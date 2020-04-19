Trump says Nancy Pelosi will be 'overthrown' in latest insult-laden tweet

Some good vibes were floating around Sunday, with House Speaker (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressing optimism that the White House and Congress were closing in on an agreement on the next phase of funding amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. There's no reason President Trump's latest tweet squashed any of that momentum, but it did kill the mood.

Trump, who often clashes with Pelosi, angrily tweeted about the speaker Sunday afternoon after she appeared on Fox News Sunday to speak with host Chris Wallace. The president, making sure to express his displeasure with Wallace, as well, called Pelosi an "inherently 'dumb' person," and suggested she will soon be "overthrown."

Nervous Nancy is an inherently “dumb” person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as “Speaker”. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch! https://t.co/nkEj5YeRjb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, before Trump's latest insult, Pelosi told George Stephanopoulos on ABC's This Week, that she doesn't pay much attention to Trump's tweets, anyway. Tim O'Donnell