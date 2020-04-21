The Trump Organization is reportedly seeking rent relief for D.C. hotel

The Trump Organization has so far been able to pay rent for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., despite facing the expected financial struggles brought on by by the coronavirus pandemic. Still, given the precarious situation, President Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr., who are running the business while their father is in the Oval Office, have reportedly checked in with the federal government for some financial assistance down the line.

The Trump Organization owns and operates the hotel, but the Pennsylvania Ave. building is owned by the federal government, so the General Services Administration receives monthly payments from the company, which began a 60-year lease in 2013. Eric Trump confirmed with The New York Times that he's started a conversation with the G.S.A. about future rent delays, though he said he wants the company to be treated the "same" as other tenants. "Whatever that may be is fine," he said in a statement Tuesday.

The Times notes that a potential request could be the G.S.A. in a tough spot, since it could risk "running afoul" of the president in the case of a denial, while critics would likely target the agency if its granted. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell