Biden rejects defunding police, while Pelosi and Schumer call it a 'local decision'

1:26 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will not make defunding the police part of his 2020 platform.

Calls to defund police departments have risen amid nationwide protests against police brutality, with activists and even some lawmakers saying police department budgets should be slashed in favor of community-oriented programs and oversight. A campaign spokesperson for Biden said Monday that the presumptive Democratic nominee "does not believe that police should be defunded," and instead called for "reform."

Biden's statement called for "increased funding for public schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment separate from funding for policing — so that officers can focus on the job of policing." Biden also supports funding for "community policing programs," "diversifying police departments," and "body-worn cameras."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) avoided explicitly supporting calls to defund police on Monday. Pelosi called choosing to reroute police funding to other community-centered action a "local decision," but added "that doesn't mean we're going to pile more money on to further militarize police."

Pelosi's comments came after the Democratic leaders unveiled their Justice in Policing Act on Monday, which is full of reforms that would affect police departments nationwide. The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors in the House and Senate so far, but none of them are Republicans. Kathryn Krawczyk

Democrats unveil police reform bill after kneeling in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds

12:27 p.m.

Democrats have officially unveiled their new police reform bill, referring to it as a "first step."

Democratic leaders on Monday announced the Justice in Policing Act, which would ban no-knock warrants in drug cases and chokeholds as well as create a national registry of police misconduct among other measures, two weeks after George Floyd's killing in police custody set off a wave of protests throughout the country.

"True justice can only be achieved with full, comprehensive action," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said. "That's what we are doing today. This is a first step. There is more to come."

Prior to the press conference, Democrats kneeled in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is how long a criminal complaint says former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck.

Pelosi called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to "swiftly" take up the bill once it's passed by the House, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed Democrats in the Senate will "fight like hell to make this a reality."

"Democrats will not let this go away, and we will not rest until we achieve real reforms," Schumer said. "Leader McConnell, let's have the debate. Not just on TV and Twitter, but on the floor of the United States Senate."

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in the press conference said "we're here because black Americans want to stop being killed," while House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said, "The killing must stop. The carnage must end." Brendan Morrow

Study allays fears that blood pressure drugs worsen COVID-19 for patients with hypertension

11:49 a.m.
Huo Shen Shan hospital.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 patients with hypertension are already at a higher risk of death, so it was worrisome when researchers pondered whether taking blood pressure drugs could exacerbate the illness. The medical community was relieved, however, when a study published last week in the European Heart Journal found that taking drugs that control hypertension actually reduced mortality, CNBC reports.

Among nearly 2,900 people hospitalized in February and March at Huo Shen Shan hospital in Wuhan, China, patients with hypertension had twice the risk of death and were more likely to need ventilation than those without, but among the patients who did have high pressure, those treating it with medication significantly lowered their fatality risk.

The findings were surprising — one of the authors, Fei Li of Xijing Hospital in Xi'an, China, was expecting the opposite results — but hopeful, even though normal caveats apply (evidence is from observation rather than randomized trials). "We suggest that patients should not discontinue or change their usual antihypertensive treatment unless instructed by a physician," Li said.

As things stand, the study relates to COVID-19 patients with high blood pressure, which is still crucial considering how many people in the United States suffer from hypertension. Not only do the drugs give those patients a much higher chance of surviving the coronavirus, but it also means they won't have to stop taking their medication, which adds another layer of general risk.

But there's also talk that these drugs could be studied as an actual treatment for COVID-19, Dr. Luis Ruilope of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid wrote in an editorial in the journal, which makes sense since there's growing evidence COVID-19 may be a vascular disease, rather than a purely respiratory one. Tim O'Donnell

U.S. coronavirus cases are stuck at a plateau as other countries continue to dip

11:28 a.m.

New Zealand may have defeated coronavirus, but in the U.S., things may be getting worse.

Several states have reported upticks in coronavirus cases after letting businesses reopen, and amid widespread protests against police brutality in the U.S. It's leading the U.S. into a case count plateau, while other countries have seen major case drops and even total eradication.

On Monday, Virginia reported 1,284 new coronavirus cases in the past week, up from 863 the week before. Meanwhile neighboring Maryland reported 491 new cases in the first week of June, a drop from the 712 it saw the week before. Those numbers came as most of Maryland and Virginia entered their second phases of reopening, WAMU reports.

Kentucky meanwhile reported 319 coronavirus cases over the weekend, among the higher numbers it has seen in several weeks. North and South Carolina have both seen a 60 percent increase in case counts over the past two weeks, while Tennessee has seen a 75 percent uptick in the past two weeks, NPR reports. The Texas Medical Center in Houston has reported a 16 percent rise in ICU admissions of coronavirus patients. And in Florida, the CDC is attributing a boom in pneumonia deaths to COVID-19.

NPR does warn it's hard to compare even neighboring states' coronavirus count due to variations in testing and reporting, and cautions that it's too soon to attribute COVID-19 upticks to widespread protests. Kathryn Krawczyk

Study concludes U.S. coronavirus shutdown measures prevented 60 million additional infections

10:49 a.m.
A person crosses the street on March 27, 2020 in New York City
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus lockdown measures put into place in six countries prevented more than 500 million additional COVID-19 infections, including tens of millions in the United States, a new study has concluded.

