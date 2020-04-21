Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg, icons of weed, celebrate 4/20/20 on Colbert, Kimmel

April 2020 has the once-in-a-century distinction of giving pot aficionados a monthlong 4/20 — and this century, many of them are being compelled to stay home with their Netflix and dwindling supplies of snack food. But Monday was 4/20/20, and so it was official.

"Our friend Willie Nelson put on a live-streamed event called 'Come and Toke It' today, in honor of his favorite holiday, 4/20," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. Nelson and his sons, Lukas and Micah, shared the stage at the Nelson family home in Luck, Texas, and for Colbert's show they recorded one of those old songs that suddenly feels relevant with people quarantined at home. Willie Nelson explained that he wrote "Hello Walls" decade ago, and it was first a hit for his late friend Faron Young in 1961.

Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Snoop Dogg, setting up the video-chat by explaining that his "guest tonight is to this holiday what the bunny is to Easter." Since Snoop is known for his weed consumption, Kimmel asked him, "How is 4/20 different from every other day for you?" "Well, for me it's a day that a lot of people can come out, people that's really been in the closet," he said, and since "everybody's gonna be high" they'll "fit right in."