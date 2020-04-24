See More Speed Reads
Wow
Edit

The U.S. has a quarter of the world's confirmed coronavirus deaths despite having less than 5 percent of its population

9:51 a.m.
A coronavirus death.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Americans are disproportionately dying from COVID-19, at least according to current statistics.

The U.S.'s coronavirus death toll surpassed 50,000 on Friday, with 15,000 of those deaths coming from New York state. That means the U.S. has been home to more than a quarter of the world's 192,000 deaths from COVID-19 despite the U.S. only making up about 4.25 percent of the world's population, writes The Washington Post's Greg Miller.

It's important to note that it's hard to put a number on fatalities from a disease that has lacked widespread testing. U.S. municipalities have only recently started counting probable coronavirus deaths among their official tolls, while other countries haven't done the same. The New York Times recently estimated there are likely at least 25,000 additional deaths around the globe that can be attributed to COVID-19, whether those people died of the disease itself or because they didn't go to a hospital to receive medical care for another issue.

China has also recently been updating its coronavirus death toll to include people who died at home or who likely died from the disease but were untested. A recent study also indicated the country's coronavirus case count could be four times what it reported. Kathryn Krawczyk

no you
Edit

White House claims it's the media that's being irresponsible after Trump floats idea of injecting disinfectants

10:57 a.m.
President Trump
Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

The White House on Friday complained about "negative headlines" and accused the media of being irresponsible as President Trump was widely condemned by medical experts for floating the idea of injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19.

Trump during a briefing on Thursday wondered about whether disinfectants could be used to treat the coronavirus, asking if there's "a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, because you can see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it'd be interesting to check that. So that you're going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me."

After experts slammed the comments as "irresponsible" and "dangerous" while noting the obvious that people should not inject themselves with disinfectants in an attempt to treat the coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement Friday said Trump has "repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment." McEnany added, "Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines."

In addition to pushback from experts, Trump's comments also forced the makers of Lysol to release an unusual statement clarifying that "under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body." Dr. Hilary Jones of Good Morning Britain also noted that injecting a disinfectant into the human body "is not only toxic and highly poisonous but would do no good whatsoever." Brendan Morrow

This just in
Edit

FDA officially 'cautions against' using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus

10:47 a.m.
Hydroxychloroquine.
BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an official warning against using the drug President Trump once called a "game changer" in the coronavirus fight.

On Friday, the FDA announced it "is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine" and of "increased use of these medicines through outpatient prescriptions." Therefore, it's issuing a statement of caution against using the drugs outside of hospitals, concluding "hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19."

"Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can cause abnormal heart rhythms," especially when used in conjunction with some other medications, or on patients with "other health issues such as heart and kidney disease," the FDA said in its Friday release. The FDA went on to note that clinical trials are still ongoing to determine the drugs' actual effectiveness, and that it has authorized them for "temporary use" in "hospitalized patients."

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are commonly used to treat malaria and lupus, but can be toxic when used indiscriminately. Trump spent the early days of the coronavirus pandemic implying the two drugs could be miracle coronavirus treatments, seemingly drawing his medical advice from Fox News and Rudy Giuliani. He and Fox News have since backed off the claims, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has repeatedly said there is no solid evidence to back up using the drugs to treat coronavirus.

Dr. Rick Bright, the federal official formerly leading coronavirus vaccine development, said he was ousted this week after he "limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine" because their usage in coronavirus patients "clearly lack[s] scientific merit." Kathryn Krawczyk

Not So Fast
Edit

Bill Gates says he's 'afraid' of some states reopening too quickly

9:41 a.m.

As some states look to begin reopening their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bill Gates is concerned about moving "too quickly" and warning that a return to normal is still far down the road.

Gates, whose foundation is putting billions of dollars toward the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, spoke to Today on Friday morning, and asked for his thoughts on certain states like Georgia planning to reopen some nonessential businesses, the Microsoft co-founder expressed trepidation.

"We know that if you go fully back to normal mixing, that then you get onto that exponential growth curve," Gates said. "You know, I am afraid we'll have some people and some states that move too quickly and have to back off."

Gates also told Today that "I wish I could say that we're halfway through" the coronavirus crisis, but "I don't think" that's the case, and "it's going to be a while before things go back to normal."

President Trump has said he doesn't support Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) reopening plan, and recent polls have consistently shown most Americans are concerned about stay-at-home orders lifting too soon; in an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Friday, 72 percent of respondents said moving too quickly to loosen restrictions is a greater threat than moving too slowly.

