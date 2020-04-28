See More Speed Reads
Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts find mirth in Trump's 'Noble Prize' and disinfectant-injection 'sarcasm'

2:48 a.m.

President Trump suggested injecting household disinfectant as a possible cure for COVID-19 last Thursday, as The Late Show — and every other late-night show — noted extensively Monday.

"From the beginning of this crisis, Donald Trump has been saying a lot of not-smart things," but "injecting disinfectant into your body?" Trevor Noah said at The Daily Social Distancing Show. "This is the problem when the dumbest person in the room thinks they're the smartest person. You know, Trump is like Neville Longbottom but with Hermione's confidence."

People in several states evidently took Trump seriously, flooding poison control with calls. Delightfully, Noah said, "even the people who are dumb enough to drink bleach are still smart enough not to trust something Donald Trump said." And "after Trump's supporters spent the entire day defending him, the president went back on TV to make his fans look like idiots, too," claiming his suggestion was "sarcastic," Noah said, finding one "upside" to this debacle: "When all of this is over, and other countries are asking Americans, 'How the hell did you elect Donald Trump?' Americans can be, like, 'No, dude, dude, we were just being sarcastic."

"Can we claim we were being sarcastic when we elected him president" and get rid of him now? Jimmy Kimmel asked. "Dr. Donald Jingelheimer Trump spent the weekend trying to pretend he wasn't really suggesting we should infect disinfectant into our bodies," but everyone from the EPA to Lysol felt it necessary to repudiate Trump's comments. "I think this might be the first president ever to embarrass a cleaning product," Kimmel said.

"The quarantine is driving everyone a little crazy, except Donald Trump — it's driving him a lot crazy," A Late Show's Stephen Colbert said. "Injecting bleach to fight the coronavirus? It's not enough that his supporters are all white on the outside."

"Trump got so much heat for the comment that he threatened to stop doing press briefings at all," Colbert said. It obviously didn't last, but he did miss Sunday's briefing, instead spending first lady Melania Trump's 50th birthday venting about reporters and their "Noble Prizes" on Twitter. "Now Trump clearly meant the Nobel Prize, except there is not Nobel Prize for journalism," he said. "So Trump revived his new favorite defense," sarcasm.

Yes, after Trump's "psychotic" disinfectant suggestion, "he cycled through his series of obviously B.S. excuses, starting with the classic, 'I was just joking,'" Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "Because if there's one thing people want from leadership during a pandemic, it's sarcasm — and that was me using sarcasm." Watch Meyers explain how this is hurting Trump politically below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Trump's daily briefings warned repeatedly about the coronavirus in January and February, officials say

12:05 a.m.

President Trump's daily intelligence briefing included detailed warnings by early January about the new coronavirus spreading through China, ABC News reported in early April. But there were actually prominent warnings in more than a dozen of the classified President's Daily Brief reports throughout January and February, The Washington Post reported Monday evening.

"For weeks, the PDB — as the report is known — traced the virus's spread around the globe, made clear that China was suppressing information about the contagion's transmissibility and lethal toll, and raised the prospect of dire political and economic consequences," the Post reports, citing current and former U.S. officials. "But the alarms appear to have failed to register with the president, who routinely skips reading the PDB and has at times shown little patience for even the oral summary he takes two or three times per week."

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Trump's "early, aggressive historic action" and "decisive leadership" will lead the U.S. out of this crisis. An official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), which prepares the PDB, told the Post that "the detail of this is not true," declining to explain or elaborate on the comment. Trump replaced DNI Joseph Maguire in mid-February with a loyalist, Richard Grenell.

Trump would not have been the only White House official to get the intelligence warnings about the spreading coronavirus, and the other officials would discuss a threat this prominent with the president, David Priess, a former CIA officer who briefed President George W. Bush, told the Post. Trump "can get the best intelligence in the world and still not make good decisions based on it."

Trump was asked at Monday's hastily ressurected coronavirus briefing: "If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam war, does he deserve to be reelected?" Trump said "we've lost a lot of people" — more than 56,000 as of Monday night — but it's a lower number than early projections of up to 2.2. million. Peter Weber

Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Oxford researchers have reportedly received promising news about their coronavirus vaccine

April 27, 2020
Vaccine.
JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images

The University of Oxford's Jenner Institute made waves last week when U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock announced a team is starting trials on a potential coronavirus vaccine of which there could be a million doses by September, which is, in vaccine terms, incredibly fast. There's still a long way to go before determining if the vaccine is viable, but The New York Times reports there's promising news that it may be both safe and effective.

Scientists at the National Institute of Health's Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana tested the Oxford vaccine on six rhesus macaques monkeys. The monkeys were exposed to heavy quantities of the coronavirus, an amount that had previously sickened other monkeys in the lab, before receiving a single dose of the vaccine. More than four weeks later all six monkeys were healthy, Dr. Vincent Munster, the researcher who conducted the test, told the Times. That doesn't mean it will work the same way in humans, but Munster noted the rhesus macaque is "pretty much the closest thing we have to humans," so the results are at least promising.

One thing that could hold trials back, however, is if other measures to curb the pandemic, such as social distancing, work too well, the Times reports. In order to get a real sense of a vaccine's efficacy, tests need to be conducted in places where the virus is spreading swiftly. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

that's rough
Fox News reportedly cuts ties with Diamond & Silk over coronavirus conspiracies

April 27, 2020
Diamond and Silk.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Save the Storks

President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.

Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beast.

Diamond & Silk had been creating weekly vlogs for the streaming service Fox Nation for more than a year, with The Daily Beast characterizing the videos as "essentially 5-7 minute distillations of their freeform livestreams" usually hosted on YouTube. But CNN's Oliver Darcy noted over the weekend that no new Diamond & Silk videos had gone up on the Fox Nation site since April 7. Darcy didn't receive a comment back from Fox News about their absence.

