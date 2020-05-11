See More Speed Reads
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Edit

Georgia's attorney general asks Justice Department to investigate Ahmaud Arbery case

7:09 a.m.
A protester in Georgia
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Sunday he has asked the Justice Department to investigate how local officials handled the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot dead by two white men while he was jogging near Brunswick. "We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset," Carr said in a statement. "The family, the community, and the state of Georgia deserve answers."

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, were arrested and charged with murder last week after a video emerged showing them chasing Arbery down and killing him. The man who leaked the video, Alan David Tucker, had reportedly consulted with the McMichaels before releasing it and told The New York Times he gave it to a radio station so show the gunmen weren't "two men with a Confederate flag in the back of a truck going down the road and shooting a jogger in the back."

Carr said he was asking the Justice Department to look into not just the killing but how the district attorneys handled the case. The Brunswick district attorney recused herself because Gregory McMichael had worked as an investigator in her office, and a second D.A. — whose son had worked with McMichael — also recused himself later after recommending no charges in the case. "I think had we not seen that video, I don't believe that they would be charged," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN on Sunday. "It's heartbreaking that it's 2020, and this was a lynching of an African-American man." Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Edit

Jerry Stiller, veteran comedian and Seinfeld's Frank Costanza, dies at 92

5:51 a.m.

Jerry Stiller, the veteran comedian whose career had a second act when he was hired to plan Frank Costanza on Seinfeld in 1993, has died at age 92, his son, Ben Stiller, announced early Monday.

Stiller and his wife, Anne Meara, gained fame as a comedy duo in the 1950s, appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show 36 times, touring the night club circuit, boosting the sales of Blue Nun wine, and appearing in movies, TV shows, and stage productions together. Meara died in 2015. Stiller was not the first choice to play George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) father on Seinfeld, he told Esquire in 2005. The role was written as a bland husband to Estelle Harris' Estelle Costanza, but when that fell flat, the 70-year-old actor suggested punching it up. It worked, as these outtakes show, and Stiller created some of Seinfeld's most memorable scenes, winning an Emmy for the role in 1997.

Stiller went on to star as another overwrought father in King of Queens. Along with Ben Stiller, a comedy star in his own right, Stiller is survived by daughter Amy Stiller, who is also an actor. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver has ideas to save the U.S. Postal Service from collapsing 'at the worst possible time'

5:03 a.m.

"The USPS provides valuable services, from delivering mail and packages to brilliantly ruining TikTok videos," John Oliver demonstrated on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The current pandemic is obviously making things very difficult for postal workers right now," and along with the 40 who have died of COVID-19 and the thousand more who have tested positive, "these workers are also having to grapple with another existential threat: the Postal Service may be about to go broke."

"Without financial help, the USPS may not make it past September without significant service interruptions, which is upsetting, especially during an election year, a census year, and a pandemic that has people housebound," Oliver said "At the worst possible time, this American institution is on the brink of collapse, so tonight we thought it might be worth asking why that is, and what can be done about it."

The USPS is supposed to be independent and financially self-sufficient, "and you might think that you know why the Postal Service is in such trouble — that the internet and email mean that people just don't use it as much — but that's not actually the main reason," Oliver said. The main reason is a 2006 law.

And "one of the biggest things standing in the way of the USPS getting the federal assistance it so badly needs right now" is President Trump's bizarre insistence on making the USPS quadruple delivery rates for Amazon, almost certainly because he hates Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post and he demonstrably "makes policy decision based on his never-ending game of Six Degrees of How Is This About Me," Oliver said. "Trump is absolutely convinced that the Postal Service's biggest problem is one of the few things that is not actually one of its problems. And that's not just annoying, it's really worrying, especially as just this week he replace the outgoing postmaster general with this guy, Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor."

The Postal Service is "a literal lifeline for many Americans," a crucial partner for small businesses, and an essential service for rural America, and Congress needs to give it "an infusion of funding as soon as possible," Oliver said. But Congress should also allow the USPS to expand its services, especially to postal banking. Oliver is also selling actual stamps if you want to help the USPS now. (There is NSFW language.) Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

John Krasinski officiates a quarantine wedding, reunites The Office cast to celebrate

3:20 a.m.

John Krasinski's weekly dose of happy news had some happy surprises for one couple who have a strong emotional connection to The Office and, perhaps unexpectedly, got married. Emma Stone's brief weather report "brings us to a segment we like to call 'Love in the Time of Quarantine,' because through all these difficult times, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, the one constant that we've seen is that one of life's greatest clichés" — love will conquer all — is true, he said.

Krasinski showed a montage of babies born during the pandemic and reunited families, but "not even quarantine can stop one of life's greatest opportunities to celebrate love: weddings," he said. He focused on one wedding in particular, the one he officiated on live Zoom, with a new tear-jerker of a wedding song performed by Zac Brown, a supporting role for Jenna Fischer, and an afterparty featuring the rest of the Office crew. Watch below. Peter Weber

COVID-19
Edit

The COVID-19 coronavirus is only the 7th known to infect humans

2:28 a.m.

There has been some confusion that COVID-19 is the 19th coronavirus disease, but the 19 refers to the year the new virus jumped to humans, 2019. In fact, "of the millions, perhaps billions, of coronaviruses, six were previously known to infect humans," The Washington Post reports.

Four cause colds that spread easily each winter, barely noticed. Another was responsible for the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome that killed 774 people in 2003. Yet another sparked the outbreak of Middle East respiratory syndrome in 2012, which kills 34 percent of the people who contract it. But few do. SARS-CoV-2, the bad seed of the coronavirus family, is the seventh. It has managed to combine the infectiousness of its cold-causing cousins with some of the lethality of SARS and MERS. [The Washington Post]

"This is a virus that literally did not exist in humans six months ago," Geoffrey Barnes, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan, told the Post. "We had to rapidly learn how this virus impacts the human body and identify ways to treat it literally in a time-scale of weeks."

But scientists do know that coronaviruses invade the body by breaking into ACE2 receptors, which regulate blood pressure and are plentiful in the lungs, intestines, and kidneys. And they suspect the "corona" — or spikes on the outside of the virus — in the COVID-19 virus are more effective at attaching to the receptors, making it easier for them to infiltrate the cells to replicate, as the Post explains in this video.

The coronavirus hijacking your cells "would be as if somebody walked into a car factory and snapped his fingers and said suddenly, 'You're making Twinkies!'" David Leib, chair of microbiology and immunology at Dartmouth College, told WGBH. "It takes the virus roughly 10 minutes to get inside that cell and then to begin its replication cycle," and within days "you are a walking bottle of virus."

The coronavirus had infected at least 4.1 million people around the world by early Monday, including 1.3 million in the U.S., and officially killed 282,727 people, including 79,528 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University's tally. Peter Weber

great
Edit

Mnuchin says unemployment numbers will 'get worse before they get better'

2:09 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned on Fox News Sunday that the country's reported unemployment numbers "are probably going to get worse before they get better."

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. lost 20.5 million jobs in April. At 14.7 percent, the jobless rate is now at its highest level since the Great Depression. With millions more Americans no longer looking for work or considered underemployed, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Mnuchin if the actual unemployment rate might be close to 25 percent. "We could be," Mnuchin responded.

Mnuchin said the unemployment crisis is "no fault of American business, this is no fault of American workers, this is a result of a virus." The economy's second quarter is going to be "very, very bad," Mnuchin continued, but there will be a "better third quarter" and a "better fourth quarter, and next year is going to be a great year."

The White House is considering more stimulus efforts, Mnuchin said, but will wait a "few weeks" before deciding on whether to agree to another relief bill. There is definite talk of a payroll tax cut, he said, but "we're not gonna do things just to bail out states that were poorly managed." President Trump has pushed for a payroll tax cut by the idea face bipartisan opposition in Congress. Catherine Garcia

Good luck
Edit

Shanghai Disneyland becomes 1st Disney park to reopen amid pandemic

1:44 a.m.
Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland on Monday.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Shanghai Disneyland reopened on Monday, after being shut down for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, tickets went on sale for the first few days of the reopening, and quickly sold out. Shanghai Disneyland has implemented social distancing guidelines, and is conducting temperature screenings for workers and visitors. People must also wear masks in the park, and at the request of the Chinese government, Shanghai Disneyland is limiting the number of guests to "far below" 24,000 people, or 30 percent of daily capacity, Reuters reports.

"We hope that today's reopening can serve as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration for everyone, and can demonstrate that we can overcome any challenge together," Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, said. Disney's other parks remain closed. Catherine Garcia

COVID-19
Edit

COVID-19 is now believed to attack kids, kidneys, hearts, and nerves, not just lungs

1:24 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Sunday that three New York children have died and 73 have become gravely ill with an inflammatory disease tied to COVID-19. The illness, pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, has symptoms similar to toxic shock or Kawasaki disease. Two of the children who died were of elementary school age, the third was an adolescent, and they were from three separate counties and had no known underlying health issues, said New York health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. Cases have been reported in several other states.

New York City health officials warned about the disease last week, but health providers were alerted on May 1 after hearing of reports from Britain, The New York Times reports. Symptoms have included prolonged high fever, racing hearts, rash, and severe abdominal pain. Dr. David Reich, president of Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, said the five cases his hospital treated started with gastrointestinal issues and progressed to very low blood pressure, expanded blood pressure, and in some cases, heart failure. "We were all thinking this is a disease that kills old people, not kids," he told The Washington Post. Cuomo made a similar point.

It isn't just children struggling with arterial inflammation. In fact, for a virus originally believed to primarily destroy the lungs, COVID-19 also "attacks the heart, weakening its muscles and disrupting its critical rhythm," the Post reports. "It savages kidneys so badly some hospitals have run short of dialysis equipment. It crawls along the nervous system, destroying taste and smell and occasionally reaching the brain. It creates blood clots that can kill with sudden efficiency."

Many scientists now believe coronavirus wreaks havoc in the body through some combination of an attack on blood vessels, possibly the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels, and "cytokine storms," when the immune system goes haywire. "Our hypothesis is that COVID-19 begins as a respiratory virus and kills as a cardiovascular virus," Dr. Mandeep Mehra at Harvard Medical School tells the Post. Read more about the different ways COVID-19 attacks the body at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.