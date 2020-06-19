This is why Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) just claimed to be father to a 'nonwhite' son

-
This is why Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) just claimed to be father to a 'nonwhite' son12:22 a.m.
CNN says Trump retweet mocking the network exploits 'innocent children'12:20 a.m.
Amy Klobuchar withdraws from VP consideration, says Biden should pick a woman of colorJune 18, 2020
Latest Fox News poll has Biden leading Trump by 12 pointsJune 18, 2020
Kentucky AG vows a 'thorough and fair' investigation into Breonna Taylor shootingJune 18, 2020
AMC CEO says reopened theaters won't require masks because 'we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy'June 18, 2020
Air Force investigating use of military aircraft to monitor protestsJune 18, 2020
Senior State Department official resigns over Trump's response to racial injusticeJune 18, 2020
