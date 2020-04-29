Trump claims China doesn't want him to be re-elected

-
Trump claims China doesn't want him to be re-elected11:36 p.m.
New York paid man who tweeted at Trump $69 million for ventilators he never delivered10:43 p.m.
Trump expected to visit Arizona next week, wants to go to Ohio 'very soon'8:46 p.m.
Report: Trump incensed by internal polling that shows him losing to Biden7:17 p.m.
Michigan governor introduces a GI Bill for frontline workers5:47 p.m.
Baseball Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony to 20215:34 p.m.
Florida's health department reportedly told medical examiners to remove causes of death from mortality data5:16 p.m.
The Trump administration is reportedly organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to expedite the development of a coronavirus vaccine3:26 p.m.