A study published in Nature on Monday and conducted by University of California at Berkeley researchers found that measures implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States prevented 60 million infections up to April 6, The Washington Post reports.

The study looked at six countries and found that various shutdown policies and interventions prevented or delayed 530 million infections across the United States, China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and France, though the researchers say 62 million of the additional infections would have actually been officially confirmed as cases through testing, including 4.8 million confirmed cases in the U.S. The United States has confirmed about 1.9 million COVID-19 cases.

In China, 285 million cases were prevented, the study says, with this including 37 million cases that would have been confirmed. The researchers looked at the effect of 1,717 policies put into place to slow the virus' spread in these countries.

"I don't think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time," lead author Solomon Hsiang said. "There have been huge personal costs to staying home and canceling events, but the data show that each day made a profound difference. By using science and cooperating, we changed the course of history." Brendan Morrow

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is reportedly being vetted as Biden's running mate

10:32 a.m.
Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for City Of Hope

Rumors began swirling that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms could emerge as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden after she gave a well-received speech late last month during protests against police brutality in her city. As it turns out, those rumors are true, Politico reports.

Two sources with knowledge of the discussions confirmed the Biden campaign is vetting Bottoms to potentially be the Democratic presidential nominee's vice president. Bottoms deferred questions about the process to the campaign, and said she remains focused on her mayoral role, the protests, and the coronavirus pandemic. But she has previously acknowledged she was honored to have her name mentioned.

Bottoms is known for sticking by Biden through thick and thin. She was the first big city mayor to endorse him and has served as a campaign trail surrogate for over a year, refusing to budge even when it looked like his campaign was on the edge of collapse.

Politico also reports the Biden campaign has begun to focus more heavily on selecting a black woman as vice president, especially in light of the nationwide demonstrations responding to racial injustice. Other candidates for vice president besides Bottoms include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), former Georgia Democratic state House Leader Stacey Abrams, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

"These are extraordinary times, Joe is an extraordinary candidate," said former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first black woman to serve in the Senate. "The only way he's going to get the voters energized is to have a black woman candidate — a black woman — for vice president." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

500 epidemiologists weigh in on when they might be able to do 'everyday activities' again

8:49 a.m.
A worker at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport wears a mask on March 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Which activities put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic might soon be safe to resume, and which might need to remain on hold for quite a while longer?

To get a sense of the answer, The New York Times surveyed a group of 511 epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists on when they expect to personally resume 18 activities. Though the Times notes these are personal answers that take their "life circumstances" into account, the activities that a plurality or majority said they may resume this summer included seeing a doctor for a nonurgent appointment and getting a haircut at a salon or barber shop.

Then there were activities a plurality or majority said they expect to resume in between three and 12 months, including attending a small dinner party, going to the gym, working in a shared office, flying on a plane, or riding a subway or bus. Finally, the activities that a plurality or majority said they'd likely not resume for a year or more include attending a wedding or funeral and attending a sporting event, concert, or play. Forty-two percent said they'd wait a year or more to hug or shake hands when greeting friends, as well, while six percent expected they would "never again" do so. "I think the handshake is dead," one expert told the Times.

The experts were split on when they'll go out with someone they don't know well again, and they were also divided on when they expected to go to church or another religious service, with 43 percent saying three to 12 months and 43 percent saying longer.

When it comes to wearing face masks, though, more than half the experts agreed they don't expect to stop routinely doing so for another year or more, with one noting, "I will probably always wear a mask on a plane from now on." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Trump's internal polls reportedly show a 'brutal' falloff among independents and a 'woman problem'

8:03 a.m.
Trump walks against the wind
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

A CNN/SSRS poll released Monday morning shows former Vice President Joe Biden crushing President Trump by 14 percentage points, 55 percent to 41 percent, in a head-to-head matchup five months before the election. Those are Biden's highest marks yet and Trump's lowest back to April 2019 in CNN's tracking polls. Worse for Trump, his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, never got close to breaking 50 percent in any polling average from June 2016 to the election, Harry Enten writes at CNN, while Biden's average in live interview polls conducted over the past week is 51 percent.

"If the election were held today," The Associated Press reports, Trump would "likely lose." Trump, his political advisers, and campaign staff "have grown increasingly concerned about his re-election chances as they've watched Trump's standing take a pummeling first on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and now during a nationwide wave of protests against racial injustice," AP says. "Internal campaign surveys and public polling showed a steady erosion in support for Trump among seniors and in battleground states once believed to be leaning decisively in the president's direction."

A source briefed on Trump's internal polls tells Axios' Jonathan Swan they are "brutal," especially his significant drop-off among independents — though, another adviser added, Trump also has a "woman problem." Trump's top political advisers all huddled for the first time last week to try to right Trump's campaign ship, Swan adds. "There's a thought that we need to shift to be much more cohesive in terms of a message of healing, rebuilding, restoring, recovering ... a theme that goes with COVID and the economy and the race stuff," a senior Trump adviser tells Axios. "The messaging that works for the red-MAGA-hat base doesn't resonate with independents."

The CNN/SSRS poll was conducted June 2-5 via live interviews with 1,125 registered voters, and its margin of sampling error is ±3.6 percentage points. Peter Weber

