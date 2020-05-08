See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Card originally sent 33 years ago finally arrives, thanks to a post office's deep cleaning

12:30 a.m.
A mailbox.
iStock

A short but sweet message from a woman in California to her brother in Iowa was finally delivered — more than 30 years after it was sent.

In December 1987, Anne Lovell sent her older brother Paul Willis a postcard. On the front was a photo of Lovell in front of a waterfall, and on the back was a note: "A picture is worth 1,000 words...Happy Holidays! Love, Ann."

Somewhere between San Francisco and Willis' home in Thornton, Iowa, the postcard went missing. Willis didn't find this out until a few days ago, when the card finally made it to his mailbox. Lovell had never asked him if the postcard arrived, because "we just assumed everything in the mail went through," she told CNN.

The postcard was sent for a second time on April 29 in Des Moines. Willis called his local post office for more information, and was told that many locations are doing deep cleans because of the coronavirus, and that's likely how it was found and dropped back into the mail. Willis told CNN he and Lovell "were both really excited about it. It was one of those sort of fun things that happened." Catherine Garcia

come fly the germy skies
Frontier to require passengers, employees receive temperature screenings before boarding

May 7, 2020
A Frontier plane.
Michael Francis McElroy/Getty Images

Starting June 1, Frontier Airlines will require all passengers and employees to have their temperatures checked before boarding flights.

Frontier is the first major U.S. carrier to implement this policy. The company said touchless thermometers will be used, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be able to board. If there is enough time before the flight is scheduled to leave, Frontier said people with high temperatures will be "given time to rest," and their temperature will be taken a second time; if a passenger still has a fever, their travel will be rebooked.

"The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement Thursday.

Starting on Friday, all Frontier passengers must wear masks. The company had announced earlier this week it would start charging passengers extra fees in order to guarantee the middle seat next to them was empty, but dropped the plan after receiving backlash. Catherine Garcia

shutting down
Souplantation permanently closing all restaurants due to coronavirus

May 7, 2020
A salad bar.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The buffet-style chain Souplantation said on Thursday it is permanently shuttering all of its restaurants, as its business model cannot be sustained in a world changed by the coronavirus.

The chain, founded in San Diego in 1978, offered an all-you-can eat salad bar, soups, pasta, and a baked potato bar. Its parent company, Garden Fresh Restaurants, will close its 97 Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes restaurants, leaving 4,400 workers unemployed.

"The FDA had previously put out recommendations that included discontinuing self-serve stations, like self-serve beverages in fast food, but they specifically talked about salad bars and buffets," Garden Fresh CEO John Haywood told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "The regulations are understandable, but unfortunately, it makes it very difficult to reopen. And I'm not sure the health departments are ever going to allow it."

He said the company could have "overcome any other obstacle, and we've worked for eight weeks to overcome these intermittent financial challenges, but it doesn't work if we are not allowed to continue our model." The closure is especially difficult because of the chain's loyal fanbase, Haywood said. "We've had positive guest counts every year," he told the Union-Tribune. "Every measurement of operations had been higher. It really is a wonderful company and concept and magic for a lot of kids. It's their first memory of where they can do their own thing." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
Data shows visitors from other states descended on Georgia once restaurants, salons reopened

May 7, 2020
A man is served at an Atlanta restaurant.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Maryland who analyzed smartphone location data found that in the week after Georgia let businesses like dine-in restaurants and hair salons reopen on April 24, an additional 62,440 visitors traveled there daily, with most coming from nearby states where those businesses were still closed.

The researchers said this provides evidence reopening some state economies earlier than others could possibly worsen and extend the spread of coronavirus. "It's exactly the kind of effect we've been worried about," Prof. Meagan Fitzpatrick of the University of Maryland School of Medicine told The Washington Post. "This is not an unpredictable outcome with businesses opening in one location and people going to seek services there."

Lei Zhang, the study's lead researcher, said they used anonymized location data from smartphone apps, which showed that in the week after April 24, a total of 546,159 people traveled to Georgia from other states. That included 62,440 more daily trips than in the week before the reopenings, Zhang said. Researchers also found 92 percent of those additional trips were people coming from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. At the time, Georgia was the only state in the region that allowed entertainment venues to open, in addition to hair salons and barber shops, gyms, and dine-in restaurants.

