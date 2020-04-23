Maxine Waters says on House floor her sister is dying of coronavirus

-
Maxine Waters says on House floor her sister is dying of coronavirus4:13 p.m.
Cuomo rips McConnell's 'blue state bailout' by noting 'your state is living on the money that we generate'3:03 p.m.
Tom Brady stuns Tampa Bay resident by accidentally trespassing into their house2:05 p.m.
Trump adviser suggests reopening economy by putting 'everybody in a space outfit'1:52 p.m.
Antibody tests suggest 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with coronavirus, Cuomo says1:21 p.m.
Amazon reportedly used 3rd-party sellers' data to launch competing products12:38 p.m.
Chris Hemsworth claims his Thor's hammer prop has a funny way of always ending up back in the cupboard11:22 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother has died of coronavirus11:18 a.m.