Gates on Thursday stressed the importance of expanding testing before reopening, writing, "To reopen the economy, we need to be testing enough people that we can quickly detect emerging hotspots and intervene early. We don't want to wait until the hospitals start to fill up and more people die." Brendan Morrow

study says
Edit

An alarming number of Americans believe a coronavirus vaccine exists and is being withheld

9:39 a.m.
There is no coronavirus vaccine yet.
iStock

Nearly a third of Americans believe that it is either "probably" or "definitely" true that a coronavirus vaccine exists and is being withheld, according to a new study by the Democracy Fund and the UCLA Nationscape Project, in partnership with USA Today. "To see about a third of people give that some level of, 'Yeah, that might be true,' that was pretty shocking to me," said Robert Griffin, the research director at the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group. "That's a pretty dark type of thought to be floating around the public."

While there are as many as 150 different vaccines in various stages of development at this point, a COVID-19 vaccination will only be ready in 12 to 18 months "if we're really lucky," Seth Berkley, the head of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, a global immunization partnership, told AFP on Friday. He added that "one of the challenges" of this particular pandemic is that "we don't know if we can make a vaccine … we have no proof of concept yet."

Still, the Democracy Fund/UCLA Nationscape Project study found that many such unfounded beliefs have become widespread among the American electorate, including that some 44 percent of voters think it is probable that the virus was created in a lab, while another 48 percent think the U.S is "concealing" the true number of COVID-19 deaths, a belief that is held by more than half of Democrats.

"Not all of this is necessarily conspiracy-thinking," argued Griffin. "Some of it might just might purely be misunderstanding or things that people don't know yet, a lack of education."

The survey was conducted as part of a large-scale survey of the American electorate, which will be ongoing through the 2020 election cycle. The latest results came from a sampling of 6,300 Americans between April 2 and 8, and has a margin of error of 2.2 percent. You can read more of the results here. Jeva Lange

'mark my words'
Edit

Biden predicts Trump will attempt to delay the 2020 presidential election

7:59 a.m.
Joe Biden
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is predicting President Trump will attempt to delay the 2020 presidential election.

Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for president, made his claim during an online fundraiser on Thursday, saying, "Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held."

As numerous primary elections were postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has been saying in recent weeks that the presidential election has to go forward in the fall, telling NBC earlier this month, "We can not delay or postpone a constitutionally required November election," although whether there should be in-person voting will depend "on the state of play," he said. He also said this week that "we have to make it easier for everybody to be able to vote," which will "require us to provide money for states and insist they provide mail-in ballots."

Trump doesn't have the power to delay the November election and hasn't said he would want to, NBC notes, and The New York Times writes, "It would be virtually impossible for Trump to succeed with such a move."

Asked in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March if Trump could postpone the election, Biden said, "No, he doesn't have the authority to do that," but added, "it is possible they may start a drumbeat saying it should be postponed." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and elections
Edit

Study: Coronavirus could affect presidential vote in some states

7:59 a.m.
Voters in line
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Mass coronavirus casualties could cost President Trump victories in battleground states in the fall election, potentially shifting electoral votes to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to an analysis published by academic researchers in the journal Administrative Theory & Praxis. "The pandemic is going to take a greater toll on the conservative electorate leading into this election — and that's simply just a calculation of age," said Andrew Johnson, the lead author and a professor of management at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "The virus is killing more older voters, and in many states that's the key to a GOP victory." For example, about 11,000 more Republicans than Democrats 65 or older could die in both Michigan and North Carolina, which could swing tight races, Politico explains. Harold Maass

Ouch
Edit

Trump's disinfectant idea isn't just 'utterly crazy,' it wouldn't harm the coronavirus, British doctor explains

7:42 a.m.

If President Trump really watches hours of cable news every morning, as The New York Times reported Thursday, he is going to have a bad Friday morning.

John Berman, co-host of CNN's New Day, started off Friday's show by calling Trump's Thursday night comments about possibly injecting disinfectant into the lungs of COVID-19 patients "a heartbreaking work of staggering ignorance." What Trump is suggesting, he added, "will hurt you." New Day showed some of Trump's comments, and Alisyn Camerota read the statement from Lysol warning people against putting disinfectants inside their bodies. Dr. Carlos del Rio at Emory University explained why Trump's ideas, which also included radiating ultraviolet or "powerful" light inside the body, are nonsensical.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, appeared to think it was a bad idea in real time, too.

Dr. Hilary Jones at Good Morning Britain explained cogently but bitingly why Trump's idea just wouldn't work.

"You know, I've heard some crazy things in my life, but this is probably one of the craziest," Jones said. "To use a disinfectant and inject it into the human body is not only toxic and highly poisonous but would do no good whatsoever. It would cause inflammation of human tissues, and not touch the virus at all, which actually lives in human cells, not on the surface of them. So he is completely and utterly crazy to suggest this." Sunlight also wouldn't affect the virus inside cells, he added. "It is true that the virus decays outside of the human body in ultraviolet light from the sun, but inside the body, of course, sunlight would do absolutely nothing, and how could you get sunshine into the human body?"

Luckily, Trump doesn't watch British morning shows. And maybe Fox & Friends was polite enough to discuss Joe Biden instead. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.