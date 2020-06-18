Kentucky AG vows a 'thorough and fair' investigation into Breonna Taylor shooting

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) on Thursday moved to assure the public that his office is "undertaking a thorough and fair investigation" into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed in March after Louisville Metro Police officers entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant. Her boyfriend said he fired a warning shot, thinking they were intruders, and the officers returned fire, hitting Taylor eight times.

Cameron said the Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit has been sending information to his office as it conducts its own probe into the incident, but would not go into specifics about the evidence he has received. "We believe that the independent steps we are taking are crucial for the findings to be accepted, both by the community and by those directly involved in the case," he said. "An investigation of this magnitude, when done correctly, requires time and patience."

In May, Cameron became a special prosecutor in the case after a commonwealth attorney cited a conflict of interest, CNN reports. On Sunday, Beyoncé sent Cameron a letter, calling on him to file criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting. "Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy," she wrote. Catherine Garcia