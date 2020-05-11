See More Speed Reads
florida
Floridians started sheltering in place 2 weeks before DeSantis acted, data show

8:18 a.m.
A deserted mall in Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Many epidemiologists and their models predicted a wave of COVID-19 cases in Florida after some troubling early case numbers and Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) continued refusal to act to shut down the state. So far, the Sunshine State has avoided those dire scenarios. "Why didn't Florida see an explosion of cases?" the Tampa Bay Times asks. An analysis of cellphone tracking data "indicates that while Florida's politicians debated beach closings and stay-at-home orders, residents took matters into their own hands."

DeSantis ordered stay-at-home orders on April 1, effective two days later. But Floridians had already started curbing their activity two weeks earlier, in a five day period that included the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, President Trump declaring a national emergency, the NBA suspending its season, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announcing they had contracted the new coronavirus, and the closure of Florida schools and Walt Disney World.

"People in the worst-hit counties were overwhelmingly staying home weeks before DeSantis' order went out — and even before the much-earlier orders issued by local governments," the Times reports. Public health experts had not expected this. "Whether it's because their schools closed or they were watching the news, they seemed to have started to act before they were explicitly told, 'Don't go out,'" Thomas Hladish, a University of Florida research scientist and disease modeler, told the Times. "That early action is almost certainly the biggest factor in why things weren't worse here."

"I think the true heroes here are really the people of Florida," added Ali Mokdad, professor of health metric science at the University of Washington. "They knew it was dangerous, they reduced their mobility, and they're staying home way above what you and I expected." Floridians have started moving now, though, the data show, and the COVID-19 wave could still be building. Read more about the data and Florida's apparent luck at the Tampa Bay Times. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate rises amid loosening of lockdown

8:24 a.m.
People wearing protective face masks wait for a street tram on April 20, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Germany, which has taken steps to ease its lockdown measures, in recent days has seen its coronavirus reproduction rate increase.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday the COVID-19 reproduction rate in the country rose to 1.1, and on Sunday, it was 1.13, BBC News reports. This number indicates how many other people a person with COVID-19 infects. BBC notes the number had mostly stayed below 1 in Germany for the past three weeks, and last Thursday, it was 0.65, CNN reports.

This comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced new steps to loosen lockdown restrictions, including allowing all shops to reopen. Restrictions will need to put back into place locally in areas where there's a surge in cases.

"I think we can safely state that the very first phase of the pandemic is behind us," Merkel said. "But we need to be very much aware we are still in the early phases and we'll be in it for the long haul."

The Guardian reports that since the reproduction number "backdates known cases to their likely day of infection, around a week earlier," the rise wouldn't reflect the spread of COVID-19 immediately following the most recent steps, but it "could account for a new mood in the country following the first step of relaxation" in April.

Although the Robert Koch Institute said there's a "degree of uncertainty" in the numbers, CNN reports, it noted this rise in the reproduction rate "makes it necessary to observe the development very closely over the coming days." It also said it's unclear at this time "whether the decreasing trend in the number of incident cases observed over the past few weeks will continue or whether case numbers will again increase." Brendan Morrow

Ahmaud Arbery Case
Georgia's attorney general asks Justice Department to investigate Ahmaud Arbery case

7:09 a.m.
A protester in Georgia
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Sunday he has asked the Justice Department to investigate how local officials handled the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot dead by two white men while he was jogging near Brunswick. "We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset," Carr said in a statement. "The family, the community, and the state of Georgia deserve answers."

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, were arrested and charged with murder last week after a video emerged showing them chasing Arbery down and killing him. The man who leaked the video, Alan David Tucker, had reportedly consulted with the McMichaels before releasing it and told The New York Times he gave it to a radio station so show the gunmen weren't "two men with a Confederate flag in the back of a truck going down the road and shooting a jogger in the back."

Carr said he was asking the Justice Department to look into not just the killing but how the district attorneys handled the case. The Brunswick district attorney recused herself because Gregory McMichael had worked as an investigator in her office, and a second D.A. — whose son had worked with McMichael — also recused himself later after recommending no charges in the case. "I think had we not seen that video, I don't believe that they would be charged," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN on Sunday. "It's heartbreaking that it's 2020, and this was a lynching of an African-American man." Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Jerry Stiller, veteran comedian and Seinfeld's Frank Costanza, dies at 92

5:51 a.m.

Jerry Stiller, the veteran comedian whose career had a second act when he was hired to plan Frank Costanza on Seinfeld in 1993, has died at age 92, his son, Ben Stiller, announced early Monday.

Stiller and his wife, Anne Meara, gained fame as a comedy duo in the 1950s, appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show 36 times, touring the night club circuit, boosting the sales of Blue Nun wine, and appearing in movies, TV shows, and stage productions together. Meara died in 2015. Stiller was not the first choice to play George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) father on Seinfeld, he told Esquire in 2005. The role was written as a bland husband to Estelle Harris' Estelle Costanza, but when that fell flat, the 70-year-old actor suggested punching it up. It worked, as these outtakes show, and Stiller created some of Seinfeld's most memorable scenes, winning an Emmy for the role in 1997.

Stiller went on to star as another overwrought father in King of Queens. Along with Ben Stiller, a comedy star in his own right, Stiller is survived by daughter Amy Stiller, who is also an actor. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver has ideas to save the U.S. Postal Service from collapsing 'at the worst possible time'

5:03 a.m.

