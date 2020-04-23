Maxine Waters says on House floor her sister is dying of coronavirus

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on the House floor Thursday said her sister is dying after contracting COVID-19.

Waters spoke Thursday in support of Congress' $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, which replenishes the small business loan program and provides funding for hospitals and for coronavirus testing. During the floor debate, Waters revealed her sister is suffering from the disease and dedicated the relief package to her, The Hill reports.

"I'm going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus," she said.

Waters' dedication to her sister came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced her oldest brother died this week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"It's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close," Warren wrote. "I'll miss you dearly my brother."

The House is expected to pass the coronavirus relief bill, which President Trump has said he will sign. Looking ahead, Waters said she's "already working on additional coronavirus relief legislation" and looks "forward to working with my colleagues on the next relief package." Brendan Morrow