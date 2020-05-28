See More Speed Reads
'yet another loss of black life'
Minneapolis official calls for naming 'disease' of racism a public health issue after George Floyd death

4:36 p.m.

Amid the outrage over the police killing of George Floyd, one Minneapolis official has called for racism to be declared a public health issue.

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins spoke in a press conference on Thursday as the city grieves "yet another loss of black life," singing "Amazing Grace" as a tribute to 46-year-old Floyd, who died this week after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The officer and three others have been fired.

"I am asking my colleagues, the mayor, and anyone else who is concerned about the state of affairs in our community, to declare a state of emergency declaring racism as a public health issue," she said, per Axios. "Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue."

After a protest outside of Minneapolis 3rd Precinct police station turned violent on Wednesday, Jenkins, who called Floyd's death "senseless" and "tragic," told protesters they have "every right" to "express your anger" but have "no right to perpetrate violence and harm on the very communities that you say that you are standing up for."

Jenkins also said "we need white people to stop perpetuating the system of racism" in an emotional interview with CNN on Thursday afternoon, during which anchor Brooke Baldwin broke down in tears. "As a white woman aware of my own privilege in this country, I am so angry," Baldwin said.

The FBI is investigating Floyd's death, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday called the video of the incident "egregious" and "appalling." Brendan Morrow

veepstakes
The Democratic Party's 'biggest threat' in 2020 is disunity, pollster Stan Greenberg warns

2:59 p.m.
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A prominent Democratic pollster is warning former Vice President Joe Biden about the Democratic Party's biggest problem in 2020 — and offering "the obvious solution."

Stan Greenberg, former lead pollster for Bill Clinton, in a recent presentation warned the Biden campaign that "the biggest threat" Democrats are facing in 2020 is "the lack of support and disengagement of millennials and the fragmentation of non-Biden primary voters," pointing to battleground surveys he has conducted, Politico reports.

"Biden is now behind where Clinton was with Bernie Sanders voters in 2016, with more than 20 percent of the democratic socialist's backers saying they would not vote for him, even as 87 percent of them pledge to vote for a Democrat for Congress," Politico lays out. "At a similar point in the 2016 cycle, roughly 15 percent of Sanders voters said they wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton and Greenberg's own polling through Democracy Corps around Election Day found the same."

When it comes to picking a running mate that will help Biden the most politically, Greenberg reportedly argued Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is the "obvious solution," believing that "above all else, [the Democratic Party] needs consolidation" and arguing that her message resonates among those whose support Biden needs. Politico points to a recent Morning Consult poll suggesting Warren would bring Biden the biggest boost, and CNN recently outlined how Warren is being seen as a rising contender for Biden's VP pick, though the report noted "there are still significant political gaps to bridge" between them.

Greenberg previously pushed former Hillary Clinton to tap Warren as her running mate in 2016 and argues that she would have won had she done so. Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate; he's also faced pressure in recent weeks to select a woman of color, although he hasn't committed to doing so. Biden says he hopes to have his running mate picked by the beginning of August. Brendan Morrow

resume review
Amy Klobuchar declined to prosecute officer at center of George Floyd's death after previous conduct complaints

2:37 p.m.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

George Floyd's death in police custody is renewing criticism of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's (D-Minn.) prosecutorial record.

Before she became a senator and a top contender for former Vice President Joe Biden's vice presidential spot, Klobuchar spent eight years as the Hennepin County attorney, in charge of prosecution for Minneapolis. And while in that position, Klobuchar declined to prosecute multiple police officers cited for excessive force, including the officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck as he protested, The Guardian reports.

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derick Chauvin saw at least 10 conduct complaints during his 19-year tenure before he was fired Tuesday, according to a database that documents complaints against police. In particular, he was involved in the shooting death of a man who had stabbed other people before attacking police, as well as some other undisclosed complaints. Klobuchar did not prosecute Chauvin for the first death, and he was later placed on leave when he and other officers shot and wounded a Native American man in 2011.

As The Washington Post noted in March, Klobuchar "declined to bring charges in more than two dozen cases in which people were killed in encounters with police" as Hennepin County attorney. Instead, she "aggressively prosecuted smaller offenses" that "have been criticized for their disproportionate effect on poor and minority communities," the Post continues. And as Klobuchar undergoes vetting to become a possible vice presidential candidate, that track record is being scrutinized and criticized once again. Kathryn Krawczyk

keeping it simple
John Wick is only called John Wick because Keanu Reeves kept forgetting the actual title

2:07 p.m.
John Wick.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2014 action movie John Wick was originally supposed to be titled Scorn, but actor Keanu Reeves reportedly kept calling it "John Wick" on accident, forcing the studio to change the name. "The only reason it's called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick," the movie's screenwriter, Derek Kolstad, told Comicbook.com. "Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it's John Wick instead of Scorn.' I can't imagine it being Scorn now."

