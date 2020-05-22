See More Speed Reads
Billy Idol joins Jimmy Fallon, The Roots for quarantine 'Dancing With Myself' on household instruments

4:20 a.m.

One of the unexpected side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the Billy Idol classic "Dancing With Myself" can be taken quite literally. At least that's how Jimmy Fallon and The Roots decided to interpret it for Thursday's Tonight Show. This socially distant performance, as with previous Tonight Show quarantine covers, features household instruments — a blender, plastic bottle, utensils — plus a melodica, guitar, and (this time) an acoustic bass made from what looks like a cardboard box. Fallon sings Idol's parts until Idol himself jumps in, but Fallon still sounds more like the version of Idol memorialized on his 1981 record. Watch below. Peter Weber

Trump complains Fox News 'is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected'

3:51 a.m.

President Trump has been attacking Fox News on Twitter in recent weeks, and on Thursday evening he gave one surprisingly candid clue as to the source of his frustrations. "Many will disagree, but Fox News is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd," he tweeted. "Net Result = BAD!" He called some personalities "garbage," including hydroxychloroquine skeptic Niel [sic] Cavuto, two black commentators, "and many others."

Liberals may view Fox News as "Trump TV," Gabriel Sherman reported at Vanity Fair earlier this month. "But that is not the way Donald Trump himself sees it. Trump loves that many Fox hosts are his loudest cheerleaders — but any deviation from Trumpian orthodoxy he views as betrayal," and his "frustration with Fox has only intensified during the coronavirus pandemic" as network executives "sidelined the network's most flagrant coronavirus deniers."

"At the end of day, Trump thinks he owns Fox," a Republican who discussed the network with Trump told Vanity Fair. "He thinks he made them."

But The Wall Street Journal reported in January that an investment firm owned by a Trump ally, Republican National Committee co-chairman Thomas Hicks Jr., was in talks to buy One America News Network (OANN), the even friendlier alternative network Trump has been elevating for months. Hicks is close with Donald Trump Jr., and the negotiations are ongoing. "Tommy Hicks and Don Jr. have been looking to buy a station for Trump TV," one source briefed on the talks told Sherman. "This is all about building a Fox competitor. Trump is really aiming to take down Fox." OANN owner Robert Herring Sr. told Times of San Diego that "so far we know nothing about Trump Jr buying our company," and "we are not anxious to sell." Peter Weber

Biden retakes 8-point lead in Fox News poll as voters sour on Trump's pandemic response

2:58 a.m.

It isn't the 11-point blowout registered by Quinnipiac on Wednesday, but former Vice President Joe Biden has taken lead of 8 percentage points over President Trump in a Fox News poll released Thursday night. In the same poll a month ago, the two were tied, but before that Biden held a steady lead over Trump. Biden's 48-40 percent lead "is outside the poll's margin of error," Fox News notes. "However, given that 11 percent are undecided or plan to vote for someone else, neither candidate hits 50 percent support. The race could go either way."

Biden has a national lead of 5.5 points in RealClearPolitics' polling average.

The voters in the Fox News survey have a better opinion of Biden than Trump — Biden's net favorability is +2 points while Trump's is -12 points. But the numbers Fox News focused on are coronavirus versus economy. Biden bested Trump by 9 points (46-37 percent) on trust to handle the coronavirus pandemic and led Trump by 17 points on health care (50-33 percent), while Trump held a 3-point lead on managing the economy (45-42 percent). Overall, 44 percent of respondents approved of Trump's job performance while 54 percent disapproved.

The election is still months away, but a few metrics could spell trouble for Trump. Two groups he won in 2016, senior citizens and independents, currently back Biden by 17 points and 13 points, respectively. Biden also had a 12-point lead among voters who are very motivated to vote this fall, and 69 percent of Biden voters said they are extremely motivated to vote versus 63 percent of Trump voters.

Trump, who complained on Twitter earlier Thursday that "Fox News is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd," tweeted (and retweeted) his own poll Thursday night.

The Fox News poll was conducted May 17-20 among 1,207 registered voters contacted via phone by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R). The poll's margin of sampling error is ±2.5 percentage points for all registered voters. Peter Weber

Universal Orlando aims to reopen on June 5

2:06 a.m.
Universal Studios Orlando.
AP Photo/John Raoux

Universal Orlando is proposing reopening to the public on June 5, a plan that has been endorsed by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force but must still get approval from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Universal Orlando executive John Sprouls said the parks would start reopening on June 1, with only team members allowed on property. On June 3 and 4, access would be granted to some Universal Orlando passholders.

When Universal is open to the public, capacity will be limited, and all visitors will have to wear masks and get their temperatures checked. Workers will also have their temperatures taken, and will frequently clean and disinfect chairs, tables, and other high-touch areas. Interactive play areas will not be open, and water and mist elements will be turned off on rides.

All of Orlando's major theme parks shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Universal is the first to announce an intended reopening date. Catherine Garcia

University of California system to eliminate SAT and ACT requirements

1:28 a.m.
UCLA.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The University of California regents voted unanimously on Thursday to halt SAT and ACT testing requirements through 2024 and eliminate them completely for California students by 2025.

Under the plan put together by UC President Janet Napolitano, the UC system will break away from the SAT and ACT tests and develop its own way of assessing applicants. Starting in 2022, standardized test results will be optional for applicants, and eliminated completely for California students in 2025. The goal is for the UC system to have its own assessment by the fall of that year.

