by saying that "in the early stage, due to limited hospital capacity and the shortage of medical staff, a few medical institutions failed to connect with local disease control and prevention systems in a timely manner, which resulted in delayed reporting of confirmed cases and some failures to count patients accurately," The Hill reports. Officials also said deaths from COVID-19 at home were also added, The New York Times reports.
But Reuters notes this comes after "widespread speculation" that the official death toll in Wuhan was significantly higher than was being reported. The U.S. intelligence community concluded in a classified report to the White House in March that China was underreporting its coronavirus deaths and cases, Bloomberg reports, and this week, President Trump asked "does anybody really believe" the numbers being reported from "this vast country called China." The Associated Press also recently reported that for six all-important days after Beijing started preparing for a pandemic, it kept the public in the dark as Wuhan "hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people" and "millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations."
"They are on the defensive, clearly," Hong Kong Baptist University political science professor Jean-Pierre Cabestan told the Times. "It's an uphill battle now for China to improve its image." Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, "there has never been any cover-up and we do not allow cover-ups."
Alongside household staples like hand sanitizer, maize, rice, and diapers, residents of Nairobi will be receiving small bottles of Hennessy cognac in their government-issued coronavirus care packages, CNN reports. Mike Sonko, the governor of the Kenyan capital, justified the distribution of Hennessy by calling it a "throat sanitizer" and falsely claiming it is "believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus."
Experts, though, say drinking alcohol can actually make your immune system weaker, and leave you more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. "Please completely ignore clowning of a major global pandemic taking lives & putting extreme pressure on households," tweeted Githinji Gitahi, the CEO of Amref Health Africa. "Dump [the Hennessy] the way you would dump your used #COVID19 #mask — never to be recovered!"
Please completely ignore clowning of a major global pandemic taking lives & putting extreme pressure on households. Dump this the way you would dump your used #COVID19#mask - never to be recovered! @MOH_Kenya needs to condemn this as this is not an ordinary citizen! pic.twitter.com/6Lsu0DXvzV
Hennessy additionally urged home-remedy seekers not to chug cognac, telling Nairobi News in a statement that, alas, "the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus." Jeva Lange
Coronavirus testing is one of the biggest things stopping the U.S. from reopening.
After weeks of continually upping its COVID-19 testing capacity, the U.S. seems to have hit a plateau of around 150,000 tests per day. President Trump and Republicans are still pushing to restart economic activity as soon as possible, but experts say the U.S. needs to at least triple its testing capacity before that can happen, NBC News reports.
The U.S. has had a severely limited COVID-19 testing capacity since the virus first appeared in the country. Tests are often limited to hospitalized patients, even though people can contract and spread the disease and show no symptoms, and hospitals have reported shortages in swabs and other supplies needed to conduct tests. As a result, only about 1 percent of the U.S. population has been tested, NBC News notes.
That dismal rate led Dr. Dan Hanfling, who worked in the National Healthcare Preparedness Program during the Obama and Trump administrations, to say "I don't think we're close" to being able to reopen the economy. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told Axios the U.S. needs to be performing 500,000 tests a day to consider reopening. Other experts tell NBC News that number should be more like millions or tens of millions of tests each day.
Without more tests, it won't be clear who can return to work and who needs to stay home longer, or where exactly the disease is spreading most rapidly — and that's to say nothing of coronavirus antibody tests that may paint a picture of resistance to the disease. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk
Florida is now one of the first states in the nation to begin easing coronavirus restricting, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R) announcing that Duval County's beaches and parks will be the first in the state to reopen, starting Friday at 5 p.m. "This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life," Curry said Thursday.
The parks and beaches will only be open for "essential activities," which includes walking, biking, fishing, swimming, and surfing, First Coast News reports. While beaches will only be open in the mornings and evenings, parks will resume normal hours so long as gatherings are limited to fewer than 50 people. Social distancing guidelines remain in place.
On Thursday, Trump had announced his Opening Up America Again plan, which leaves the country's reopening processes largely up to governors. As Axios notes, the White House had pushed the plan in part because "Trump didn't want [governors] to call the reopening first." Axios added Friday that "you'll start seeing red states announcing reopenings very soon" and to "watch for Texas and Florida to set the standard among the red states."
By Thursday afternoon, Florida had more than 23,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 668 coronavirus-related deaths. The state's governor, Ron DeSantis (R), had been criticized by health experts last month for reacting "too slowly" to the crisis. Separately, on Thursday the Miami Herald reported that the state health department had moved to block its reporters from accessing records about COVID-19 deaths in Miami-Dade County, a decision the paper called "an example of how the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis often has been unwilling or unable to provide crucial information about its coronavirus response." Jeva Lange
After Oz stirred up controversy this week with his comments about reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, TV's Phil McGraw, who isn't licensed and has a doctorate in psychology, appeared on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show Thursday to dismiss the importance of lockdown measures during the public health crisis.
"There's a point at which people start having enough problems in lockdown that it will actually create more destruction and actually more death across time than the actual virus will itself," he claimed.
Dr. Phil went on to misleadingly compare the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States to deaths from other causes, failing to acknowledge that these aren't contagious like the coronavirus or that the COVID-19 death toll would be higher without lockdown measures while also getting the numbers wrong.