The duo's disappearance came as they continued to spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, pushing the unproven idea that 5G technology is to blame. Diamond & Silk also said they'd avoid taking a coronavirus vaccine Bill Gates is involved in making because they claim he "pushed for population control." Those theories are reportedly what got the duo canned: "After what they've said and tweeted you won't be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon," a source told The Daily Beast.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment, and Diamond & Silk also did not reply to an email from The Daily Beast. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Texas governor says some nonessential businesses can reopen on Friday

April 27, 2020
Greg Abbott.
Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

Texas will allow some nonessential businesses to begin reopening later this week, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has announced.

Abbott in a news conference on Monday said he will not extend the state's current stay-at-home order, meaning it will expire on April 30. He also announced a phased reopening plan under which, beginning May 1, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls can reopen at 25 percent capacity, although Abbott noted they aren't required to do so.

"Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once," Abbott said. "A more strategic approach is required to ensure that we don't reopen, only to have to close down again."

Abbott said, however, that barbershops, hair salons, bars, and gyms are among the businesses that won't be permitted to reopen just yet, as experts say they're "simply not safe enough to open at this particular time." The governor said his hope is that these businesses can reopen by mid-May.

This comes as numerous other states have taken steps to allow some nonessential businesses that closed amid the coronavirus pandemic to reopen, including Georgia, where barber shops and nail salons were among the businesses recently permitted to resume operations. President Trump criticized that decision by Georgia's governor after reportedly supporting it privately, saying in a news briefing last week he's "not happy" with it.

Abbott during his Monday press conference also urged Texans to "continue safe distancing practices" so that the reopening plan can expand to a second phase, and he said vulnerable populations should stay at home if possible. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Many states with reopening dates aren't testing enough to 'even consider' reopening, study finds

April 27, 2020
reopening.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Several states are planning to loosen social distancing guidelines and let business resume as usual. Some have already done so.

But a study from Harvard University and Stat News suggests more than half of the country "will have to significantly step up their COVID-19 testing to even consider starting to relax stay-at-home orders." While some states are testing above capacity, others — namely hard-hit states — will have to perform thousands more tests per day to safely reopen.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been criticized, even by some of his fellow Republicans, for moving to reopen gyms, hairdressers, and theaters before it's safe to do so. Harvard and Stat News' study backs this up: "To catch hot spots before they turn into wildfires of disease, Georgia must do 9,600 to 10,000 tests per day," Stat News writes. It's currently averaging around 4,000. Florida has moved toward reopening despite testing just over 10,000 people per day when it should be hitting 16,000. But South Carolina, which has also cautiously reopened in the past week, recently hit the daily window of 1,200-1,600 tests the study deemed necessary for a safe resumption of business.

Stat News is sure to note that "performing enough tests is only one of the essential steps before states can reopen," and that the study is based on "best-case scenarios." Testing result turnarounds need to be sped up, exposed people need to be identified more quickly, and hospitals and nursing homes need more protective supplies, to name a few. Find the whole study at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

secret no more
Scientist calls reliance on antibody tests to bring people back to work 'the worst idea I've ever heard'

April 27, 2020
antibodies.
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

A previously secret group of top scientists has come up with its own plan to solve the coronavirus crisis. The team, which describes itself as the pandemic's Manhattan Project, hopes the federal government incorporates at least pieces of it, though they've acknowledged it may ultimately wind up in the shredder, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Some of the key aspects detailed in a 17-page report delivered to Cabinet members and Vice President Mike Pence include having the government purchase potential COVID-19 treatments before they're proven effective. Manufacturers would then have incentive to increase production without fear of losing money if the drugs fail, similar to other recommendations about producing vaccines before they're approved to help make delivery easier in the longer term. The group also wants to dramatically expedite the time required for a clinical review of drugs to a week from nine months to a year.

One thing the scientists are less keen on is relying too heavily on antibody tests. They certainly believe antibody tests are a crucial tool, and the report suggests they're optimistic people will be able to develop protections against the virus, but they don't think the tests should be the impetus for people returning to work. One of the experts, Ben Cravatt of Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, called it "the worst idea I've ever heard." Cravatt, a chemical biologist, said even if people build up defenses themselves, it's unclear if they would be non-contagious. He also fears some people may try to intentionally infect themselves so they can be approved for work more quickly. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Bernie Sanders campaign says New York should lose its delegates after cancellation of presidential primary

April 27, 2020
Bernie Sanders.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The suspended presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday slammed New York's Board of Elections after it scrapped the state's 2020 presidential primary, saying the state should lose its delegates if the decision stands.

Sanders suspended his 2020 campaign for president earlier this month and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, but he said he would continue to gather delegates heading toward the Democratic convention, "where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions." On Monday, however, Democrats on the New York state Board of Elections canceled the state's presidential primary entirely.

Shortly after, Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver blasted the decision an "outrage" and a "blow to American democracy" while calling for the Democratic National Committee to overturn it.

"What the Board of Elections is ignoring is that the primary process not only leads to a nominee but also the selection of delegates which helps determine the platform and rules of the Democratic Party," Weaver said in a statement.

Weaver went on to call for New York to lose its delegates should the primary remain canceled.

"If this is not remedied, New York should lose all its delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention and there should be a broader review by the Democratic Party of New York's checkered pattern of voter disenfranchisement," Weaver said.

Board of Elections co-chair Doug Kellner had argued on Monday that "what the Sanders campaign wanted is essentially a beauty contest" and that "given the situation with the public health emergency," that "seems to be unnecessary and, indeed, frivolous." Brendan Morrow

