See More Speed Reads
trump vs china
Edit

Trump claims China doesn't want him to be re-elected

11:36 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said Chinese officials will "do anything they can" to ensure he is not re-elected in November, telling Reuters that the way Beijing has handled the coronavirus pandemic is proof of this.

In the United States, there are more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and at least 60,000 people have died from the virus. Trump pushed back at critics who say he didn't act fast enough in the early days of the pandemic, when he declared coronavirus was "going to disappear" like "a miracle." China should have been more forthcoming with information on the virus, Trump told Reuters, and the country's officials are "constantly using public relations to try to make it like they're innocent parties."

Trump believes China "will do anything they can to have me lose" the presidential election because he has been tough on trade. When asked if he would consider imposing more tariffs against China, Trump responded, "There are many things I can do. We're looking for what happened." Catherine Garcia

Yikes
Edit

New York paid man who tweeted at Trump $69 million for ventilators he never delivered

10:43 p.m.
A ventilator.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

In late March, New York state paid an electrical engineer in Silicon Valley $69.1 million for 1,450 ventilators that were never delivered, BuzzFeed News reports.

A state official told BuzzFeed News the engineer, Yaron Oren-Pines, "was recommended to us by the White House coronavirus task force because they were doing business with him as well. I think everyone was genuinely trying to help each other out and get supplies."

On March 27, three days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he needed 30,000 ventilators, President Trump tweeted that General Motors and Ford needed to "GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!" Oren-Pines responded to Trump, saying, "We can supply ICU Ventilators, invasive and noninvasive. Have someone call me URGENT." Oren-Pines works in the mobile phone technology industry, BuzzFeed news reports, and does not appear to have any experience with medical devices or government contracting.

In early March, Cuomo signed an executive order to streamline getting much-needed medical equipment, allowing some payments for ventilators and personal protective equipment to go out before the orders were fulfilled. New York paid Oren-Pines $69.1 million on March 30, with Oren-Pines charging $47,656 for each ventilator — at least triple the price of top-of-the-line devices. This was the largest payment the New York Department of Health has made during the coronavirus pandemic.

With no ventilators ever delivered, the state's contract with Oren-Pines has been terminated, and a spokesperson for the New York Office of General Services told BuzzFeed News "a bulk of the money was returned to the state." Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, told BuzzFeed News that New York had "no choice but to overturn every rock to find ventilators and other needed equipment. States were forced to fend for themselves to purchase lifesaving supplies to combat a global pandemic and with all modeling showing a more severe spread of this virus with more hospitalizations and more fatalities." Catherine Garcia

trump travels
Edit

Trump expected to visit Arizona next week, wants to go to Ohio 'very soon'

8:46 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said he plans on going to Arizona next week, and hopes to visit Ohio "very soon."

Arizona and Ohio are both battleground states. Trump hasn't left Washington, D.C., since March 28, when he went to Norfolk, Virginia, to send off the USNS Comfort. Senior administration officials told USA Today that Trump will likely visit an Arizona manufacturing plant that makes masks. Over the last few weeks, Vice President Mike Pence has visited some manufacturing and health care facilities, and is set to travel to Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday to tour a GM ventilator plant.

Because of the pandemic, it's "too soon for the big everybody-get-together-and-stand-next-to-each-other crowds," Trump said, but he hopes that in the "not-too-distant future, we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other. I can't imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full — every sixth seat's empty for every one that you have full. That wouldn't look too good. I hope we're going to be able to do some good, old-fashioned 25,000-person rallies where everyone is going wild because they love our country." Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Report: Trump incensed by internal polling that shows him losing to Biden

7:17 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In an attempt to get President Trump to stop holding daily coronavirus briefings, several advisers shared with him last week internal polling showing him lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in key swing states, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

Trump's poll numbers have been dropping over the last several weeks, and with the coronavirus death toll rising and the economy spiraling, advisers wanted to encourage him to hold fewer briefings and to stop taking questions from reporters. In a call last Wednesday with campaign manager Brad Parscale and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump was informed of two polls — one from his campaign, the other from the RNC — that showed him behind Biden.

