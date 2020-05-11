See More Speed Reads
Trump claims coronavirus numbers 'are going down almost everywhere.' That's not the case.

11:16 a.m.

As the United States nears 80,000 COVID-19 deaths, President Trump enthusiastically claimed Monday that things are looking "much better" in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, with "numbers" — presumably new infections, deaths, and hospitalizations — improving across the board.

In reality, that's not the case. While the U.S. has made some progress overall, and increases in confirmed infections can be attributed in part to an increase in testing, there are many places across the country that are actually on an upward trajectory. California, for example, has seen cases and deaths rise, and researchers are now concerned the virus' toll in the Golden State will be worse than originally predicted.

When the New York area, the U.S. epicenter which has shown sustained improvement, is removed from the equation, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise nationally.

And, of course, the virus has infected people who work at the White House, though Trump doesn't seem perturbed by the development. Tim O'Donnell

Biden slams Trump for not giving Americans the 'same necessary protections he has gotten for himself'

11:09 a.m.
Joe Biden
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has penned an op-ed calling for ramped up coronavirus testing and condemning the White House as those around President Trump are tested for COVID-19 daily.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post published on Monday, Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, argues Trump "isn't up to the task" of providing states with "the tools, resources and guidance they need from the federal government to reopen safely and sustainably," saying "we need widespread testing" to do so.

Biden noted that that Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and White House officials are now receiving COVID-19 tests every day, writing, "They knew exactly how to make the Oval Office safe and operational, and they put in the work to do it. They just haven't put in that same work for the rest of us." He says Trump "should be working to get Americans the same necessary protections he has gotten for himself."

Several people in Trump's orbit have tested positive for COVID-19, including Katie Miller, a spokesperson for Pence. After Miller tested positive, Trump claimed, "this is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily great. The tests are perfect, but something can happen between a test, where it's good, and then something happens."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of Trump's task force, said late last month that everybody who needs a test for COVID-19 should hopefully be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June. Trump previously asserted in early March that "anybody that wants a test can get a test" already, which Biden slams as a "a baldfaced lie when he said it, and it still isn't remotely true." Trump is set to hold a press briefing focused on coronavirus testing on Monday afternoon. Brendan Morrow

How a glass shortage could slow coronavirus vaccine development and distribution

10:21 a.m.
Vaccine.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There's more than science standing between a coronavirus vaccine and the American people.

The U.S. Heath and Human Services Department has moved to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development, albeit separately from the rest of the world's efforts. But its eventual distribution will be hampered by an unprepared supply chain that has never had to deal with crisis of this scale before, Politico reports.

The U.S. is embarking on "Project Warp Speed" to produce a vaccine, rejecting a collaboration with the World Health Organization that could've let the U.S. access research from around the world. Taking shortcuts to speed up development is problematic in its own right, with the U.S. government giving developers permission to skip certain animal and human trials and perhaps eventually allowing the vaccine's emergency use before it's fully reviewed, Politico notes.

After development comes the process of packaging and distributing the vaccine — and a whole host of other problems. Vaccines are packaged inside specialized glass vials, and the industry that produces that medical glass has been facing a sand shortage since before COVID-19 hit, Politico reports. Dr. Rick Bright, who was leading coronavirus vaccine development until his alleged ouster, says in his whistleblower complaint he warned of a shortage of borosilicate tubing that's needed to make vials, but his concerns were ignored.

The industries making stoppers and needles needed to contain vaccines are also ripe for shortages. Read more about the vaccine's looming supply chain problem at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Wuhan reports 1st cluster of coronavirus cases since lockdown ended

9:55 a.m.
People wait at a bus station in Wuhan on May 11, 2020
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began, has reported its first cluster of COVID-19 cases since ending its lockdown last month.

On Monday, Wuhan reported five new COVID-19 cases after on Sunday reporting its first confirmed case since early April, BBC News reports. The cases are from the same residential compound, officials said, and one of the cases confirmed on Monday was the wife of the man whose case was confirmed the day before. The cases, BBC notes, were previously asymptomatic, which China doesn't count as part of its official count even though the coronavirus can be spread by people without symptoms.

This comes after 11 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Shulan over the weekend, prompting the Chinese city to go into lockdown and be classified as high risk.

After 76 days, Wuhan in early April lifted its lockdown that was imposed in January, allowing travel out of or into the city for those who are healthy and have been designated as such with a green QR code on their phones. CNN notes that although the new cases in China are "a far cry from the figures at the beginning of the crisis ... the apparent ability of the virus to continue spreading undetected — especially in a city as intensely surveilled and restricted as Wuhan — will lead to concerns about the viability of reopening." Brendan Morrow

Scientists decry NIH's decision to end remdesivir study as 'a lost opportunity'

9:52 a.m.
Remdesivir.
ULRICH PERREY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Most scientists agree the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of the 27 branches that make up the National Institutes of Health, faced a difficult decision when it decided to end a coronavirus treatment study early and begin giving remdesivir to patients assigned to receive a placebo after finding that the antiviral drug reduced recovery time. The call has received a lot of support, especially because it was made during a pandemic, and NIAID, considering it a moral imperative, has no regrets, Stat News reports. But there are some holdouts.