Reeves has actually done a lot to shape the John Wick series over the years, it turns out — he also reportedly insisted on riding a horse in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum "no matter what." Jeva Lange

'everyone needs to get on board'
Rosie Perez and Chris Rock decry the 'arrogance' of those not wearing masks

1:28 p.m.

Live from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) coronavirus press conference, it's Chris Rock and Rosie Perez with an important message about wearing masks.

Cuomo during his daily press conference on Thursday said he was "trying different ways" to communicate the importance of face coverings and social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, and he brought in "two great New Yorkers" who will help by doing advertisements for the state: Rock and Perez.

Perez had a message for those who aren't following the state's guidelines: "Just know that you're not just disrespecting yourself, you're disrespecting your loved ones, your communities, your neighbors, everyone," she said, adding, "Get tested, wear a mask, and let's help fight this virus. We can do it."

Rock echoed that sentiment, saying "everybody that can get tested, should get tested as soon as possible" while comparing social distancing and mask-wearing to taking a prescription.

"Social distancing is what was the prescription, and we need to take the whole dose, or else it's going to get worse," Rock added.

But Rock commented that in Brooklyn, he's observed only about 40 percent of people wearing masks, observing that it's "sad that our health has become a sort of political issue." Perez also decried especially those "hipsters and yuppies" in affluent communities not wearing masks, saying "everyone needs to get on board" and "put your arrogance aside," referencing one of her most famous films by urging these people to put a mask on and "do the right thing." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Wastewater coronavirus tests are catching on after proving to be an early warning sign for outbreaks

1:05 p.m.
Wastewater treatment plant.
iStock/Mr_Twister

Move over, swabs. There's a new coronavirus test in town.

Okay, so traditional tests are still necessary when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19. But testing wastewater for coronavirus' genetic material — something that was just an "intriguing laboratory finding" a month ago — could be even more effective than individual swab tests as the U.S. aims to reopen while avoiding new coronavirus outbreaks and resurgences, Stat News reports.

COVID-19 can be detected in wastewater as early as two weeks before a person begins to show symptoms, and also allows for widespread analysis of just how much of a city is getting sick. After a study pointed this out, wastewater facilities around the country started sending samples to labs, which determined far more people actually had COVID-19 than had been tested for it.

Over the past few weeks, more sewage plants have started sending their samples to labs and even conducting analysis on their own, and more studies have revealed that "you can pick up a signal about a week before the first clinical case," Stat News writes. And while the U.S. is waiting for a lab-to-lab comparison before rolling out a uniform nationwide sewage testing regimen, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands have already launched national programs of their own.

This all may prove key as states move to reopen, as wastewater could show if COVID-19 is spiking again before patients arrive in the hospital. Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Biden points out he was warning about pandemic unpreparedness in October while Trump tweeted about iPhones

12:20 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a humble brag he'd like to share.

In October 2019, months before the coronavirus outbreak began, Biden tweeted a warning to the United States, saying "We are not prepared for a pandemic." Biden then called out President Trump for rolling back measures the Obama administration took, likely referring to Trump's 2018 disbandment of the team directly responsible for handling a pandemic response.

As Biden's Twitter account conveniently pointed out Thursday, while Biden was urging caution, Trump was tweeting about iPhones. Specifically, the president took issue with the button-less feature in iPhone models released in 2017 onward.

In fairness to Trump, this was months before the first COVID-19 case had even been reported, and just one month after the newest iPhone model had been released. And we do miss those buttons. Marianne Dodson

devastating reality
Researchers tested 4,160 people for coronavirus in a San Francisco neighborhood. Not a single white person tested positive.

11:43 a.m.
A mural in San Franciscos Mission District.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

A coronavirus testing project in San Francisco has provided yet another example of how COVID-19 is overwhelmingly affecting people of color.

Diane Havlir, the director of the HIV/AIDS division at the University of California, San Francisco, noticed early in the pandemic that young Latino men were arriving at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with coronavirus symptoms more often than any other demographic. So she conducted a research project that involved testing 4,160 residents of San Francisco's Mission District — and found that not a single white person tested positive, Stat News reports.

Havlir's project focused on a single, 16-square-block census tract in the Mission district, "one of the city's most densely populated and heavily Latinx neighborhoods," Stat News writes. A third of the tract's residents are white, while 58 percent are Hispanic, the U.S. Census estimates. But 95 percent of those who tested positive were Latinx, while no white person in the tract tested positive.

Just like testing and death rates are revealing across the country, "what really comes out of these data is that low-wage essential workers are victims of this disease," Havlir told Stat News. And with 53 percent of those who tested positive showing no symptoms of coronavirus, it's even more clear that allowing workers to stay home only if they feel sick may not be enough to stop the spread. Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

