Roger Stone prosecutor says Flynn case is another example of DOJ betraying its principles to help Trump's friends

2:21 p.m.

Former federal prosecutor Jonathan Kravis, who left his job three months ago after he felt the Justice Department "abandoned its responsibility do justice" in one of his cases, is having déjà vu.

Kravis prosecuted President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for lying to Congress, but he apparently became disillusioned after the DOJ softened Stone's sentence. Now, as Kravis wrote in an op-ed published Monday by The Washington Post, the department is repeating its mistakes with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had his case dismissed last week despite a previous guilty plea.

In his op-ed, Kravis wrote he never thought the DOJ would make a mistake like they did with Stone again, but he's grown convinced Attorney General William Barr has abdicated "the commitment to equal justice under the law" to help Trump's friends. "When the department takes step that it would never take in any other case not to protect an ally of the president, it betrays this principle," he wrote, later adding that he was also alarmed by Barr's willingness to "attack his own silenced employees."

Kravis isn't alone — two other former DOJ employees penned scathing op-eds about Barr this weekend, while nearly 2,000 ex-employees signed a letter calling for his resignation. Read the full piece at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Twitter is stepping up its efforts to limit coronavirus misinformation

2:52 p.m.
The logo for the Twitter social media network is projected onto a man on August 09, 2017 in London, England
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Twitter has rolled out a plan to slap labels and warnings on certain tweets in an effort against misleading claims about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The social media platform on Monday announced it will begin adding labels to tweets "containing potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19," directing users toward information on the topic from trusted sources. Additionally, some tweets will receive a warning that will "inform people that the information in the tweet conflicts with public health experts' guidance before they view it," Twitter said, with this depending on "the propensity for harm and type of misleading information."

In an example shared by Twitter, a label warns that "some or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19," and users have to select "view" before they see the content in question.

For misleading information, if the propensity for harm is "moderate," it will receive a label, but if the propensity for harm is "severe," it will be removed, according to a chart Twitter shared. Disputed claims will either get a label or a warning depending on if the propensity for harm is moderate or severe. Twitter had previously been taking down certain harmful posts about the coronavirus, such as the false claim that social distancing doesn't slow its spread, The Associated Press notes.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of site integrity, told reporters that "we are not fact-checking every piece of content on Twitter," but these labels will help "provide further context," NBC News reports. Twitter previously rolled out similar labels for synthetic and manipulated media. Just recently, a misleading viral video from Jimmy Kimmel's show falsely suggesting Vice President Mike Pence carried empty boxes of personal protective equipment into a nursing home received one of these "manipulated media" labels. Brendan Morrow

Nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees call for Barr to resign over Flynn case

2:01 p.m.
Attorney General William Barr.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees have united in a call for Attorney General William Barr's resignation.

In a letter posted Monday on Medium, former DOJ employees of both Democratic and Republican administrations say Barr "once again assaulted the rule of law, this time in the case of President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn." And just like they demanded after the DOJ softened Roger Stone's sentencing, signers of the letter say that warrants Barr's resignation.

The DOJ dismissed Flynn's case last week after a review of the case showed it was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis." But this explanation "does not hold up to scrutiny," the Monday letter reads, because "Flynn admitted under oath and in open court that he told material lies to the FBI in violation of longstanding federal law." The signers want a district court to "deny the motion" to dismiss Flynn's charges. And because they know Barr will likely not resign, they'd like Congress to reschedule its hearing with Barr and "formally censure" him for "his repeated assaults on the rule of law," the letter continues.

The letter had more than 1,900 signers as of Monday afternoon, with more former DOJ employees continuing to add their names. The nonprofit group Protect Democracy, which was behind this letter, also organized a February letter calling for Barr's resignation when the Justice Department overruled prosecutors and reduced a sentencing recommendation for Stone. It ended up with more than 2,600 signers. Kathryn Krawczyk

Irish public health officials are reportedly advising that recovered coronavirus patients have short-term immunity

12:57 p.m.

Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team reportedly advised the country's Health Service Executive last week that recovered coronavirus patients have at least short-term immunity to COVID-19, RTE reports.

The actual guidance remains uncertain and is not yet public, so it's not clear how and why the NPHET reportedly settled on its stance. It's also unknown what happens after the suggested time frame of potential immunity expires. But Dr. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer for the Irish Department of Health, said during a recent press conference that the department has accepted advice that people who have had lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the last three months could be regarded as "having an immunity, such that they could return to work," adding that experts will continually assess the situation.

There's been a lot of confusion about potential immunity to the coronavirus, so it's worth keeping an eye on what Ireland reveals about its findings going forward. Tim O'Donnell

Former Buttigieg staffers keep suggesting Joe Biden hold a Fortnite takeover

12:50 p.m.
biden
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting dangerously close to accepting the Democratic nomination on Zoom — but not if former staffers for Pete Buttigieg have anything to say about it.

Stefan Smith, who headed online engagement for Buttigieg's campaign, told Yahoo News late last week he'd like to see the 77-year-old Biden get way too online for comfort. This year's Democratic convention could "hop from digital events on Instagram Live to Facebook to Twitch to Twitter," Smith said. And for the DNC's keynote event, Biden could turn to Fortnite, just like rapper Travis Scott did for his incredibly popular virtual concert last month. "Give America a giant avatar of President Obama introducing another avatar of Joe Biden while they stand amidst a digital rendering of America through the ages," Smith suggested. "Give America Joe Biden accepting his nomination from a national monument like the Grand Canyon while the sun sets behind him."

Lis Smith, Buttigieg's communications director who has recently started proposing Biden get online, brought up the idea again in a conversation with Politico on Monday. "Travis Scott's takeover of Fortnite … if we could do that with Joe Biden," she said before conceding "that might be a little ambitious." If Biden's track record of glitchy virtual town halls and events continues, she's probably right. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ryan Murphy teases American Horror Story spinoff with screenshot of Zoom call with classic AHS actors

12:32 p.m.

American Horror Story: Quarantine? American Horror Story: Pandemic? American Horror Story: Zoom Call? There's time to workshop it, because series creator Ryan Murphy has announced a planned offshoot of his popular anthology series called American Horror Stories (plural!), which will consist of "one-hour contained episodes" rather than a season-long arc.

Murphy had revealed last week that the 10th season of AHS could be pushed back a full year because it was "weather-dependent," telling The Wrap "I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one." On Monday, Murphy tweeted a screenshot of a Zoom call with many core AHS actors including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Angela Bassett, confirming the spinoff is in the works and teasing "other stuff I cannot print."

While it's unclear what Murphy is referencing specifically, the star-studded Zoom call had one word on fan's minds: Reunion?! Check out the post below. Jeva Lange

40 percent of Americans say they personally know someone who has had coronavirus

12:25 p.m.
A sticker of the statue of Liberty wearing a mask is seen on May 10, 2020 in the Manhattan
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The percentage of Americans who personally know someone who has had COVID-19 has jumped 14 points since last month, a new poll has found.

In a Monmouth University survey released on Monday, 40 percent of Americans said they personally know someone who has gotten the coronavirus, up from 26 percent who said as much in a Monmouth poll released on April 13. Of those who do know someone who contracted COVID-19, 22 percent said this person was a friend, neighbor, or social acquaintance, while 14 percent said a family member contracted it and seven percent said a co-worker contracted it. Two percent of respondents also said they've had the virus themselves. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has passed 1.3 million.

Although more Americans know someone who has had the virus, Monmouth notes fewer now describe themselves concerned that a family member will become seriously ill than did last month. In April, 50 percent of respondents described themselves as very concerned about that possibility, but in the new poll, 42 percent said as much. Twenty-eight percent of respondents also said they are "somewhat" concerned about a family member becoming ill, down from 33 percent last month.

"Concern about COVID seems to have returned to where it was in the early days of the public response to the pandemic in this country," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.

Monmouth's poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 808 U.S. adults over the phone from April 30 to May 4. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results at Monmouth. Brendan Morrow

Trump claims coronavirus numbers 'are going down almost everywhere.' That's not the case.

11:16 a.m.

As the United States nears 80,000 COVID-19 deaths, President Trump enthusiastically claimed Monday that things are looking "much better" in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, with "numbers" — presumably new infections, deaths, and hospitalizations — improving across the board.

In reality, that's not the case. While the U.S. has made some progress overall, and increases in confirmed infections can be attributed in part to an increase in testing, there are many places across the country that are actually on an upward trajectory. California, for example, has seen cases and deaths rise, and researchers are now concerned the virus' toll in the Golden State will be worse than originally predicted.

When the New York area, the U.S. epicenter which has shown sustained improvement, is removed from the equation, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise nationally.

And, of course, the virus has infected people who work at the White House, though Trump doesn't seem perturbed by the development. Tim O'Donnell

