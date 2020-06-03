Snapchat stops promoting Trump's account: 'We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence'

Snapchat has joined Twitter in taking action against President Trump.

The company announced Wednesday it will not promote Trump's Snapchat account on Discover anymore, with a spokesperson for Snap telling The New York Times, "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover."

This decision, Snap said, was based on Trump's Saturday tweets in which he wrote that if protesters at the White House had come "close to breaching the fence," they "would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen." Trump didn't make the remarks on Snapchat itself, the Times reports. His account isn't being removed, Axios notes, but it won't be promoted on Snapchat's Discover page.

This comes after Trump tweeted last week in reference to the Minneapolis protests that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," leading Twitter to slap this post with a warning saying it violated its rules against glorifying violence. Twitter hasn't posted this warning on the "vicious dogs" tweet referenced by Snapchat.

Meanwhile, Facebook is under fire for its hands-off approach with Trump, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg opted not to take any action against the same posts Twitter flagged. After a virtual employee walkout, Zuckerberg defended his approach in an internal meeting on Tuesday, calling it the "right decision." Brendan Morrow