"The fact of the matter is ... 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don't shut the country down for that, but yet we're doing it for this?" he asked.
If that statistic on swimming pool deaths sounds way too high, that's because it is. The Wrap notes data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that from 2005 through 2014, an average of 3,536 people a year died from unintentional drowning in the United States, and that's not specific to swimming pools.
Ingraham had McGraw on her show not long after she interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who specifically warned Ingraham against a "misleading" argument about the pandemic. The Washington Post notes Fauci previously said comparing car accident deaths to coronavirus deaths is a "false equivalency." Brendan Morrow
Britain has enrolled more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients, or 10 percent of the country's cases, in a clinical trial to test out several drugs to treat the new coronavirus. The Recovery trial, conducted at 165 National Health Service hospitals, is "by far the largest trial in the world," Peter Horby, the Oxford University infectious disease professor leading it, told The Guardian. With such a large number of subjects, "we're guessing some time in June we may get the results," though "if it is really clear that there are benefits, an answer will be available quicker," he added.
The study has randomly split the subjects into groups of 500 to 900 to test different drugs, with 2,000 patients getting placebos in a control group. Among the drugs being tested — first individually, but later perhaps in different combinations — are the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the antibiotic azithromycin, two HIV antiretroviral drugs (lopinavir-ritonavir), and the anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone. Horby said his team will include other drugs soon and hopes to obtain a supply of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir.
"We haven't got anything like a magic bullet," Horby cautioned. "I think we have to temper people's expectations about these drugs. It's possible some might have an effect, but it's likely to be modest. I think what we'll be looking at in terms of making a significant impact will be moving on to combinations once we know of things that work." Read more about the Recovery trial at The Guardian. Peter Weber
"The American food supply is strong, resilient, and safe," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue assured Americans on Wednesday, "and in fact our food supply chain has shown tremendous agility in shifting production and logistics so suddenly from restaurant and institutional settings to retail settings" during the COVID-19 pandemic. There may be empty shelves now, he said, but "in the United States, we have plenty of food for all of our citizens."
The new coronavirus is doing more than just creating logistical misalignment, though. Most meat is processed at giant facilities, creating a weak point in the production chain. One of the largest pork processing plants in the U.S., in South Dakota, shut down Sunday as the virus spread through its workforce, and the coronavirus-linked closure of two of the seven biggest U.S. beef processing facilities has reduced beef production by up to 25 percent, The Washington Post reports. Industry officials are warning of hoarding, especially of cheaper cuts of meat.
"The first problem is we don't have enough people to process the animals, and No. 2 is they can't do carcass balance because restaurants are down," says John Bormann at JBS, the U.S. subsidiary of the world's largest fresh beef and pork processor. "What's selling? Freaking hamburger." Restaurants usually buy the expensive cuts, like strips, sirloin, ribs.
The misalignment is affecting all farmers. Dairy Farmers of America says its members are dumping out 3.7 million gallons of milk a day, and the farmers say they can't donate it to food banks because dairy processing plants are closing down due to lack of demand or to protect their workers.
At the same time, the conglomeration of agriculture means a small number of multinationals "have proprietary information about how much food is out there that no one else has," Ben Lilliston at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy tells the Post. "In early March, there were a whole lot of stories about a surplus of meat. If they say it's a shortage, maybe it is, but no one really knows. Peter Weber
"Last month alone, 22 million Americans have been laid off — and unfortunately, Donald Trump is not one of them," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. Trump's aspiration to reopen the country by May 1 "might be a tad premature, because all the experts agree there needs to be extensive coronavirus testing before people can return to work."
Trump said last week he doesn't think we need to do testing, but the business leaders he named to economic-revival councils Tuesday — sometimes without informing them beforehand — told him otherwise. And Trump isn't the only one eager to restart the economy, regardless of the costs. Angry "pro-Trump protesters" gathered outside the Ohio statehouse and choked the streets of Michigan's capital this week to demand the governors reopen business, Colbert said. The Michigan event especially "had the feel of a free-floating Trump rally. Protesters carried Trump flags, MAGA signs, even Confederate flags — because nothing says 'never surrender' like a Confederate flag."
"And if you're wondering why, specifically, these people are so angry that they would gather and risk extending this pandemic," Jimmy Kimmel said, it's access to lawn fertilizer and hair salons. "The real problem" with making people shelter at home "is you can't make Americans do anything, we just won't," he said. "If you tell us to do something, we won't do it. We only exist because someone tried to make us pay extra for tea once."
The flip side of that is "you just can't make people go to restaurants or stores because you want them to," Late Night's Seth Meyers pointed out. "You gonna have federal agents knock on people's doors and force them to go to the Olive Garden?" In a Politico poll this week, "more than eight in 10 voters, 81 percent, say that Americans should continue to social-distance for as long as is needed to curb the spread of coronavirus, even if it means continued damage to the economy," he said. So while "Trump seems intent on reopening the economy by the end of the month, even though he doesn't have the power to do that and public health experts have warned against it," he doesn't have the tools to make that happen.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah looks at all the coronavirus conspiracy theories — well, not all of them. Watch below. Peter Weber