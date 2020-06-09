See More Speed Reads
Crime
Chad Daybell in custody after human remains found at his Idaho home

7:57 p.m.
Chad Daybell's property in Idaho.
Nate Eaton/EastIdahoNews.com via AP

Chad Daybell was taken into custody on Tuesday after human remains were found on his property in Salem, Idaho, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said.

The remains have not been identified, and Daybell has not been charged with anything. Rexburg police, FBI investigators, and members of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office searched the property as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, is Chad Daybell's new wife. The children have not been seen since September, and the Daybells previously told investigators they were staying with friends.

The case has received national attention, due to its strange twists and turns. The Daybells, who married in October, slipped out of Idaho and were tracked down to Hawaii earlier this year. Lori Daybell has since been charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation; she has pleaded not guilty.

Chad Daybell is a podcaster who talks about the biblical end times, and has self-published fiction books about the apocalypse. Last summer, Lori Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona, claiming it was in self-defense. Vallow had filed for divorce from Lori Daybell, saying she believed she was "a resurrected being of God" who could kill him with her "powers." Cox died in December of a pulmonary blood clot.

Chad Daybell is also under investigation in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. She died in October, two weeks before Chad and Lori Daybell were married. Chad said she died in her sleep, but authorities became suspicious in December and exhumed her body; the autopsy results have not been made public. Catherine Garcia

closing time
Signet, parent company of Zales, Kay, and Jared, to close almost 400 stores

6:45 p.m.
Shoppers walk by a Kay Jewelers and Zales.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Signet — the parent company of several mall-based jewelry stores, including Kay, Zales, Jared, and Piercing Pagoda — will permanently shutter nearly 400 of its locations in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom.

While sales were strong around Valentine's Day, the coronavirus pandemic hit Signet hard; with its stores forced to closed, the company had a first-quarter loss of $291 million and a 40.5 percent sales decline to $852.1 million, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Signet has 3,200 stores worldwide, and initially, 150 stores in the United States and Canada and 80 in the United Kingdom will close; an additional 150 locations will shutter after their leases are reviewed. A company spokesperson said all brands will be affected, but did not say which stores will close. Last year, Signet closed 200 stores, and in 2018, the company shut down 150.

In a statement, Signet CEO Gina Drosos said the company is "gathering valuable insights on customer behaviors and plan to use these leanings to enhance our competitive advantage and emerge stronger from the crisis." Catherine Garcia

it's unanimous
Air Force Gen. Charles Brown becomes first black military service chief after unanimous Senate confirmation

5:25 p.m.

Gen. Charles Brown was confirmed Tuesday by the Senate as the Air Force's new chief of staff, making him the country's first-ever black service chief and the first black American to sit on the Joint Chiefs of Staff since Colin Powell was chair between 1989 and 1993, The Hill notes.

It was a pretty easy choice for the often contentious upper chamber, as it turns out — the Senate confirmed Brown unanimously, which is not a common sight in Washington, D.C.

Brown is taking over for Gen. David Goldfein, who is expected to retire later this summer. Since 2018, Brown has served as the commander of Pacific Air Forces, and he also previously led the U.S. Air Forces Central Command in 2015 and 2016. Before that, he served multiple tours across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, piloting an F-16 fighter jet.

Brown's swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place Aug. 6. Tim O'Donnell

new york news
New York repeals 50-A law that hides police disciplinary records from the public

5:21 p.m.

New York has quickly taken tangible action after protesters and celebrities called for greater transparency in police departments statewide.

New York's state Senate voted 40-22 on Tuesday to repeal 50-A, a section of a state law that blocks police disciplinary records from the public. The law has been around for decades and activists have wanted it gone for years, but a wave of letter-writing campaigns, protests, and celebrity support finally made it happen.

Starting Monday, the New York state legislature has churned through a wave of police reform bills. That includes a ban on chokeholds — which was already in place in the NYPD for years before an officer used a chokehold and killed Eric Garner. It also includes the repeal of 50-A, which was enacted in the 1970s and blocks the release of "all personnel records used to evaluate performance" of police officers unless allowed by a court or judge. The NYPD recently "fought in court to expand the interpretation of the law" so it includes records of disciplinary hearings, The New York Times describes.

After the killing of George Floyd sparked protests across New York and the country, New York state Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx) introduced a proposal to repeal 50-A. The majority-Democrat Senate passed the bill, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has promised to sign it. Bailey highlighted the history of 50-A in a Tuesday statement celebrating its repeal, saying this move "will help restore public trust in law enforcement." Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

'empty apology'
Al Sharpton blasts NFL's Goodell: 'Don't apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back.'

