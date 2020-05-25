See More Speed Reads
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Attorneys: DOJ investigating Ahmaud Arbery killing as a possible hate crime

8:25 p.m.
An attorney for the Arbery family stands next to a mural of Ahmaud Arbery.
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Attorneys for the family of Ahmaud Arbery said on Monday the Department of Justice is launching an investigation into Arbery's shooting death as a potential hate crime.

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot and killed on Feb. 23 while jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia. He was unarmed. On May 9, a white father and son — Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 — were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault against Arbery.

The shooting was captured on video, and the man who recorded the incident, William Bryan, 50, was arrested last week and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Gregory McMichael told police he followed Arbery with his son because they suspected he was behind a string of burglaries, and claimed Travis McMichael shot Arbery twice after they fought over a shotgun.

The Arbery family lawyers also said the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia will investigate why it took two months for Glynn County and the state of Georgia to make arrests in the case. Gregory McMichael is a retired investigator for Glynn County. Catherine Garcia

Memorial Day musings
Trump insults Marine veteran Rep. Conor Lamb, calls him an 'American fraud'

7:28 p.m.
Rep. Conor Lamb.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump spent part of Memorial Day taking shots at Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Penn.), calling him an "American fraud," misrepresenting his voting record, and spelling his name wrong, all in one tweet.

Lamb, a Marine Corps veteran, represents Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District. The state's primary is next week, and Trump took the opportunity to praise his opponent, Republican Army combat veteran Sean Parnell, while slamming Lamb. "Sean Parnell is an American Hero," Trump tweeted. "Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement!"

Lamb was one of more than a dozen Democrats to not vote for Pelosi as Speaker of the House in 2019. In response, Lamb tweeted that Trump and Republicans have been "lying about my record since the day I became a candidate. It hasn't stopped, and it won't stop, until we beat them at the ballot box in November." Catherine Garcia

tests
Virgin Orbit's inaugural rocket launch fails

6:40 p.m.
Richard Branson.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Virgin Orbit, the company founded by Richard Branson with the aim of launching smaller satellites, tried unsuccessfully on Monday to launch a rocket off the coast of Southern California.

It was the company's first test launch of a new rocket, which had been in development for five years, The Associated Press reports. The rocket was released from a jet dubbed Cosmic Girl, and dropped over the Pacific Ocean. In a statement, Virgin Orbit said it could confirm a "clean release from the aircraft. However, the mission terminated shortly into the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base." The company did not say what went wrong, but stated it will "learn more as our engineers analyze the mountain of data we collected today."

The rocket carried a test satellite, but the purpose of the flight was to gather data on each step of the launch process. Over the weekend, Virgin Orbit executive Will Pomerantz said roughly half of all first rocket launches fail, and company CEO Dan Hart said after conducting numerous tests and inspections, "in the end the questions are always, has everything been thought about and are there any gaps or seams, and those are the questions you only learn when you commit to flight." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
WHO temporarily pauses hydroxychloroquine study, citing safety concerns

1:48 p.m.
Hydroxychloroquine.
GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization is temporarily halting a study on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as potential COVID-19 treatments due to safety concerns.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the decision on Monday, after a study published in The Lancet medical journal suggested COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die, CNN reports. The drugs were being reviewed as part of the WHO's Solidarity Trial — a coronavirus research effort involving more than 400 hospitals in 35 countries.

President Donald Trump last week revealed he takes hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against COVID-19, despite there being no evidence of its effectiveness and the FDA cautioning against the drug due to serious side effects including abnormal heart rhythms. Meanwhile Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is touting the other drug halted in the study, chloroquine.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board will review data about the drugs to assess whether they should continue to be used in the trial, though other arms of the trial will carry on, per CNN.

Tedros noted the halt concerns hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as they pertain to COVID-19. "I wish to reiterate that these drugs are accepted as generally safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases or malaria," he said. Taylor Watson

out and about
Joe Biden wears mask in 1st public appearance since March

12:34 p.m.
Joe Biden.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Biden is back.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday made his first public appearance since mid-March as he visited a veterans memorial in Delaware, notably clad in a mask. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee laid a wreath in honor of Memorial Day, alongside his wife, Jill Biden, who also wore a mask.

Biden's choice to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic is in stark contrast to President Donald Trump, who often refuses to wear masks in public, fearful that he'd look ridiculous.

Biden's first outing in two months may serve as a trial run for public events, reports The Associated Press, suggesting he won't spend the remaining five months until the election campaigning from home. While advisers hope to resume campaign activities eventually, they intend to do so "when safety allows, and we will not do that a day sooner," said Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon. Taylor Watson

tests tests tests
Trump administration promises 100 million coronavirus testing swabs by the end of 2020

10:57 a.m.
Coronavirus test.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Trump administration sent Congress a national coronavirus testing strategy in time to meet a Sunday deadline, The Washington Post reports, citing a copy of the 80-page "COVID-19 Strategic Testing Plan" it obtained.

The report delivered to Congress promises that the federal government will buy 100 million swabs by the end of 2020 and distribute them to states to help them expand testing. The document did not outline federal testing goals for each state; instead it listed testing targets states reported to federal officials for May. Public health officials say broader testing to determine who has been infected with the novel coronavirus and who might have immunity are key to curbing the spread of the outbreak and allowing the economy to fully reopen.

The administration plan calls for every state to try to test at least 2 percent of its population in May and June. Read more at The Washington Post. Harold Maass

voting in florida
Judge finds Florida 'pay-to-vote' system for felons unconstitutional

10:29 a.m.
Voting in Florida.
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

A federal judge has ruled that a Florida law requiring felons to pay all court fines and fees before they can register to vote was unconstitutional.

Judge Robert Hinkle of the United States District Court in Tallahassee wrote that the restrictions amounted to a poll tax that would prevent voting by people who can't afford to pay, The Washington Post reports. "The Twenty-Fourth Amendment precludes Florida from conditioning voting in federal elections on payment of these fees and costs," Judge Hinkle wrote, calling the state law a "pay-to-vote system."

Per Hinkle's order, the state must tell felons what they owe and whether they are eligible to vote — if felons don't receive this information within 21 days, they are allowed to register, the Post reports.

Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed through the law after voters overwhelmingly approved a 2018 constitutional amendment restoring voting rights for felons who have completed their sentences, including probation and parole. A DeSantis spokesperson said Sunday the governor's office is examining the ruling. Harold Maass

2020 rnc
Trump threatens to move RNC out of North Carolina over coronavirus restrictions

10:12 a.m.
President Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump in a series of tweets Monday morning threatened to pull the 2020 Republican National Convention out of North Carolina.

Trump tweeted that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is "still in shutdown mood" and said he would be forced to move the convention if not "immediately" given an answer as to whether coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, allowing "full attendance" in the Spectrum Center arena in Charlotte. Trump's tweets "blindsided" those involved in planning the convention, set to be held in late August, CNN reports. The Spectrum Center arena has a capacity of more than 17,500 people.

Vice President Mike Pence reiterated Trump's comments Monday, telling Fox News he looks forward to a swift response from Cooper, and "if need be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence that we can gather there."

Cooper told CNN his decision will not be political or emotional. "This is based on health experts, data, and science and that's it for everybody to see." Taylor Watson

