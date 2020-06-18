See More Speed Reads
police shootings
Kentucky AG vows a 'thorough and fair' investigation into Breonna Taylor shooting

10:02 p.m.
Flowers in honor of Breonna Taylor.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) on Thursday moved to assure the public that his office is "undertaking a thorough and fair investigation" into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed in March after Louisville Metro Police officers entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant. Her boyfriend said he fired a warning shot, thinking they were intruders, and the officers returned fire, hitting Taylor eight times.

Cameron said the Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit has been sending information to his office as it conducts its own probe into the incident, but would not go into specifics about the evidence he has received. "We believe that the independent steps we are taking are crucial for the findings to be accepted, both by the community and by those directly involved in the case," he said. "An investigation of this magnitude, when done correctly, requires time and patience."

In May, Cameron became a special prosecutor in the case after a commonwealth attorney cited a conflict of interest, CNN reports. On Sunday, Beyoncé sent Cameron a letter, calling on him to file criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting. "Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy," she wrote. Catherine Garcia

yes that Fox News
Latest Fox News poll has Biden leading Trump by 12 points

10:44 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A new Fox News poll released Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Trump, with 50 percent of respondents saying they would vote for Biden compared to 38 percent for Trump.

In May, Biden was up by eight points, with 48 percent supporting Biden and 40 percent backing Trump. Independents favor Biden over Trump by 39 to 17 percent, but 43 percent are undecided or said they will support someone else.

Daron Shaw conducts the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson, and said Trump must "expand beyond traditional Republican groups and cut Biden's support among independents. The best news in the poll for the Trump campaign is a significant percentage of independents saying they haven't decided or are considering a third-party option."

Looking at Trump's job performance, 44 percent of respondents approve of how he is doing, compared to 55 percent who disapprove. In the wake of anti-racism and police brutality protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, 61 percent said they disapprove of how Trump is handling race relations in the country.

Trump is also underperforming with two of his key groups: white evangelical Christians and rural voters. He is up 41 points with white evangelicals and nine points with rural voters, but in 2016, he won the evangelical vote by 64 points and was up by 27 points in rural areas.

The Fox News Poll was conducted June 13 to 16, with 1,343 registered voters participating via phone. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

let's all go to the movies?
AMC CEO says reopened theaters won't require masks because 'we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy'

9:12 p.m.
Outside of AMC Burbank Town Center 8 during the coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2020 in Burbank, CA
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The largest movie theater chain in the U.S. won't require all guests to wear masks when they reopen, seeking to stay out of a "political controversy," according to the CEO.

AMC Theatres on Thursday officially unveiled its plan to begin reopening movie theaters on July 15, after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. But although the company announced new cleaning procedures and said it will open theaters at reduced capacities, it won't require guests to wear masks except "in areas of the country where guests are required" to wear them already. Everywhere else, masks will be "strongly encouraged," the company said.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron spoke on that decision in an interview with Variety, saying, "We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy. We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary." He added that he believes the "vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks" and that "when I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example."

Health officials have repeatedly stressed the necessity of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, and a recent study suggested coronavirus infections would significantly fall if 80 percent of people did so.

Aron's comments about wanting to avoid controversy, ironically, quickly sparked controversy on social media, although AMC isn't alone in its policy. The nation's second-largest theater chain, Regal Cinemas, also won't have a policy of requiring masks to be worn by all guests when they reopen, nor will the third largest, Cinemark Theatres.

This comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday announced the state will now require residents to wear masks in public spaces, a decision met with praise from former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who tweeted, "Anyone making [wearing masks] a political issue is an absolute moron who can't read." Brendan Morrow

investigations
Air Force investigating use of military aircraft to monitor protests

8:47 p.m.
George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Air Force announced on Thursday that its inspector general has launched an investigation into whether military surveillance planes were used to improperly monitor anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in Minneapolis and Washington earlier this month.

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the chief Air Force spokesman, told The New York Times the probe is regarding "the use of Air National Guard RC-26 aircraft to support civil authorities during recent protest activity in U.S. cities." The investigation appears to have been sparked by lawmakers who voiced their concerns that the use of these planes may have violated the civil liberties of protesters, the Times reports.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is an RC-26 pilot with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and he told the Times he flew two night missions over Minneapolis this month, providing real time video to authorities. He said Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) requested the aircraft in order to spot any possible trouble happening below. The camera on the plane is so strong that while flying between 4,000 and 20,000 feet, it is able to capture a general image of a person, but cannot use facial recognition or read license plates, Kinzinger said.