Aides say Trump does not trust data that isn't good for him, and rebuffed the idea of not holding coronavirus briefings, saying people "loved" them and think he is "fighting for them," one person told the Post. During a briefing the next day, Trump suggested injecting bleach as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The polling data put Trump in a horrible mood for the rest of the week, aides told the Post, and at one point he called Parscale to yell at him. He cursed throughout the phone call, they added, and said, "I'm not losing to Joe Biden." One aide told the Post that Trump said he might sue Parscale, but was joking. After the call, Parscale told others that Trump was just venting. On Tuesday, Parscale visited the Oval Office to deliver poll numbers that weren't so grim, aides said, lifting Trump's spirits. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

because someday this will end
Edit

Michigan governor introduces a GI Bill for frontline workers

5:47 p.m.
Gretchen Whitmer.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Michigan wants to thank its frontline workers by helping them prepare for their future careers.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Wednesday unveiled what she's calling "Futures for Frontliners." It'll provide a tuition-free college education or technical certification to essential workers who stayed on during the COVID-19 pandemic, much like what the GI Bill does for military members, veterans, and their dependents.

Workers "staffing our hospitals and nursing homes, stocking the shelves at grocery stores, providing child care to critical infrastructure workers, manufacturing PPE, protecting public safety, picking up trash or delivering supplies" are among those who'd be eligible for the program, Whitmer said in a Wednesday statement. It'll "ensure tuition-free college opportunities and give these dedicated Michiganders an opportunity to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or even a bachelor’s degree," she continued.

Whitmer didn't release many details about the program, including when it'll take effect or how workers will apply, the Detroit Free Press noted. Federal grant money will be used to cover the program's costs, she said. Whitmer also indicated support for Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.) proposal to extend hazard pay of an additional $13 an hour to essential workers. Kathryn Krawczyk

wait til next year
Edit

Baseball Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony to 2021

5:34 p.m.
Larry Walker and Derek Jeter.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

MLB legends Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will have to wait another year to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The museum's board of directors came to the unsurprising decision to postpone the induction ceremony scheduled for this summer until July 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Jeter and Walker, the late Marvin Miller (an executive) and Ted Simmons will also be enshrined in Cooperstown next year.

There's a chance they'll be joined on stage by a few others when the time comes, although there are no surefire candidates making their ballot debut this year, while the three most likely existing candidates — Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Jeter's former Yankees teammate Roger Clemens — are all controversial.

Walker, Simmons, and Jeter all signaled their support of the decision, with Simmons calling it "the wisest and smartest thing to do." Read the full statement here. Tim O'Donnell

interference?
Edit

Florida's health department reportedly told medical examiners to remove causes of death from mortality data

5:16 p.m.
Florida.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Image

Florida's health department is reportedly withholding the list of coronavirus deaths compiled by the state's medical examiners, which at times has shown a higher death toll than the official record, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The state Medical Examiners Commission had been releasing the data in real time, including demographic information, probable cause of death, case summaries, and medical and travel history (names are not included), but the commission's chair, Dr. Stephen Nelson, said the health department stepped in and told him it planned to remove causes of death and case descriptions. The policy change reportedly occurred after the Times reported the commission's count was 10 percent higher than the state's.

Nelson said the list is meaningless without the information. A spokesman for the health department said only that the department "participated in conference calls" about "privacy concerns" of individuals whose deaths were related to COVID-19.

It's reportedly not the first time the agency has tried to tinker with medical examiners' work during the pandemic, having previously tried to restrict access to death records in Miami-Dade County. "It's just shocking me to the level of interference," said Barbara Petersen, president emeritus of the First Amendment Foundation. Read more at The Tampa Bay Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

The Trump administration is reportedly organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to expedite the development of a coronavirus vaccine

3:26 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Experts say the predicted development timeline for an approved COVID-19 vaccine is already remarkably quick at an estimated 12 to 18 months. But the Trump administration is aiming to get one out even faster, much like Oxford University, Bloomberg reports.

Two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the administration is orchestrating a Manhattan Project-style operation that aims to have 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine out by the end of the year. It will take a united effort by private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and the military to get there.

The expedited timeframe will also likely be wasteful, Bloomberg notes. It will cost billions of dollars and require mass production of vaccine candidates that may fail (rendering them useless), so the ones that don't are ready to be distributed widely upon approval.

The project will reportedly be funded by money the government already has and won't require congressional approval. Those resources will first be used to test experimental vaccines in animals before launching coordinated human clinical trials to further narrow the field. There are numerous candidates in development already, but the efforts haven't been cohesive. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.