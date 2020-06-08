Prosecutor shoots down Prince Andrew's claim he offered assistance in Epstein probe

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman is firing back at Prince Andrew.

Federal prosecutors in New York as part of their ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation have formally requested an interview with Prince Andrew, NBC News reported on Sunday, and in response, Andrew's legal team said he "has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ."

But Berman, attorney for the Southern District of New York, is now refuting that in a statement, saying on Monday afternoon that Andrew "yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate." In fact, Berman says, Andrew "has repeatedly declined our request to schedule" an interview and "informed us unequivocally — through the very same counsel who issued today's release — that he would not come in for such an interview."

SDNY lays into Prince Andrew: pic.twitter.com/1mxrB5yUOM — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) June 8, 2020

Berman previously called out Andrew in January, saying he has provided "zero cooperation," and in March, Berman said Andrew had "completely shut the door on any voluntary cooperation." Andrew stepped back from public duties last year amid scrutiny over his ties to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who hanged himself while awaiting trial last year, and Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew. Andrew has denied her allegations.

The formal request to speak to Andrew came through the British government under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, according to NBC, which notes it's "similar to a subpoena." Andrew's legal team claimed statements made by the New York prosecutors have provided an "entirely misleading account" of their interactions with the DOJ.

Berman in his statement says that if Andrew is "serious about cooperating," though, prosecutors' "doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him." Brendan Morrow