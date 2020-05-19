Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers enjoy the fallout from Obama's subtle swipe at Trump

"Just when you think things can't get any weirder," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show, President Trump "cranks it up to 11 and then swallows the knob." Also, hydoroxychloroquine, as Trump revealed Monday. "It was such a shocking statement that even Fox News had to clap back," he said.

"Now, in addition to the president slowly poisoning himself with the Dr. Jekyll method, the other big news is that on Friday, Trump removed the inspector general for the State Department," his third such Friday night firing in six weeks, Colbert said. Trump blamed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who the inspector general was investigation for misusing government resources and stonewalling Congress over an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

"We heard a lot more from the president this weekend, but it was from the one we like," Barack Obama, who gave two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday," Colbert said. They included "a thinly veiled swipe at Donald Trump," and Trump, in return, called Obama a "grossly incompetent" president.

Tooning Out the News illustrated Trump's incompetence retort.

Say what you want about Obama — "he certainly had his flaws as president — but it was so comforting just to hear a politician capable of showing empathy and compassion and talking in coherent sentences," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "It's both revealing and depressing that when Obama talks about grown-ups behaving like little children, we all know exactly who he's talking about. I mean, there's no mystery. Even Trump knows."

It is "crazy how Obama never even had to mention Trump by name," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "But as subtle as Obama's criticism may have been, it apparently set off a five-alarm outrage fire over at Fox News," he said. "Look, there's no denying that Obama went out of his way to dis Trump in the speech. But I genuinely find it hilarious that Fox News — Fox News! — is going to spend all day being offended about how a former president doesn't have decorum when the current president literally interrupted a pandemic briefing to remind everybody how he boned models."