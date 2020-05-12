China plans to test the entire city of Wuhan in just 10 days after new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has infiltrated the White House, The Late Show noted Monday night.

Coronavirus "hot spots are popping up all over the place: Minnesota, Tennessee, Nebraska, there's even an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House," Stephen Colbert said. And President Trump's response to the positive test of Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, "might be the dumbest thing he ever said. ... She was tested and didn't have it, then she got it, then the next test showed that she had it. Does Trump think the tests are good only if they tell you news you want to hear?"

"To make himself feel better, this afternoon Trump had a press briefing in the Rose Garden," Colbert said. It went poorly and ended when he "threw a hissy fit after getting challenged by two female reporters."

"The coronavirus is now officially in the White House," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And I won't lie — I'm not surprised that this cluster started in Stephen Miller's house. That dude has always given off major bitten-by-a-bat vibes." Trump still refuses to wear a mask, "even when meeting a group of elderly World War II veterans," Noah said. "Can you imagine surviving Hitler only to be taken out by Trump? That would be so anticlimactic. It would be like if Batman beat Bane and then dies slipping on a banana peel."

Along with "trying to dead-eye mind trick Americans into thinking coronavirus will simply go away," Trump had "an especially demented weekend on Twitter," Late Night's Seth Meyer recounted. "On Sunday alone he posted 126 tweets and retweets, including over 50 messages before 8:30 a.m. Sounds like it was a great Mother's Day." Trump was actually asked Friday if he had a message for America's mothers, he said, and "our drooling, potato-brained Caligula" gave an answer "so deranged it's actually hard to fully appreciate just by listening." So Meyers read the transcript.