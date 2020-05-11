Roger Stone prosecutor says Flynn case is another example of DOJ betraying its principles to help Trump's friends

Former federal prosecutor Jonathan Kravis, who left his job three months ago after he felt the Justice Department "abandoned its responsibility do justice" in one of his cases, is having déjà vu.

Kravis prosecuted President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for lying to Congress, but he apparently became disillusioned after the DOJ softened Stone's sentence. Now, as Kravis wrote in an op-ed published Monday by The Washington Post, the department is repeating its mistakes with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had his case dismissed last week despite a previous guilty plea.

In his op-ed, Kravis wrote he never thought the DOJ would make a mistake like they did with Stone again, but he's grown convinced Attorney General William Barr has abdicated "the commitment to equal justice under the law" to help Trump's friends. "When the department takes step that it would never take in any other case not to protect an ally of the president, it betrays this principle," he wrote, later adding that he was also alarmed by Barr's willingness to "attack his own silenced employees."

Kravis isn't alone — two other former DOJ employees penned scathing op-eds about Barr this weekend, while nearly 2,000 ex-employees signed a letter calling for his resignation. Read the full piece at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell