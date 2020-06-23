Bolton 'feels sorry' for Pompeo because he's 'tied his political future to Donald Trump'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused former National Security Adviser John Bolton of leaking White House secrets. Bolton says it's the other way around.

In a segment of an interview with CBS News shared Tuesday, Bolton responded to Pompeo's allegation that Bolton was left out of meetings "because he was leaking or he would twist things or he'd lie." "Mike and I obviously have a substantial disagreement there because I think his department was the ace of aces in the government for leaking things," Bolton said, before going on to explain why he thought Pompeo was twisting the story.

Pompeo "has made a decision ... to tie his political future to [President] Donald Trump," Bolton said, adding "I feel sorry for him for doing that." He then maintained that Pompeo was often a "yes man" for Trump, saying even though he "disagreed with some of the things the president wanted, he didn't try to persuade him."

.@AmbJohnBolton to @NorahODonnell on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "[Pompeo] has made a decision, which is certainly his to make, to tie his political future to Donald Trump. I think that's what he continues to do. I feel sorry for him for doing that." More tonight. pic.twitter.com/QGyeF1Ac6U — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 23, 2020

Current and some former Trump officials have tried to discredit Bolton after the publication of his book, which accused Trump of calling for journalists to be executed and encouraging Chinese President Xi Jinping to build Uighur concentration camps. Pompeo once called Trump "so full of sh-t" in a note he passed to Bolton, the book alleges. Kathryn Krawczyk