The Times also saw a message sent on June 2 by National Guard officials telling their commanders that the West Virginia Air National Guard deployed an RC-26B aircraft with electronic surveillance equipment to observe protesters in Washington. A military official familiar with the matter told the Times video recorded from the aircraft was sent to senior National Guard leaders in real time, and they were able to watch the footage on their cell phones.

Last week, Joseph Kernan, the under secretary of defense for intelligence and security, sent a letter to the House Intelligence Committee saying that he did not receive any orders from the Trump administration to spy on protesters during the demonstrations. Catherine Garcia

stepping down
Senior State Department official resigns over Trump's response to racial injustice

7:54 p.m.
Mary Elizabeth Taylor with Marc Short.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation on Thursday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying President Trump's actions "cut sharply against my core values and convictions."

Taylor, 30, was the youngest person to ever serve in the role, and was also the first black woman to hold the position. Prior to joining the State Department, she was an aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and worked in the Trump White House as deputy director for nominations.

The Washington Post obtained her resignation letter, which stated, "Moments of upheaval can change you, shift the trajectory of your life, and mold your character. The president's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions. I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs."

Her resignation comes as the country grapples with the anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests that were triggered by the death of George Floyd. In recent weeks, Trump has said he would not support removing Confederate names from military bases, and his campaign originally scheduled a rally in Tulsa — a city that saw a deadly race massacre in 1921 — on Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
With COVID-19 cases rising, California governor orders residents to wear masks in public

6:43 p.m.
People wear face masks at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Amid concerns that an increase in coronavirus cases in California is linked to residents not voluntarily wearing masks, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday ordered that everyone in the state wear masks while in public spaces.

"Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered, putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease," Newsom, the first governor to issue a stay-at-home order in March, said in a statement. "California's strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and practicing physical distancing."

Recently, several counties rescinded their requirements that residents wear masks in public, and Newsom did not say how his order will be enforced or if there will be penalties for those who ignore it. There are also some exceptions — people with medical issues that prevent them from wearing a mask will not have to wear one, nor will the hearing impaired or those who communicate with them, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prior to Thursday, state public health officials had merely been recommending that people wear face coverings. Studies have shown that by wearing a mask, it decreases the risk of spreading the coronavirus. "As Californians venture into our communities more, wearing face coverings is another important way we can help protect one another," State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said. Catherine Garcia

going viral
Oklahoma's skyrocketing coronavirus infection rate has this epidemiologist begging people to skip Trump's rally

5:46 p.m.

Oklahoma is leading the nation in new coronavirus infection rates — and President Trump hasn't even had his Tulsa rally yet.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and public health scientist at Harvard University, shared analysis Thursday from his team of researchers that showed how much each state's coronavirus infection rate had grown in the past week. Oklahoma topped the list of states with the largest increase in the rate of new cases, up 111 percent — more than double — from the week before. Feigl-Ding described the rate growth as "exponential and meteoric," and then warn Oklahomans against attending Trump's campaign rally this weekend.

Trump is set to appear at the BOK Center on Saturday, which holds close to 20,000 people. The facility released a statement Thursday spelling out what it would do to prevent virus spread during the rally, including handing out masks to everyone who attends, and asked the Trump campaign to share its own health and safety plan.

But given that Trump has tried to claim the coronavirus is "dying out" and resisted wearing a mask himself, it seems unlikely he will implore his fans to listen to the BOK Center's suggestions. Kathryn Krawczyk

love isn't canceled
Raven-Symoné marries partner Miranda Maday in surprise backyard ceremony

4:42 p.m.
Raven-Symone.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné married her partner, Miranda Maday, in a surprise ceremony this week, reports People.

The That's So Raven star had teased on Instagram that "something happened" that "has changed my life FOR THE BETTER" before posting a photograph of the couple embracing. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven-Symoné, 34, wrote. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

Based on photos shared by Raven-Symoné and Maday, the pair celebrated their nuptials with an intimate backyard wedding. Added Raven-Symoné, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small this time." Jeva Lange

