Dollar-store guard murder after face mask altercation raises fears coronavirus activism is getting violent

Dollar-store guard murder after face mask altercation raises fears coronavirus activism is getting violent12:58 a.m.
Under investigation for its response to COVID-19 pandemic, Carnival announces plans to resume cruises in August1:16 a.m.
Chris Christie says economy must be saved, since 'there are going to be deaths no matter what'May 4, 2020
Report: Intel shared among U.S. allies contradicts claim coronavirus spread because of lab accidentMay 4, 2020
Colson Whitehead wins second Pulitzer Prize for fictionMay 4, 2020
FBI, DHS warned Russia could attempt to covertly advise 2020 candidatesMay 4, 2020
California governor says data shows some retail stores can reopen, with modificationsMay 4, 2020
The Chinese government is worried global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since Tiananmen SquareMay 4, 2020