5:04 p.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton is far from satisfied with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's "empty" apology.

Sharpton on Tuesday delivered another stirring eulogy for George Floyd at his funeral in Houston, and referenced Goodell's recent admission amid the nationwide protests that the NFL was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" and now encourages players to "speak out and peacefully protest."

"Well, don't apologize," Sharpton said in response. "Give Colin Kaepernick a job back. Don't come with some empty apology."

Goodell didn't specifically mention or offer an apology to Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who sparked a movement in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice and settled a collusion lawsuit against the NFL in 2019, and he also didn't clarify if his apology meant the league now supports taking a knee during the national anthem.

Sharpton, whose comments drew applause, blasted the NFL for taking "a man's livelihood" and again called on the league to "repay the damage you did to the career you stood down, because when Colin took a knee, he took it for the families in this building." Brendan Morrow

labor unions
Ilhan Omar explains the 'disconnect' between the labor movement and police unions

4:04 p.m.
Ilhan Omar.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Amid the nationwide protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd, a debate has sprung up — not necessarily about whether policing in the U.S. needs reform, but rather what that reform should look like.

Some people are calling for incremental changes, others for abolishing police departments completely, and many more land somewhere in between with a focus on reducing police funding, fundamentally restructuring law enforcement, and diverting resources to other community needs like housing and education. Regardless, all sides would likely face some resistance from police unions.

For those with progressive leanings who support the larger labor movement, like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), singling out police unions may seem antithetical to their normal ideology. But Omar told MinnPost in an interview published Tuesday that she believes there's a "disconnect" between police unions and the rest of the movement. "The kind of protection that police unions have fought for is one I don't believe is in lockstep with what the rest of the unions fight for," she said.

Other unions, she explained, aim to protect workers in a vulnerable position and "advance more humane and dignified" workplace policies. As the congresswoman sees it, police unions differ in that have fought for "the ability to function with impunity and cause harm to the community." Read more at MinnPost. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd
Biden says 'now is the time for racial justice' at George Floyd's funeral

3:39 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden remotely delivered remarks at George Floyd's funeral in Houston on Tuesday after meeting with his family earlier this week, calling for racial justice and saying the U.S. can't "turn away" from racism.

Biden spoke via a pretaped video message at the funeral, which took place at the Fountain of Praise church just over two weeks after Floyd's killing in police custody set off a wave of protests across the country.

"To George's family and friends, Jill and I know the deep hole in your hearts when you bury a piece of your soul deep in this Earth," Biden said. "As I've said to you privately, we know. We know you will never feel the same again."

Floyd's family has had to grieve in public, which Biden called a "burden, a burden that is now your purpose to change the world for the better in the name of George Floyd."

In the wake of Floyd's killing, Biden said the U.S. can't "once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul," and "now is the time for racial justice."

"Because when there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America," Biden said.

The Democratic presidential nominee previously met with Floyd's family in person, after which attorney Benjamin Crump said he "listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe."

Members of Floyd's family also delivered powerful remarks at the funeral. His niece vowed "justice will be served" and his brother thanked God for "giving me my own personal superman." Brendan Morrow

hunting in alaska
Trump administration rolls back restrictions on killing cubs and pups in Alaska

3:23 p.m.
Brown bear and cubs.
LuCaAr/iStock

The Trump administration on Tuesday finalized a rule that eliminates protective hunting restrictions in Alaska established in 2015 by the Obama administration.

The 2015 rule aimed to protect wildlife on Alaska's national preserves by banning hunting methods otherwise approved by the state. Such practices that will again be permitted include: luring hibernating bears with doughnuts, grease-soaked bread, and other junk foods; using dogs to hunt black bears; using artificial light to enter wolf dens to kill mothers and pups; and targeting certain animals from boats, airplanes, and snowmobiles.

The new rule will go into effect in 30 days.

Alaska officials in support of the rollback said the 2015 regulation "infringed on traditional native hunting practices and were more restrictive than what is permitted on state land," reports The Washington Post. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) said, "This is a step towards acknowledging Alaska's rightful control over fish and wildlife resources all across the state."

But Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association, disagrees. "Shooting hibernating mama and baby bears is not the conservation legacy that our national parks are meant to preserve and no way to treat or manage park wildlife," she told the Post.

The new rule could have physiological consequences for the animals, Gizmodo reports, as baiting bears with junk food may cause them to hibernate less. Increased hunting of predators including bears and wolves could throw off the balance of the ecosystem, too. Taylor Watson

