SNL's Trump gives some questionable advice to class of 2020 in season finale

Saturday Night Live capped its 45th season with another made-from-home episode Saturday evening, with Alec Baldwin's President Trump returning for the cold open.

When high school students celebrating their graduation remotely couldn't get any of their preferred commencement speakers to show up, including Barack and Michele Obama, Axl Rose, 'murder' hornets, and Elon Musk's and Grimes' new baby, the school was forced to go with Trump, who went on to give some confounding advice.

Baldwin's Trump told the class, after pausing to take a swig of bleach, to believe in themselves and, with that belief, they can achieve anything. They only needed to look at him since he rose from humble origins as the son of a "simple, wealthy slumlord" and rose to become a "billionaire, the president, and the world's leading expert on infectious diseases." He then suggested they surround themselves with the worst people possible so they always stand out, call things "stupid" when they don't understand them, and never wear sunscreen.