Fitzpatrick told the Post it will take at least two weeks to see if the higher rate of interstate travel results in more coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Father and son arrested, charged with murder in shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

May 7, 2020
A memorial to Ahmaud Arbery.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on Thursday for the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced. They have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

On Feb. 23, Arbery was jogging through a a Glynn County neighborhood when the armed McMichaels pursued him in a pickup truck. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the father and son confronted Arbery with "two firearms" and "during the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery." Video of the shooting was posted online this week.

Gregory McMichael claimed during an interview with police that they chased Arbery because they thought he was behind a string of burglaries in the neighborhood. No evidence has been presented showing Arbery was involved in any burglaries.

Gregory McMichael, now retired, was an investigator for Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who recused herself from the case. The case has received national attention, in part because the McMichaels are white and Arbery black, and an earlier prosecutor had advised no charges in the case. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it would open an investigation into the shooting after the video became public. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor says state's 1st community spread COVID-19 case happened in a nail salon

May 7, 2020
A woman gets her nails done.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday said the first spread of COVID-19 in the state started in a nail salon.

State health officials consider nail and hair salons and gyms high-risk businesses, and Newsom said because "this whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon," he is "very worried about that."

California has developed a four-phase reopening plan for the state, and is now in phase one. Under phase two, which is set to start Friday, some small businesses, like sporting goods stores and florists, can reopen in order to provide curbside pickup. California will not allow nail salons to reopen until phase three, and Newsom has not given a timeline for when that may happen.

Some states, like Georgia, have allowed nail salons to reopen, but Newsom has repeatedly said his plan is based on science and data, not protests, and will depend on how different parts of the state contain the outbreak. There have been more than 60,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, with at least 2,460 deaths, Johns Hopkins University data shows. Catherine Garcia

russia if you're listening
Trump cryptically tells reporters 'a lot of things' might happen soon following call with Putin

May 7, 2020
trump putin
JORGE SILVA/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is celebrating throwback Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he spoke on the phone with Putin and the two discussed the investigation into Russian election interference. That investigation determined that Russia had meddled to aid Trump in 2016, did not find prosecutable proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and did not determine whether administration officials sought to obstruct the probe.

Reiterating his displeasure with the investigation, Trump said the "Russia hoax" was "very hard" on the U.S. and Russia's foreign relations. "And we discussed that," said Trump of his call with Putin, also noting he offered to send Russia ventilators to aid COVID-19 patients.

"Things are falling out now and coming in line, showing what a hoax this whole investigation was," claimed Trump, likely referencing the dropped investigation against his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

"I wouldn't be surprised if you see a lot of things happen over the next number of weeks," he added ominously. "This is just one piece of a very dishonest puzzle."

CBS News' Margaret Brennan noted that talk of the Russia "hoax" wasn't included in the White House summary of the call. As Bloomberg writes, the statement merely said "the two leaders also covered other bilateral and global issues." Trump did not elaborate on what "things" may "happen" regarding Russia in the upcoming weeks. The Week Staff

today is terrible ideas
JetBlue to terrify New York City in ill-advised tribute to the city's first responders

May 7, 2020

Nothing says "reassuring" and "soothing" to New Yorkers quite like low-flying commercial airplanes, which is why JetBlue is sending three Airbus A320s to circle the city for an hour on Thursday night, beginning at 7 p.m. "JetBlue's mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever," said the airline's president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty, failing to mention JetBlue's apparently duel mission of re-traumatizing first responders and burning about 9,000 pounds of fossil fuel for no good reason.

The "flyover salute" will travel through all five of New York's boroughs, including along the tip of Manhattan, near Ground Zero. The planes will reportedly fly at an altitude of 2,000 feet, which is only about 200 feet higher than the top of the city's tallest building, One World Trade Center.

Incredibly, this is not the first time someone has sought to honor first responders and essential workers by flying airplanes low over the Big Apple. The Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy's Blue Angels similarly buzzed over New York last week to pay tribute to those risking their lives during the pandemic.

In addition to their ill-advised spectacle, JetBlue also seemed to miss the irony of how an aerial show could lead to people congregating in the streets to watch, thereby violating proper social-distancing measures. Because at this point it is not abundantly obvious, the tails of the planes will be decorated with New York themes, including one insisting I ♥ NY. Jeva Lange