Steven Nissen, a trialist and cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, and Peter Bach, the director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, don't think recovery time reduction should have been the deciding factor. Instead, they say, the study should have continued until the NIAID was able to collect more data on mortality — the survival rate for coronavirus patients enrolled in the trial wasn't statistically significant when the study ended. "The question is: Was there a route, or is there a route, to determine if the drug can prevent death?," said Nissen.

Without getting a clearer answer to that question, he said, the study is a "lost opportunity."

The NIAID's clinical director, H. Clifford Lane, has a counter argument. He wants to know how "many patients would we want to put at risk of dying" to finalize a more complete study. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate rises amid loosening of lockdown

8:24 a.m.
People wearing protective face masks wait for a street tram on April 20, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Germany, which has taken steps to ease its lockdown measures, in recent days has seen its coronavirus reproduction rate increase.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday the COVID-19 reproduction rate in the country rose to 1.1, and on Sunday, it was 1.13, BBC News reports. This number indicates how many other people a person with COVID-19 infects. BBC notes the number had mostly stayed below 1 in Germany for the past three weeks, and last Thursday, it was 0.65, CNN reports.

This comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced new steps to loosen lockdown restrictions, including allowing all shops to reopen. Restrictions will need to put back into place locally in areas where there's a surge in cases.

"I think we can safely state that the very first phase of the pandemic is behind us," Merkel said. "But we need to be very much aware we are still in the early phases and we'll be in it for the long haul."

The Guardian reports that since the reproduction number "backdates known cases to their likely day of infection, around a week earlier," the rise wouldn't reflect the spread of COVID-19 immediately following the most recent steps, but it "could account for a new mood in the country following the first step of relaxation" in April.

Although the Robert Koch Institute said there's a "degree of uncertainty" in the numbers, CNN reports, it noted this rise in the reproduction rate "makes it necessary to observe the development very closely over the coming days." It also said it's unclear at this time "whether the decreasing trend in the number of incident cases observed over the past few weeks will continue or whether case numbers will again increase." Brendan Morrow

Floridians started sheltering in place 2 weeks before DeSantis acted, data show

8:18 a.m.
A deserted mall in Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Many epidemiologists and their models predicted a wave of COVID-19 cases in Florida after some troubling early case numbers and Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) continued refusal to act to shut down the state. So far, the Sunshine State has avoided those dire scenarios. "Why didn't Florida see an explosion of cases?" the Tampa Bay Times asks. An analysis of cellphone tracking data "indicates that while Florida's politicians debated beach closings and stay-at-home orders, residents took matters into their own hands."

DeSantis ordered stay-at-home orders on April 1, effective two days later. But Floridians had already started curbing their activity two weeks earlier, in a five day period that included the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, President Trump declaring a national emergency, the NBA suspending its season, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announcing they had contracted the new coronavirus, and the closure of Florida schools and Walt Disney World.

"People in the worst-hit counties were overwhelmingly staying home weeks before DeSantis' order went out — and even before the much-earlier orders issued by local governments," the Times reports. Public health experts had not expected this. "Whether it's because their schools closed or they were watching the news, they seemed to have started to act before they were explicitly told, 'Don't go out,'" Thomas Hladish, a University of Florida research scientist and disease modeler, told the Times. "That early action is almost certainly the biggest factor in why things weren't worse here."

"I think the true heroes here are really the people of Florida," added Ali Mokdad, professor of health metric science at the University of Washington. "They knew it was dangerous, they reduced their mobility, and they're staying home way above what you and I expected." Floridians have started moving now, though, the data show, and the COVID-19 wave could still be building. Read more about the data and Florida's apparent luck at the Tampa Bay Times. Peter Weber

Georgia's attorney general asks Justice Department to investigate Ahmaud Arbery case

7:09 a.m.
A protester in Georgia
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Sunday he has asked the Justice Department to investigate how local officials handled the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot dead by two white men while he was jogging near Brunswick. "We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset," Carr said in a statement. "The family, the community, and the state of Georgia deserve answers."

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, were arrested and charged with murder last week after a video emerged showing them chasing Arbery down and killing him. The man who leaked the video, Alan David Tucker, had reportedly consulted with the McMichaels before releasing it and told The New York Times he gave it to a radio station so show the gunmen weren't "two men with a Confederate flag in the back of a truck going down the road and shooting a jogger in the back."

Carr said he was asking the Justice Department to look into not just the killing but how the district attorneys handled the case. The Brunswick district attorney recused herself because Gregory McMichael had worked as an investigator in her office, and a second D.A. — whose son had worked with McMichael — also recused himself later after recommending no charges in the case. "I think had we not seen that video, I don't believe that they would be charged," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN on Sunday. "It's heartbreaking that it's 2020, and this was a lynching of an African-American man." Peter Weber