"The USPS provides valuable services, from delivering mail and packages to brilliantly ruining TikTok videos," John Oliver demonstrated on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The current pandemic is obviously making things very difficult for postal workers right now," and along with the 40 who have died of COVID-19 and the thousand more who have tested positive, "these workers are also having to grapple with another existential threat: The Postal Service may be about to go broke."

"Without financial help, the USPS may not make it past September without significant service interruptions, which is upsetting, especially during an election year, a census year, and a pandemic that has people housebound," Oliver said "At the worst possible time, this American institution is on the brink of collapse, so tonight we thought it might be worth asking why that is, and what can be done about it."

The USPS is supposed to be independent and financially self-sufficient, "and you might think that you know why the Postal Service is in such trouble — that the internet and email mean that people just don't use it as much — but that's not actually the main reason," Oliver said. The main reason is a 2006 law.

And "one of the biggest things standing in the way of the USPS getting the federal assistance it so badly needs right now" is President Trump's bizarre insistence on making the USPS quadruple delivery rates for Amazon, almost certainly because he hates Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post and he demonstrably "makes policy decision based on his never-ending game of Six Degrees of How Is This About Me," Oliver said. "Trump is absolutely convinced that the Postal Service's biggest problem is one of the few things that is not actually one of its problems. And that's not just annoying, it's really worrying, especially as just this week he replace the outgoing postmaster general with this guy, Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor."

The Postal Service is "a literal lifeline for many Americans," a crucial partner for small businesses, and an essential service for rural America, and Congress needs to give it "an infusion of funding as soon as possible," Oliver said. But Congress should also allow the USPS to expand its services, especially to postal banking. Oliver is also selling actual stamps if you want to help the USPS now. (There is NSFW language.) Watch below. Peter Weber

Edit

John Krasinski officiates a quarantine wedding, reunites The Office cast to celebrate

3:20 a.m.

John Krasinski's weekly dose of happy news had some happy surprises for one couple who have a strong emotional connection to The Office and, perhaps unexpectedly, got married. Emma Stone's brief weather report "brings us to a segment we like to call 'Love in the Time of Quarantine,' because through all these difficult times, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, the one constant that we've seen is that one of life's greatest clichés" — love will conquer all — is true, he said.

Krasinski showed a montage of babies born during the pandemic and reunited families, but "not even quarantine can stop one of life's greatest opportunities to celebrate love: weddings," he said. He focused on one wedding in particular, the one he officiated on live Zoom, with a new tear-jerker of a wedding song performed by Zac Brown, a supporting role for Jenna Fischer, and an afterparty featuring the rest of the Office crew. Watch below. Peter Weber

COVID-19
The COVID-19 coronavirus is only the 7th known to infect humans

2:28 a.m.

There has been some confusion that COVID-19 is the 19th coronavirus disease, but the 19 refers to the year the new virus jumped to humans, 2019. In fact, "of the millions, perhaps billions, of coronaviruses, six were previously known to infect humans," The Washington Post reports.

Four cause colds that spread easily each winter, barely noticed. Another was responsible for the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome that killed 774 people in 2003. Yet another sparked the outbreak of Middle East respiratory syndrome in 2012, which kills 34 percent of the people who contract it. But few do. SARS-CoV-2, the bad seed of the coronavirus family, is the seventh. It has managed to combine the infectiousness of its cold-causing cousins with some of the lethality of SARS and MERS. [The Washington Post]

"This is a virus that literally did not exist in humans six months ago," Geoffrey Barnes, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan, told the Post. "We had to rapidly learn how this virus impacts the human body and identify ways to treat it literally in a time-scale of weeks."

But scientists do know that coronaviruses invade the body by breaking into ACE2 receptors, which regulate blood pressure and are plentiful in the lungs, intestines, and kidneys. And they suspect the "corona" — or spikes on the outside of the virus — in the COVID-19 virus are more effective at attaching to the receptors, making it easier for them to infiltrate the cells to replicate, as the Post explains in this video.

The coronavirus hijacking your cells "would be as if somebody walked into a car factory and snapped his fingers and said suddenly, 'You're making Twinkies!'" David Leib, chair of microbiology and immunology at Dartmouth College, told WGBH. "It takes the virus roughly 10 minutes to get inside that cell and then to begin its replication cycle," and within days "you are a walking bottle of virus."

The coronavirus had infected at least 4.1 million people around the world by early Monday, including 1.3 million in the U.S., and officially killed 282,727 people, including 79,528 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University's tally. Peter Weber

great
Mnuchin says unemployment numbers will 'get worse before they get better'

2:09 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned on Fox News Sunday that the country's reported unemployment numbers "are probably going to get worse before they get better."

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. lost 20.5 million jobs in April. At 14.7 percent, the jobless rate is now at its highest level since the Great Depression. With millions more Americans no longer looking for work or considered underemployed, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Mnuchin if the actual unemployment rate might be close to 25 percent. "We could be," Mnuchin responded.

Mnuchin said the unemployment crisis is "no fault of American business, this is no fault of American workers, this is a result of a virus." The economy's second quarter is going to be "very, very bad," Mnuchin continued, but there will be a "better third quarter" and a "better fourth quarter, and next year is going to be a great year."

The White House is considering more stimulus efforts, Mnuchin said, but will wait a "few weeks" before deciding on whether to agree to another relief bill. There is definite talk of a payroll tax cut, he said, but "we're not gonna do things just to bail out states that were poorly managed." President Trump has pushed for a payroll tax cut by the idea face bipartisan opposition in Congress. Catherine Garcia

