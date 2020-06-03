-
Trump is reportedly telling advisers Democratic governors are letting their cities 'burn' to 'hurt him'12:11 a.m.
-
Ferguson elects its first black woman as mayor1:13 a.m.
-
Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King loses primary, becomes lame duck12:36 a.m.
-
Retired police captain's shooting death broadcast on Facebook Live12:34 a.m.
-
Former Joint Chiefs chairman 'sickened' by actions against protesters: 'Our fellow citizens are not the enemy'June 2, 2020
-
Confederate monuments, flags being removed across the SouthJune 2, 2020
-
McConnell blocks resolution condemning Trump's response to peaceful protestsJune 2, 2020
-
George W. Bush implores Americans to come together to fight for 'truly equal justice'June 2, 2020
Trump is reportedly telling advisers Democratic governors are letting their cities 'burn' to 'hurt him'
12:11 a.m.
1:13 a.m.
12:36 a.m.
12:34 a.m.
Former Joint Chiefs chairman 'sickened' by actions against protesters: 'Our fellow citizens are not the enemy'
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020