This is an "incredible step in the right direction," John Pérez, chair of the UC Board of Regents, told the Los Angeles Times. Critics of standardized testing say it is not equitable, favoring wealthier students over those who are underprivileged, and is a weak way to assess applicants. Those in favor of keeping the SAT and ACT requirements in place believe removing them will lead to grade inflation and ill-prepared students gaining admission.

The College Board, which owns the SAT, and ACT say their tests are not biased and take into consideration inequalities in education. For more on how the UC system currently weighs standardized testing scores and a surprising study about the SATs and disadvantaged students, visit the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia

Has Trump successfully politicized the pandemic?

1:17 a.m.
A billboard in New York
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

A new poll from Politico and Harvard's School of Public Health found that Americans are broadly concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic — 78 percent of respondents called their state's outbreak a "serious problem," including 88 percent of Democrats, 63 percent of Republicans, and 77 percent of independents. But there is a sharp new partisan divide about how to respond.

When asked if nonessential businesses — like hair salons, gyms, malls — should be allowed to reopen in their state, 51 percent said no, not until the spread of COVID-19 has been contained, while 46 percent said yes. But 61 percent of Republicans favored opening all businesses now, as President Trump has been forcefully pushing, while 69 percent of Democrats backed keeping nonessential businesses closed, a position most public health experts prefer.

"What we have here is a very real partisan split that you don't expect to find in a public health epidemic," Robert Blendon, the Harvard health policy professor who helped design the poll, tells Politico. "I think the president and many Republican leaders in the Congress have really defined getting the economy going as a critical issue, where Democrats don't buy into that focus." The poll was conducted May 5-10 among 1,007 adults and has a margin of error of ±3.5 percentage points.

Trump has been trying to get Americans to subscribe to the idea of transitioning to a feeling of normalcy, and he has succeeded in one way, John Harris argues at Politico: "The incumbent president has managed to make American politics the first arena of national life to return to something recognizable as normal." Harris explains:

Campuses are still closed, and may yet be for months to come. Most people still don't feel it's safe to visit aging relatives. ... But political culture has returned to something close to its pre-pandemic state. People are filled with resentment and malice toward their fellow citizens. They are arguing over eccentric or ephemeral controversies. They are sanctimoniously and often hypocritically denouncing the sanctimoniousness and hypocrisy of their opponents. Above all, many influential voices across the ideological spectrum are united in the assumption that the most important subject — constant and all-consuming — to be thinking and talking about is Trump. [John Harris, Politico]

Trump is "trying to get American politics back to normal, as he understands the word," Harris writes. "At least in some narrow ways he knows it's working." Read his column at Politico. Peter Weber

Connecticut girl sends more than 1,500 art kits to kids in shelters and foster care

12:17 a.m.

Chelsea Phaire has one goal: to make art available to everyone.

The 10-year-old from Danbury, Connecticut, launched Chelsea's Charity so she could send crayons, colored pencils, markers, gel pens, paper, and coloring books to kids in homeless shelters and foster care. Two years ago, Phaire witnessed gun violence, and began to use art as therapy. It helped her so much that she wanted to share the experience with other kids going through trauma.

Phaire launched her charity last August on her birthday, asking friends to donate art supplies in lieu of presents. With those materials, she was able to put together 40 art kits for a homeless shelter in New York. She set up an Amazon wishlist so people from around the country could donate items, and in the first five months of her charity, Phaire distributed nearly 1,000 kits.

Prior to the pandemic, Phaire and her mom would meet with the kids receiving the art kits, but now they are sending the supplies instead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Chelsea's Charity has sent more than 1,500 kits out to children in 12 states. "I feel good inside knowing how happy they are when they get their art kits," Phaire told CNN. "I have definitely grown as a person because of this. Now my dream is to meet every kid in the entire world and give them art. Who knows, maybe if we do that and then our kids do that, we'll have world peace." Catherine Garcia

Washington finds it paid out hundreds of millions in fraudulent unemployment benefits

May 21, 2020
An unemployment application.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

"Sophisticated criminals" have used stolen information to fraudulently receive hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits from the state of Washington.

Suzi LeVine, commissioner of Washington's Employment Security Department, revealed on Thursday that imposters have used the stolen identities of tens of thousands of state residents to apply for benefits. LeVine said an investigation is underway, with the state and federal law enforcement working to try to get the money back. She was unable to give any specific numbers, as this is an active case. "These are very sophisticated criminals who have pretty robust collections of information on people, and they are activating and monetizing that information," she said.

Last week, several media outlets reported on a Secret Service alert about a Nigerian fraud ring targeting Washington as part of an attempt to commit large-scale fraud against a state unemployment program, The Associated Press reports. LeVine said prior to this, officials had become suspicious when employers began calling and saying they received information about benefits that their workers did not request.

LeVine said countermeasures have been taken that "prevented hundreds of millions of additional dollars from going out to criminals and have prevented thousands of fraudulent claims being filed." Now, applicants who set up direct deposit will have to wait longer for their payments, as the state is taking extra time to verify claims.

Since businesses first began to close in March because of the coronavirus, more than 1.1 million people in Washington have filed for unemployment benefits, AP reports. Washington's maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $790, the country's second-highest amount, which "does make us a more attractive target overall," LeVine said. Catherine Garcia

