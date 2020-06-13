Police, protesters clash in Paris as far-right groups descend on London demonstrations

As protests against police brutality and systemic racism have seemingly grown less tense, the movement's offshoots in Europe have led to violent clashes between not only demonstrators and police, but far-right groups, as well.

In London, far-right groups claiming they want to defend British culture and protect London's monuments reportedly hurled racial slurs at the anti-racism protesters, and the two sides broke out into fights as police tried to break them up. London's Black Lives Matter protests were reportedly smaller and more scattered than in recent days because the right-wing groups announced they would congregate in the area where a larger march had been planned.

Meanwhile, French police reportedly used tear against protesters who tried to hold a banned march in Paris.

The protests inspired by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have struck a chord in France, where police have reportedly received almost 1,500 against officers last year, many of them alleging violence. Since the protests began, the country has been chokeholds as a restraining tactic in some cases, and France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said any officer strongly suspected of racism would be suspended. Police unions have pushed back, even launching counter-protests. Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell