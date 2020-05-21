See More Speed Reads
Washington finds it paid out hundreds of millions in fraudulent unemployment benefits

10:56 p.m.
An unemployment application.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

"Sophisticated criminals" have used stolen information to fraudulently receive hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits from the state of Washington.

Suzi LeVine, commissioner of Washington's Employment Security Department, revealed on Thursday that imposters have used the stolen identities of tens of thousands of state residents to apply for benefits. LeVine said an investigation is underway, with the state and federal law enforcement working to try to get the money back. She was unable to give any specific numbers, as this is an active case. "These are very sophisticated criminals who have pretty robust collections of information on people, and they are activating and monetizing that information," she said.

Last week, several media outlets reported on a Secret Service alert about a Nigerian fraud ring targeting Washington as part of an attempt to commit large-scale fraud against a state unemployment program, The Associated Press reports. LeVine said prior to this, officials had become suspicious when employers began calling and saying they received information about benefits that their workers did not request.

LeVine said countermeasures have been taken that "prevented hundreds of millions of additional dollars from going out to criminals and have prevented thousands of fraudulent claims being filed." Now, applicants who set up direct deposit will have to wait longer for their payments, as the state is taking extra time to verify claims.

Since businesses first began to close in March because of the coronavirus, more than 1.1 million people in Washington have filed for unemployment benefits, AP reports. Washington's maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $790, the country's second-highest amount, which "does make us a more attractive target overall," LeVine said. Catherine Garcia

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

9:36 p.m.
Ramzan Kadyrov.
Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Images

Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya's strongman leader, was flown to Moscow and hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, Russian state media reported Thursday.

Kadyrov is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who installed him as head of the Chechen Republic in 2007. The Tass news agency said Kadyrov has "suspected coronavirus" and is "currently under medical observation." Baza, an online news outlet, said Kadyrov arrived in Moscow on Wednesday after his flu-like symptoms became worse, and he has sustained lung damage.

Since he came to power, a cult of personality has developed around Kadyrov. He has been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and murder, and does not have a clear successor, The Guardian reports. Catherine Garcia

Baltimore mayor asks Trump to cancel Memorial Day visit: It sends 'the wrong message' to residents

8:40 p.m.
Bernard Jack Young.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young on Thursday asked President Trump to "please stay home" and not visit the city's Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine on Memorial Day.

Baltimore is under a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus, and Young said in a statement the city has worked "closely with our health professionals to educate the public about the benefits of social distancing and staying home, unless leaving for an essential reason, like visiting a doctor or picking up groceries. That President Trump is deciding to pursue nonessential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus."

Young wishes that Trump, "as our nation's leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend." Not only does a trip to Baltimore send "a conflicting message to our residents, his visit requires personnel and equipment and has a price tag that our city, which is still dealing with the loss of roughly $20 million in revenue per month, simply can't afford to shoulder."

The White House announced on Wednesday that Trump would spend part of Memorial Day at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, which is currently closed to the public. Trump has called Baltimore a "rat and rodent infested mess," and was greeted by protesters last September when he came to the city for an event. On Thursday evening, the White House said Trump isn't going to cancel his plans, as "the brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the president will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our nation's history." Catherine Garcia

Trump says he took mask off at Ford plant because he 'didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it'

7:36 p.m.

President Trump said he briefly wore a mask during his Thursday visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, but took it off before facing reporters because "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Earlier this week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed an executive order prohibiting nonessential visits to manufacturing facilities. On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said she would not block Trump's visit, but did pen an open letter imploring him to wear a mask during his tour of the Ford plant. "Anyone who has potentially been recently exposed [to coronavirus], including the president of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus," she wrote.

Trump told reporters that he did wear a mask "in the back area," but was "given a choice." He also praised his appearance, saying, "Honestly, I think I look better in the mask." Ford executives who accompanied Trump wore face coverings, and in a statement, the company said Bill Ford, its executive chairman, "encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The president later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit." Catherine Garcia

Man who took video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with felony murder

6:44 p.m.
Protesters share their support for Ahmaud Arbery.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

William Bryan, the man who recorded the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man, was shot and killed while jogging through a Glynn County neighborhood. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested earlier this month after the footage Bryan shot was posted online. The McMichaels pursued Arbery in a pickup truck, and then confronted him with "two firearms," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. "During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery." Gregory McMichael claimed during a police interview that they believed Arbery was responsible for burglaries in the neighborhood.

Gregory McMichael is a retired investigator for Glynn County, and an earlier prosecutor advised no charges be filed in the case. Protesters took to the streets and social media, lambasting the decision and accusing law enforcement of covering for McMichael because of his former job. Catherine Garcia

Beijing moves to crack down on Hong Kong with new security law

5:51 p.m.
hong kong
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

China's Communist Party announced Thursday it will move forward with a new security law for Hong Kong, cracking down on dissent in the region and taking one of its most aggressive steps yet in asserting control over Hong Kong's relative autonomy.

The law is somewhat vague at this point, but a spokesperson in Beijing said "the law would improve legal and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong," writes The Wall Street Journal. It will reportedly likely define and criminalize seditious behavior, reports NPR.

The crackdown follows persistent wide-scale protests in Hong Kong, led by pro-democracy opposition groups. A similar security law was shelved in 2003 after mass protests. The law could reportedly take effect as soon as next week.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal and NPR. The Week Staff

Trump vows 'we're not gonna close the country' if a 2nd coronavirus wave hits

5:32 p.m.

President Trump is not planning to send the U.S. into another quarantine.

While COVID-19 cases are starting to slow in the hardest hit areas and the biggest cities of the U.S., less populous areas have yet to hit their peak. That, combined with warming weather, could stem the coronavirus' spread for the summer — but also plunge the U.S. into a new wave once fall rolls around. Trump acknowledged the likelihood of a second round of coronavirus while visiting a Ford plant on Thursday, saying "people say that's a very distinct possibility." But while "we're gonna put out the fires, we're not gonna close the country," Trump promised.

Medical experts have warned against reopening the U.S. too soon, and advocated for people to continue social distancing as long as possible. They've also been clear about the fact that warming weather could make it seem the U.S. has beaten the coronavirus even when it hasn't — two facts Trump ignored with his Thursday comments.

Also during the Ford visit, Trump refused to wear a mask in front of the press, and then made this questionable comment. Kathryn Krawczyk

John Krasinski's Some Good News finds a new home and a new host on CBS All Access

4:44 p.m.
John Krasinski hosts Some Good News.
Screenshot/YouTube

Some good news: John Krasinski's perfect-for-the-pandemic show isn't over for good.

Krasinski aired his last episode of Some Good News — his YouTube show that shares exactly what the name implies — this week, presumably concluding that there was no room to grow after marrying a couple on Zoom. But it turns out Krasinski had bigger plans, namely shopping around SGN until ViacomCBS picked it up in a "massive bidding war," The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Some Good News will appear on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' streaming service, and then episodes will hop over to "a number of the company's linear networks," The Hollywood Reporter notes. Krasinski will be the show's executive producer, but unlike he did for its YouTube iterations, won't return as host. He'll appear on air at some point, ViacomCBS assured, though the show won't be coming from Krasinski's living room anymore.

Krasinski's star power and ability to draw in high-profile guests and sponsors undoubtedly helped him secure the biggest acquisition of quarantine content yet. Still, viewers may not be as thrilled with virtual reunions and virtual proms and even more virtual reunions once people can actually be together again. Kathryn Krawczyk

